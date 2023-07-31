Harry Lodovica shapes up for success with Caley Thistle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Harry Lodovica shapes up for success with Caley Thistle

Striker is determined to showcase his talents in the Scottish Championship after balancing work with part-time football in England.

By Paul Chalk
Striker Harry Lodovica made his competitive Caley Thistle debut when he came on as a substitute in the second half at Dundee on Sunday. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS Group
New Caley Thistle forward Harry Lodovica is thrilled to land a move to the Scottish Championship – and the step-up to full-time football.

The 24-year-old former Chelmsford City man was confirmed as ICT’s fifth summer signing on Sunday – then he made his debut from the bench in the 1-0 Viaplay Cup defeat at Dundee. 

Having been knocked out of the cup after three group stage losses, the focus for the Highland club is very much on getting their league season off to a flying start.

This Saturday, they kick off against visitors Queen’s Park, who were pipped for the title on the final night in May.

Lodovica recovered from an injury set-back when he arrived on trial in early July, but he has impressed head coach Billy Dodds since day one.

Harry Lodovica has joined Caley Thistle on a one-year deal. Image: Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC.

Lodovica wanted full-time chance

His efforts and attributes earned him a one-year contract and he spoke of his experiences down south.

He said: “I was playing part-time football for Chelmsford City. Before that, Braintree Town. They are both National League South, so they are at a decent level.

“Half of that league is full-time, the other half part-time. Both those teams are part-time.

“I’ve been looking for full-time ever since I’ve been 21, 22. Inverness came in, they wanted me on a trial.

“It was a professional, full-time set-up so it was a no-brainer for me. I jumped at it at the first opportunity, stayed for a two-week trial and just been waiting for my clearance for the last week.

“Thankfully I was able to play against Dundee.”

Harry Lodovica with his ICT team-mates ahead of the Dundee tie on Sundayt. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS Group

Lodovica was working in a London store for a sportwear giant while playing part-time, but nothing beats the feeling of landing a full-time deal.

He said: “I graduated from uni in Kent when I was 21 and have been working part-time whilst playing football.

“I balanced football with uni. I was working at Nike. I’m officially off their books but when I was still on trial and had some time off, some of the boys were asking me for a discount!

“It was in the big central London store, Nike Town. Full-time football is much better for me, though.”

Hard graft kept forward in running

And the striker, who Dodds refers to as “big Harry”, explained how having a day job while trying to prove yourself as a footballer was a challenge, but one he never shirked from.

He said: “Working and playing part-time football, it’s difficult to get to where you really want to get to in terms of level.

“I’ve done mad sacrifices to get here. Waking up super-early in the days I’ve got work and train – just to try and do double sessions so that I’m not getting left behind by guys who are full-time.

“I had a little groin injury here a couple of weeks ago and I think that was down to doing too much.

“Obviously, the physio said now that I’m here I am free to train as much as I want but to ease into it.

“Now I am trying to balance it and make sure I’m not getting injured by doing too much.”

Aveley allowed striker his trial move

Another National League South team Aveley was the next destination for Lodovica in June, but the interest from Inverness led to their manager allowing him this chance to try and win a contract in the north of Scotland.

He added: “After Chelmsford, I signed a non-contract with Aveley. The gaffer Danny Scopes is a wonderful guy.

“He understood that Inverness is a massive level up, a good push up for me and he felt I was ready to go for it.

“He’s wanted me from last year. He’s known about me and knows I was looking for full-time football, so he wasn’t going to stop me from going for the opportunity.

“He said if it turned out unsuccessful up here then I’d have a place back there at Aveley, so, it’s a no-brainer for me. He wished me luck and he hopes it all goes well.”

Lodovica knows new Ayr United men

It won’t be long before Lodovica faces two familiar faces when ICT travel to Ayr United on August 12 on league business.

He said: “A few of my friends have come up to play in Scotland. Francis Amartey signed for Ayr United is one of my closest friends.

“Their other new striker Ahkeem Rose, I know him, he was playing in the same league as me with Weymouth last season.

“A few years ago, I had a friend Hakeem Odoffin who was at Livingston. We lived only five minutes away from each other when we were younger.

“I spoke to all of them. I talked to Hakeem when he was in Scotland, and he said it was a good place to come.

“I’m a massive football fan so I’ve known about the Scottish Premiership, the Championship and lower for as long as I can remember.

“So when I heard that Inverness were interested, I said ‘yes’, I was definitely open to that.

“It’s a massive club, massive fan base and I am delighted to be here.”

Lodovica joins full-back Jake Davidson, midfielder Charlie Gilmour, striker Adam Brooks and winger Luis Longstaff as Dodds’ summer recruits.

