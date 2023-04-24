Caley Thistle fan view: A point gained ahead of Hampden showdown

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

This was a game both teams clearly wanted to win, but at the end of the afternoon they each had to settle for a point.

Dundee will be the more disappointed to have dropped points as they looked the better side for most of the game.

The visitors bossed the game for the first half and a good chunk of the second.

They looked stronger, a yard faster and worked incredibly hard to close Caley Thistle down when they were on the ball.

Hard for fans to watch

It was hard to watch for the home fans as Dundee’s plan to nullify Inverness worked beautifully.

The only downside for the Dark Blues was that they did not take their chances or create enough.

Caley Thistle must have been relieved to be level at the break and I hoped that a tweak or two in formation or personnel might make a difference but it didn’t.

Dundee were still in charge and it seemed to me a case of when, rather than if, they would score.

Lyall Cameron eventually put me out of my misery on the hour mark.

At this point, the afternoon’s substitutions began and in 2023 that’s a fairly lengthy process.

Slowly, but surely, though, I felt Dundee lost control of the game as ICT’s changes worked better with two of the players brought on playing key roles in the equaliser.

Dan Mackay did well to find Austin Samuels who slotted the ball home.

In the latter stages both teams were pushing for the winner with Inverness marginally looking the more dangerous for me.

Caley Thistle‘s season could be over in two games or go on for another nine.

Nobody knows where and when it will end.

What is for sure is the next stop is Hampden for a Scottish Cup semi-final against Falkirk that I am really looking forward to.