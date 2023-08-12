Nathan Shaw backs Caley Thistle to recover from early-season errors

Wideman Nathan Shaw is confident Caley Thistle can shake off their opening-day defeat and start to prove they are promotion contenders in the Championship.

The winger, who can also play through the middle, is on the hunt for full points at Ayr United on Saturday, following last week’s 2-1 home loss to Queen’s Park.

That result came after reversals against Dumbarton, Airdrieonians and Dundee as they crashed out of the Viaplay Cup in the group stages.

After six years out of the top-flight, Inverness will aim to be in the top pack of the table after a last-day 2-1 home loss to Ayr denied them a play-off place last season.

Shaw, in his debut year in Scotland, hasnetted 10 goals in 44 outings since signing from AFC Fylde.

One win can help turn around form

And the 22-year-old is upbeat about their chances of getting their campaign up and running.

He said: “You’re always going to be disappointed to lose the first game of the season.

“It is a long season ahead and our aim is to change it on Saturday and get a win.

“We want to be as close to the top as we can be in the Championship, but it is about where you are at the end of the season – that’s the important part.

“We showed last year we can put a run together and go five or six games unbeaten.

“That will put us right up where we want to be. That’s what we have to focus on, trying to build some momentum and see where it takes us.

“It is never going to be easy. It is a long season and you’re going to pick up injuries, which always makes it difficult.

“Dundee United coming down are a big club, and probably favourites for the league. But we have nothing to fear.

“We’ve shown we’re good enough against Premiership opposition last year, so we’re just looking forward to it.”

‘Close-knit’ ICT group can strike back

Individual mistakes have been at the heart of several leaked goals so far for Inverness.

Yet Shaw is backing the squad as a whole to respond and improve as they bid to bank some early-season points.

He said: “Everyone just has to stick together, really.

“Mistakes are part and parcel of football. Everyone will make mistakes.

“It is just unfortunate that some of ours have come in back-to-back games.

“We’re a close-knit group and we’ll come through it together.

“There are new players as well who have come into the group and they need time to gel and settle into the club.

“But I think we’ll be okay. I think we’ll be where we want to be come the end of the season.”

Shaw revelling in the Championship

Shaw is a constant threat to opponents and is one of the first names on boss Billy Dodds’ team sheet.

The Englishman reckons he had a decent debut season in Scotland’s second-tier.

He added: “I’m really looking forward to the season on the back of how I finished last season.

“Obviously I did well towards the end of last season, scoring a few goals and making a few assists.

“But I’m looking to improve on that this season and see where it takes me – and where it takes the team.

“It was difficult to be fair, initially, moving away from home and I needed a bit of time to settle in. Since I’ve settled in, I’ve loved it here.

“Hopefully, that’s shown in my performances.”