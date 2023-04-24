Caley Thistle fan view: A point gained ahead of Hampden showdown

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Caley Thistle fan view: A point gained ahead of Hampden showdown

Billy Dodds' side came from behind to earn a share of the spoils against the Championship leaders.

By David Sutherland
Caley Thistle and Dundee played out a 1-1 draw. Image: SNS
Caley Thistle and Dundee played out a 1-1 draw. Image: SNS

This was a game both teams clearly wanted to win, but at the end of the afternoon they each had to settle for a point.

Dundee will be the more disappointed to have dropped points as they looked the better side for most of the game.

The visitors bossed the game for the first half and a good chunk of the second.

They looked stronger, a yard faster and worked incredibly hard to close Caley Thistle down when they were on the ball.

Hard for fans to watch

It was hard to watch for the home fans as Dundee’s plan to nullify Inverness worked beautifully.

The only downside for the Dark Blues was that they did not take their chances or create enough.

Caley Thistle must have been relieved to be level at the break and I hoped that a tweak or two in formation or personnel might make a difference but it didn’t.

Dundee were still in charge and it seemed to me a case of when, rather than if, they would score.

Lyall Cameron eventually put me out of my misery on the hour mark.

At this point, the afternoon’s substitutions began and in 2023 that’s a fairly lengthy process.

Slowly, but surely, though, I felt Dundee lost control of the game as ICT’s changes worked better with two of the players brought on playing key roles in the equaliser.

Dan Mackay did well to find Austin Samuels who slotted the ball home.

In the latter stages both teams were pushing for the winner with Inverness marginally looking the more dangerous for me.

Caley Thistle‘s season could be over in two games or go on for another nine.

Nobody knows where and when it will end.

What is for sure is the next stop is Hampden for a Scottish Cup semi-final against Falkirk that I am really looking forward to.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Caley Thistle

Delighted Caley Jags head coach Billy Dodds will lead his side into Scottish Cup semi-final action against Falkirk at Hampden this weekend. Image: SNS Group
Billy Dodds' pride at how Scottish Cup semi-finalists Caley Thistle have salvaged season
Inverness are returning to Hampden this weekend, the scene of their Scottish Cup win in 2015.
Paul Chalk: Eyes on the prizes as Caley Thistle remain focused on Falkirk at…
Austin Samuels takes it all in after scoring for Inverness against Dundee. Images: Euan Cherry/SNS Group
Hampden hopes rise for Caley Thistle's Austin Samuels after welcome scoring return
Caley Thistle Women manager Karen Mason. Image: Donald Cameron/SportPix for SWF
Caley Thistle Women must 'restore pride' against Rossvale, says manager Karen Mason
Scot Gardiner, chief executive of Caley Thistle.
Caley Thistle avert Glasgow club's bid to share name after successful talks
Inverness manager Billy Dodds. Images: Euan Cherry/SNS Group
Tiredness kicked in as Caley Thistle take point against Dundee ahead of Scottish Cup…
Austin Samuels celebrates his equaliser for ICT against Dundee. Images: Euan Cherry/SNS Group
Caley Thistle 1-1 Dundee - The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star man…
ICT star Nathan Shaw, left, is on nine goals this season with at least three more games to go. Image: Simon Wootton/SNS Group
Caley Thistle's Nathan Shaw says team spirit has been key to promotion push
Inverness head coach Billy Dodds. Images: SNS Group
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds highlights why winger Nathan Shaw is a rising star
Caley Jags boss Billy Dodds hopes his team deliver a winning display against league leaders Dundee on Saturday. Image: Craig Foy/SNS Group
Billy Dodds targets play-offs for Caley Thistle as title-chasing Dundee head north

Most Read

1
Officers were seen in the Hutcheon Street area after the window of a coach was smashed. Image: supplied.
Fan’s coach window smashed following Dons win against Rangers
2
Pictures by JASON HEDGES CR0042265. Karla Sinclair. For food and drink story on the opening of new street food trailer The Food Truck, which sells well-loved beach classics. Business partners Emma Main (without glasses) and Gaynor Campbell (with glasses) are pictured. April 20th 2023 Images by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Keith couple launch Forres food truck serving classic beach grub
3
To go with story by Jenni Gee. A pair vandalised toilets and threatened staff after asking to use a hotel toilet Picture shows; Mercure Inverness. N/a. Supplied by Google Street View Date; Unknown
Men smashed hotel mirror and threatened to ‘knock out’ worker
4
Oil and gas workers at Aberdeen heliport.
‘Biggest offshore stoppage in a generation’: 1,300 North Sea workers launch strikes
5
6,000 cyclists hailing from 20 countries conquered the popular Highland race. Image: Paul Campbell.
Thousands of cyclists from 20 countries conquer Etape Loch Ness
6
Rural communities including Braemar will see a return to colder weather this week. Image: Darrell Benns / DC Thomson.
Wintry weather descends on rural communities as temperatures dip to -4C in Arctic blast
7
Martyn Anderson admitted he'd been drinking for 24-hours before crashing his Mitsubishi into a roundabout. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson.
Offshore worker hit roundabout after divorce threat ‘pushed him’ into 24-hour drinking spree
8
A stream could waylay plans to create a new petrol station beside the AWPR at Stonehaven.
Stonehaven petrol station in doubt over stream, plans for Peterhead whisky shop and Union…
9
Tui is scrapping its summer flights to Tenerife from Aberdeen Airport. Image: Shutterstock
Tui axes Aberdeen Airport summer flights to Tenerife and Rhodes
10
Inverness Sheriff Court
Workmen left their vans and fought with pedestrians who swore at them

More from Press and Journal

Will Duncan finally impress his mum? The Duncan and Judy Murray Show is coming to Aberdeen. Image: Doug Taylor / Scottish Comedy Agency
Comedy duo Duncan and Judy Murray to take smash hit show to Aberdeen
Scotland's rich seafood larder is being showcased in the Catalan capital. Image: Sandy McCook /DC Thomson
Flying the flag for Scotland at world's largest seafood trade show
European lynx. Image: Scotland: The Big Picture.
Lynx could be reintroduced to the Highlands in the future
Aberdeen's Ross McCrorie. Image: SNS
Bristol City target Ross McCrorie focused on Aberdeen's third-place bid - as he gives…
Ross County's Connor Randall up against Duk of Aberdeen. Image: SNS
Aberdeen and Ross County forced to wait to discover Premiership post-split fixtures
The roadworks will involve a diversion running to Blackdog junction.
Travel chaos continues as more roadworks planned for AWPR
Plans have been submitted to bring back No 10 Botanic Garden. Image: Paul Glendell / DC Thomson.
No 10 Botanic Gardens: Plans to bring marquee back to Aberdeen green space met…
Ellon Medical Group. Image: Kenny Elrick / DC Thomson.
Ellon GP pulls econsult service four months early due to recruitment issues
Pandora is to open with the Bon Accord Centre. Image: DC Thomson
Pandora to open new store in Aberdeen Bon Accord Centre
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. An infant child had her femur broken by a spanner, wielded by an Inverness plumbing and heating engineer who was looking after her. Liam Cummings was jailed for three and a half years after being found guilty last month by a jury of assaulting the toddler in the Autumn of 2017 Picture shows; Liam Cummings. N/A. Supplied by Facebook/DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Plumber broke vulnerable toddler's thigh bone in 'excruciating' spanner attack

Editor's Picks

Most Commented

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]