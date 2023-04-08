Boss Billy Dodds proud of his players after Caley Thistle beat Raith Rovers to rise to fifth spot

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Boss Billy Dodds proud of his players after Caley Thistle beat Raith Rovers to rise to fifth spot

Victory against Arbroath on Tuesday would mean ICT are just two points outside the top-four in their play-off hunt.

By Paul Chalk
Caley Jags manager Billy Dodds. Images: Simon Wootton/SNS Group
Caley Jags manager Billy Dodds. Images: Simon Wootton/SNS Group

Head coach Billy Dodds hailed his Caley Thistle stars for turning the heat on their Championship promotion rivals with a 2-0 win over Raith Rovers.

Goals from Jay Henderson and Nathan Shaw lifted ICT to fifth spot and they are five points below fourth-placed Ayr United with Tuesday’s match in hand against Arbroath their chance to shear that to just two points.

It was a fine display all-round from ICT against a Rovers side dogged by injuries, meaning they could only put three outfield players on their bench.

In league and cup competitions, Inverness have now won five of their last six matches.

Nathan Shaw’s goal killed off Raith Rovers.

Huge game now against Arbroath

Dodds considered how the league table looks after Ayr and Morton drew ahead of Tuesday’s home date with eighth-placed Arbroath.

He said: It looks better, I wouldn’t say really good.

“We’re fifth, five points behind fourth with a game in hand. We want to try and get into the play-offs. That’s the aim.

“The boys have been magnificent over the last few weeks or even month or so because we’ve had to play some tough teams in this league – and we’ve handled them pretty well.

“Even in the Queen’s Park game we lost recently, I felt we should have taken something from, but we missed great opportunities.

“Even to bounce back from that undeserved defeat, I think they have handled it well mentally and physically.

“We look a good team – an assured team – but we have another big game on Tuesday night and we go again – and try to close that gap.”

‘Comfortable’ display pleases Dodds

And Dodds was happy to come through the 90 minutes without too much to worry about in terms of knocks and spent energy against of next week.

He added: “A lot of people have said that was routine, but let me tell you as a manager it didn’t feel comfortable in the second half.

“I just wanted us to make sure we didn’t gift them anything.

“It takes a lot of energy to give nothing away and see it out.

“Then I got told, yes, it was comfortable. But we were good in the first half, moved the ball well.

“I don’t want to be too critical of the second half because I think the boys just wanted to do enough to see it out and save a bit, hopefully, for Tuesday.”

Injury-hit Raith want season to end

Raith Rovers boss Ian Murray.

Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray admits the current injury crisis, along with this defeat, makes him want the season to end.

He said: “We don’t have our problems to seek in terms of injuries. We had seven injuries going into the game and picked up another two today. We had only three (outfield) players on the bench.

“We were down to 11 fit outfield players and that is before we assess the guys on Sunday morning.

“I might have to get the boots on if we pick up another injury. We are literally going going to Dundee on Tuesday with 10 outfielders.

“That’s not good for the league when teams are going for titles and fans are paying money. It’s not ideal.

“It’s a bit early to say about Esmael Goncalves (who went off injured late on). It doesn’t look great. He’s struggling to put weight on it, which is always a tell-tale sign.

“It was a strong challenge from the Inverness player. An old fashioned challenge and he probably knew what he was doing. I have no real complaints, but I am disappointed for Esmael, who has picked up a knock within that.

“It just seems to be the way it’s going for us at the moment.

“We will get Tuesday night’s game against Dundee out of the way. We will try to get a few more wins and we will be glad to see the back of the season.”

Two early goals dented Rovers’ hopes

Murray felt the two goals scored within the first 22 minutes made it a tough challenge for his players.

He added: “Inverness scored with their first two shots on target. That knocked the stuffing out of us a wee bit.

“We knew it would be difficult against a good side which has good attacking players in particular.

“We rallied really well and created a couple of half opportunities to try and get back into it but those two early goals were big blows for us.”

