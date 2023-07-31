Harry Lodovica shapes up for success with Caley Thistle

New Caley Thistle forward Harry Lodovica is thrilled to land a move to the Scottish Championship – and the step-up to full-time football.

The 24-year-old former Chelmsford City man was confirmed as ICT’s fifth summer signing on Sunday – then he made his debut from the bench in the 1-0 Viaplay Cup defeat at Dundee.

Having been knocked out of the cup after three group stage losses, the focus for the Highland club is very much on getting their league season off to a flying start.

This Saturday, they kick off against visitors Queen’s Park, who were pipped for the title on the final night in May.

Lodovica recovered from an injury set-back when he arrived on trial in early July, but he has impressed head coach Billy Dodds since day one.

Lodovica wanted full-time chance

His efforts and attributes earned him a one-year contract and he spoke of his experiences down south.

He said: “I was playing part-time football for Chelmsford City. Before that, Braintree Town. They are both National League South, so they are at a decent level.

“Half of that league is full-time, the other half part-time. Both those teams are part-time.

“I’ve been looking for full-time ever since I’ve been 21, 22. Inverness came in, they wanted me on a trial.

“It was a professional, full-time set-up so it was a no-brainer for me. I jumped at it at the first opportunity, stayed for a two-week trial and just been waiting for my clearance for the last week.

“Thankfully I was able to play against Dundee.”

Lodovica was working in a London store for a sportwear giant while playing part-time, but nothing beats the feeling of landing a full-time deal.

He said: “I graduated from uni in Kent when I was 21 and have been working part-time whilst playing football.

“I balanced football with uni. I was working at Nike. I’m officially off their books but when I was still on trial and had some time off, some of the boys were asking me for a discount!

“It was in the big central London store, Nike Town. Full-time football is much better for me, though.”

Hard graft kept forward in running

And the striker, who Dodds refers to as “big Harry”, explained how having a day job while trying to prove yourself as a footballer was a challenge, but one he never shirked from.

He said: “Working and playing part-time football, it’s difficult to get to where you really want to get to in terms of level.

“I’ve done mad sacrifices to get here. Waking up super-early in the days I’ve got work and train – just to try and do double sessions so that I’m not getting left behind by guys who are full-time.

“I had a little groin injury here a couple of weeks ago and I think that was down to doing too much.

“Obviously, the physio said now that I’m here I am free to train as much as I want but to ease into it.

“Now I am trying to balance it and make sure I’m not getting injured by doing too much.”

76' | 1-0 ICTFC Subs: Harry Lodovica and Aaron Doran on, Nathan Shaw and Billy Mckay off. pic.twitter.com/VvHTixx7XH — Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC (@ICTFC) July 30, 2023

Aveley allowed striker his trial move

Another National League South team Aveley was the next destination for Lodovica in June, but the interest from Inverness led to their manager allowing him this chance to try and win a contract in the north of Scotland.

He added: “After Chelmsford, I signed a non-contract with Aveley. The gaffer Danny Scopes is a wonderful guy.

“He understood that Inverness is a massive level up, a good push up for me and he felt I was ready to go for it.

“He’s wanted me from last year. He’s known about me and knows I was looking for full-time football, so he wasn’t going to stop me from going for the opportunity.

“He said if it turned out unsuccessful up here then I’d have a place back there at Aveley, so, it’s a no-brainer for me. He wished me luck and he hopes it all goes well.”

Lodovica knows new Ayr United men

It won’t be long before Lodovica faces two familiar faces when ICT travel to Ayr United on August 12 on league business.

He said: “A few of my friends have come up to play in Scotland. Francis Amartey signed for Ayr United is one of my closest friends.

“Their other new striker Ahkeem Rose, I know him, he was playing in the same league as me with Weymouth last season.

“A few years ago, I had a friend Hakeem Odoffin who was at Livingston. We lived only five minutes away from each other when we were younger.

“I spoke to all of them. I talked to Hakeem when he was in Scotland, and he said it was a good place to come.

“I’m a massive football fan so I’ve known about the Scottish Premiership, the Championship and lower for as long as I can remember.

“So when I heard that Inverness were interested, I said ‘yes’, I was definitely open to that.

“It’s a massive club, massive fan base and I am delighted to be here.”

Lodovica joins full-back Jake Davidson, midfielder Charlie Gilmour, striker Adam Brooks and winger Luis Longstaff as Dodds’ summer recruits.