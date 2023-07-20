Caley Thistle’s Billy Mckay targets club-record scoring tally after levelling Dennis Wyness’ mark

Billy Mckay wants to become a Caley Thistle record-breaker on Tuesday after equalling Dennis Wyness’ 16-year-old club scoring tally of 101 goals.

Mckay netted what turned out to be a late consolation strike in the 2-1 Viaplay Cup defeat at League Two Dumbarton on Tuesday night – a loss which means Inverness must now beat fellow Championship side Airdrieonians and Premiership Dundee to have any chance of sneaking through to the League Cup knock-out stages.

As a result, there were mixed feelings for Mckay after he got the goal to pull level with Wyness – who netted his 101 counters across two spells and 243 games for Caley Jags ending in 2007.

Mckay who thought he had scored in the first half at the Rock only to see the goal disallowed, has reached the joint-record mark himself in 248 club outings.

The visit of Airdrie on Tuesday offers the 34-year-old Englishman, who signed a new two-year deal last month, an opportunity to pull clear.

Mckay said: “I would have liked to have scored in different circumstances – it was a poor result in the end.

“The first goal should have stood. We have seen it back.

“When you play against teams from lower divisions, it’s really important to get the first goal because it changes the game.

“You can be a bit more patient – rather than waiting for things to open and try to force it.

“I was delighted to get the goal in the second half and equal the record. I’m not sure if it was over the line or not, but I don’t really care.

“It would be great to beat the record on Tuesday, with the next game being at home. It would be brilliant to break it in front of our fans at the stadium. Hopefully I can save one for them.”

‘I’m sure Dennis won’t be best pleased’

When Mckay returned to Inverness for a third spell at the club in 2021, he was the third-highest scorer in the club’s history.

He added: “The record has stood for some time.

“It was talked about when I came back to the club.

“First up was catching Baz (Barry Wilson – 83 goals), then it was to try and match the record.

“I’m delighted.

“I’m sure Dennis won’t be best pleased that I’ve matched it. He’s had it for a long time, which shows what a great achievement it was.

“I want to kick on now and help the team by scoring as many goals as I can. Even when I’m not scoring – I do my best to help the team.

“Tuesday’s goal didn’t mean too much because we lost, so hopefully I can be on the right end of more results this season.”

Mckay not setting firm goals target for 2023/24

When asked whether he has got a set goals target for the season ahead, having scored 19 last term, Mckay said: “I never set targets for the season. I think I did that once as a kid and fell well below it, so I just try to take it one game at a time.

“I know I won’t score in every game, but I will try my best to get myself into scoring positions.

“Even when I am on a run where I am not scoring, I try to do the right things and I know I will come out the other end of it.”

Six points needed for Caley Thistle to have cup chance

With maximum points the only option for Inverness now in the Viaplay Cup, Mckay hopes they hit peak form as the new Championship term begins to loom large.

He added: “We know we have to win both games and see where it takes us.

“We have to make sure the performance is there, too.

“This campaign is massive.”

76' | 2-1 GOALLLLLL! BILLY MCKAY PULLS ONE BACK! pic.twitter.com/Ip1z2LUWTf — Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC (@ICTFC) July 18, 2023

Dodds ‘delighted’ Mckay found net

Despite Caley Thistle’s loss at Dumbarton, manager Billy Dodds was thrilled for Mckay and tipped him to kick on with plenty more goals this season.

He said: “I’m glad Billy’s got the record.

“He should have got his goal in the first half, but he looked sharp on Tuesday. I am delighted he got it in the second half.

“As a striker, you can sometimes snatch and chase at things to try and get the record.

“Now he’s got it, he can go and score more.”