Caley Thistle turned into big-game hunters after losing 2014 League Cup final, says ICT coach Ryan Esson

Losing to Aberdeen on penalties in the 2014 League Cup final sparked a determination within Caley Thistle to ensure big-game chances were there to be taken.

One year later, Inverness, guided by John Hughes, were the Scottish Cup winners, having beaten Falkirk in the final after defeating Celtic in a pulsating semi showdown.

Two key men behind the scenes were – and still are – assistant manager Scott Kellacher and goalkeeping and first-team coach Ryan Esson, who also bosses the under-18s.

On Saturday, they will be aiming to guide the team to Scottish Cup glory against Celtic at Hampden.

After ICT’s relegation from the top-flight in 2009, manager Terry Butcher regrouped and an incredible second half to the following term saw them go 22 games unbeaten.

Esson shut out opponents 14 times within that period as they beat shell-shocked Dundee to the title.

When Butcher and assistant Maurice Malpas left the Highlands for Hibs, in came John Hughes and carried on the great work. ICT were big-hitters in the year to follow.

A dreadful 0-0 game in the final of the League Cup nine years ago ended with the Dons winning on penalties to end a 19-year-wait for a trophy win.

Caley Jags regrouped then won cup

It was an opportunity missed, according to former ICT number one Esson, but also the best lesson they could have had.

He said: “Yogi came in and he was fortunate in a way, because normally when a manager comes in, the team are struggling and under pressure, but we were going well.

“We qualified for the top six early on and he was able to implement what he was looking for early on.

“In the League Cup final of 2014, we should have focused on winning it more, rather than on Aberdeen and tactics. We should have realised we really could have done something to win that final.

“That’s when we realised and learned. There was a real determination, to ensure that it wouldn’t happen again. Everyone learned, not just the players but the coaching staff.

“It just needed to all come to the fore, and it certainly did in 2014/15, with a third-placed Premiership finish and winning the Scottish Cup. It was incredible.”

Malpas spotted Esson’s potential

Esson coaches at first-team level, as well as having his keeper and under-18s remit. The 43-year-old enjoys it.

After Malpas spotted coaching potential, Esson was one of those sent on the path to get his required badges to coach at senior level.

He said: “Because I had to get an UEFA A goalkeeping badge, it meant I had to do the outfield B licence. I went with Scott Kellacher, Richie Foran, Carl Tremarco, Gary Warren and David Raven. We were down for one week and then back again for another week.

“I had already done a bit of the outfield coaching. A few people asked at the time whether I did outfield coaching, but I never thought outfield players would listen to a goalkeeper. I soon got the opportunity of coaching the 18s and I decided to do it.

“I never thought I’d ever coach goalies, never mind outfield players. Once I started (coaching the keepers), I really enjoyed it then I got the sane buzz from coaching the outfield players.

“I then passed my A licence and it’s been a weird path, but it’s something I want to do.

“There was an opportunity there and I decided to grasp it. You put your heart and soul into it.”

Players hitting top team ‘rewarding’

Meanwhile, Kellacher, who in 2021 battled back from Covid and encephalitis, which causes swelling of the brain, is often spoken about glowingly by managers past and present.

The former Celtic youth player was signed by Tommy Burns, but a loan stint under Steve Paterson back in his home town led to a permanent return.

Although he played Highland League football for Nairn County and Clachnacuddin, the chance to coach at ICT was the step on a ladder, which has taken him to the front-line, alongside head coach Billy Dodds.

Kellacher, 42, explained how his focus switched from playing to a role within the community arm of the club, which saw him gain experience at every stage.

He said: “Even from a young age, I wanted to get into coaching. I wanted to be involved in football all my life and told my teachers that.

“I worked my way up from working within the community department, working with every squad age and it was a great learning curve for me. And I understood the game more and appreciate certain scenarios.

“Seeing young players come through the system and reach the first-team was the most rewarding part for me.

“You see so many come through and gone on to special things, such as Ryan Christie, a Scotland international, who is in the English Premier League with Bournemouth.

“You also have players like Graeme Shinnie and Nick Ross come through and have terrific careers.

“We have a good crop coming through now. Ryan Esson is doing a brilliant job in running the under-18s, who have finished second in their Club Academy Scotland League.

“Terry seen what I was doing with the 18s and brought me into the first-team fold. I learned so much from Terry. The way he wanted to play football opened my eyes.

“His dressing-room team talks, and his motivational talks were also a big part of the game I learned.

“When Yogi came in, he promoted me to first-team coach and I was working with (assistant boss) Russell Latapy. Those were brilliant years.

“Once Richie Foran left, John Robertson promoted me to assistant manager. I have been lucky doing something I love doing, here in my home town.”

🏆 🎟️ Scottish Cup Final tickets on general sale now from https://t.co/6z5nBMn9qE and in-store at the Caledonian Stadium The Club Shop is open today until 4pm & Will be open tomorrow from 10.30am until 2.30pm General Sale Info👉 https://t.co/E0j77ZHp4N pic.twitter.com/HOL7D4SqGZ — Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC (@ICTFC) May 26, 2023

Big moments delivered by Inverness

Kellacher is grateful to have been at the heart of some of the 29-year-old club’s most stellar moments.

He added: “I have been part of so many things, such as reaching the 2014 League Cup final and winning the Scottish Cup the year later, as well as the Challenge Cup (in 2017-18).

“We also played in the Europa League (against Astra Giurgiu) in 2015/16 and I never thought I’d experience that with my local team here in Inverness.

“I give everything I’ve got, no matter what. Not just on coaching terms, but anything around the place. I want to always lend a hand. I’m a great believer that if we all help out, we can get to good places.”

Kellacher hopes Inverness, backed by up to around 6000 fans, can shock Celtic at Hampden this weekend.

He added: “We’ve always been the underdog.

“We’ve played them many times before and all we can do is ask for the city, the fans and everyone to get behind us.

“That will give us a wee push to hopefully get us over the line.”