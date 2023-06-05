Jay Henderson opens up on future after smash-hit loan move to Caley Thistle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Jay Henderson opens up on future after smash-hit loan move to Caley Thistle

The St Mirren starlet bows out with his head held high after the 3-1 Scottish Cup final defeat against Celtic.

By Paul Chalk
Jay Henderson is challenged by Celtic's Greg Taylor in Saturday's Scottish Cup final. Image: Alan Harvey/SNS
Jay Henderson is challenged by Celtic's Greg Taylor in Saturday's Scottish Cup final. Image: Alan Harvey/SNS

Loan star Jay Henderson is grateful for the experience gained at Caley Thistle as he seeks to kick on with a return to the Premiership with St Mirren – or elsewhere.

The 21-year-old wide midfielder played 21 times for Inverness following his New Year loan move to the Championship club.

It was a brilliant piece of business for head coach Billy Dodds, who couldn’t believe his luck at landing such a talented prospect at the second time of asking.

Henderson’s creative spark, including four goals, took injury-ravaged ICT to within one game of the promotion play-offs.

The season ended on Saturday on the dramatic stage of Hampden, as the Highland side pushed Premiership champions Celtic in the Scottish Cup final, before losing 3-1 against the treble winners.

Although Dodds would love to keep hold of the starlet, a top-table return is most likely – be it with his parent club, or a move elsewhere.

Henderson’s contract is up with St Mirren, so talks will kick off now.

St Mirren loanee Jay Henderson scored four goals while at Inverness this year. Image: SNS

Henderson’s ‘can’t buy’ Inverness experience

The Scotland under-21 cap is still on a high after being involved in such a fantastic match to cap his time at ICT.

He said: “In January, if you said I’d be playing in a Scottish Cup final as your last game at Inverness, I’d probably have laughed.

“But it’s what dreams are made of. It might only happen once in my career, but hopefully there’ll be more.

“It’s a great learning experience playing against top, top players and I know the result wasn’t what we wanted, but in terms of experience levels, I can only take positives from it. I’m buzzing to have had the opportunity.

“I can only thank Inverness, the coaching staff and all the boys for the way they’ve been with me since I came here. It’s given me vital experience and you can’t buy that at Hampden.

“It’s a massive occasion, the stadium was packed out and it’s a great occasion. It’ll make me a better player.”

New St Mirren deal on the table for Henderson

It’s understood there is a deal on the table at St Mirren for Henderson, but he knows he needs to be at a club where he’ll gain game-time.

It will be a short summer now for the player, but he’s keen to get his future resolved.

He said: “I’ll speak with the people I need to. I’m a St Mirren player at the moment and that’s still there (the deal offer).

“It feels like I’ve been there since maybe nine years old, so the club means a lot to me. They’ve been brilliant with me, it’s not like I’ve come here and lost all contact.

“They moulded me into the player I was before I came to Inverness. I’m thankful for them letting me come here and getting experiences like this, when I came the plan certainly wasn’t to play in a Scottish Cup final.

Jay Henderson was gutted here after Celtic went 2-0 in front. Image: Rob Casey/SNS Group

“Summer will be interesting, I don’t know what will happen – I might stay there.

“I will speak with the people I need to speak to and with the quick turnaround we’ll soon see.

“It’ll be good, I’m looking forward to seeing what’s happening.”

Hampden day will never be forgotten

And, no matter what happens, warming the bench and kicking his heels is not an option for Henderson

He added: “I want to play again next season. Anyone at my age – it’s vital to go and play and develop. If you’re sitting on the bench and just watching there’s only so many learning points to take.

“You’ll never learn more than I did from the exposure of Hampden on Saturday. It’s massive for me in terms of my career.

“It’ll live with me for the rest of my life.”

Jay Henderson (left) and Wallace Duffy arrive at Hampden for the Scottish Cup final. Image:  Craig Williamson/SNS Group

Aiming high by taking tips from Celts

Henderson felt Saturday’s ultimate test against Ange Postecoglou’s champions was a terrific opportunity as he seeks to show he can mix it in such company.

He said: “It proves a point to myself and anyone else watching that I can play at this level. That’s the most important thing for me – I want to play at the highest level possible.

“I’m striving to be at the level those boys are at, winning the trophies they’re winning and being so successful. Every player wants that, and if you don’t, you’re in the wrong game.

“The final showed the levels you need to aspire to get to. You look at Celtic and take tips off them or whatever. They’re full internationals and that’s where you want to be further in your career.”

