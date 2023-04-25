‘No regrets’ plea from Ross Tokely as Caley Thistle get set for Falkirk clash in Scottish Cup semis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘No regrets’ plea from Ross Tokely as Caley Thistle get set for Falkirk clash in Scottish Cup semis

The Inverness legend is backing the Highlanders to set up a showdown with Celtic or Rangers in the national cup final.

By Paul Chalk
Former Caley Thistle defender Ross Tokely. Image: SNS
Former Caley Thistle defender Ross Tokely. Image: SNS

Ross Tokely is urging Caley Thistle to rise to the challenge of being the favourites against Falkirk as they bid to reach the club’s second-ever Scottish Cup final.

The record-appearance holder for ICT, with almost 600 games under his belt, played in Hampden semis in 2003 and 2004.

The first one ended in a 1-0 defeat against Dundee as the then-top-flight Taysiders edged out second-tier Inverness.

One year on, there was more disappointment as Dunfermline Athletic, also a top-flight team, beat Inverness 3-2 in a Pittodrie replay after a 1-1 draw at the national stadium.

When ICT lifted the cup in 2015, they were a Premiership team, with Falkirk in the second tier, while Hearts denied Inverness a place in the 2019 final when they were 3-0 semi-final winners. 

This Saturday, there is again one level between these sides, with ICT chasing promotion out of the Championship and Falkirk, runners-up in League One, aiming to step up via the play-offs.

Six successive wins and a draw against leaders Dundee on league business of late have added to expectation levels around Caley Thistle’s chances.

ICT need a professional approach – Tokely

Tokely, who now stars for Nairn County in the Highland League, reckons Caley Thistle need to be switched on from the start and let their abilities shine through against the Bairns.

He said: “It’s a slight change in roles for Inverness. Usually in a cup semi-final, you’re the underdogs, but this time Inverness are the favourites against Falkirk.

“I fancy them to do a professional job on Falkirk.

“That said, if I was a Falkirk player, I would fancy their chances and you have to give them respect for reaching the semi-finals.

“You have to ensure you turn up for a semi-final and you have no regrets.

“In my first semi-final, I did have a bit of regret when I felt we could have done more against Dundee.

“Against Dunfermline, the next season, we gave it our all and were the better side, but were just a bit unlucky.

“Inverness just have to be professional and have the attitude to show they are the better team.

“Form does go out the window in these one-off games and they have to really be at it on Saturday.”

Wingers can open Falkirk up in semi

Tokely, who helped the Caley Jags win promotion through the leagues all the way to the Premiership, says those who remain from the Scottish Cup win in 2015 can guide those who want to follow their leads.

He said: “I expect a very fast start from both sides.

“It might be a wee bit cagey at the start, but I have watched Falkirk a few times this season and they certainly like to play football.

“Hopefully Inverness apply themselves and those players who are right on form, such as Nathan Shaw and Jay Henderson, can provide the quality for Billy Mckay.

ICT star Nathan Shaw, left, has scored nine goals this season. Image: SNS

“Inverness also have experience of Scottish Cup semi-finals, and Aaron Doran and Danny Devine have won the cup.

“They are very important this weekend and they can lend their support to let the other guys know what it’s all about.

“I think it will be an entertaining game. There won’t be a massive crowd, but they are still two clubs with passionate support.

“Falkirk and Inverness have had a few good games in the past.

“I will be there and I’m looking forward to it.”

Five reasons to be proud of Caley Thistle’s short, but successful history

For a club of Caley Thistle’s size and relatively short history of almost 30 years to be getting set for a fifth Scottish Cup semi-final is reason for all involved throughout the decades to be proud of their achievements, according to Tokely.

He added: “It has been a tremendous record of reaching the late stages of cups in such a short period of time.

“Inverness have always been a really good cup side, whether it has been as a Premiership club or in the lower leagues.

“It’s been a testament to all the Inverness players and managers over the years for doing so well in the cups. It’s a great history.

“This is another exciting time for the club this weekend.”

Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds following their Scottish Cup victory over Livingston. Image: SNS

ICT have shown ‘great character’

Inverness have risen from seventh to third in recent weeks in the Championship thanks to their sizzling unbeaten run.

Tokely has been impressed by the team’s late surge, which means a final-night win against Ayr United on May 5 will secure a play-off spot.

He said: “It’s been a mad season, which has had everything.

“I do feel it has been a missed opportunity in a way this season, because I don’t feel as if there is an outstanding team in the league.

“Inverness, on their day, are the best team in the Championship, but the table doesn’t lie, and the side have done so well to recover from the injuries, which have been horrendous.

“Now Billy Dodds has most of his (injured) players back, you can see the performances have been really good and they have been gritty in some of the games, which shows great character – I’ve been impressed by that.”

