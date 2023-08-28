Ross County fan view: Formation change has given Staggies boss food for thought

Ross County didn’t manage to spring any surprises onto visiting Rangers – who in the end left Dingwall with a routine win.

The Staggies displayed a decent showing and were only put to the sword by two fantastic goals, including a goal-of-the-season contender from James Tavernier.

Both Rangers strikes came in what was a subpar first half for Malky Mackay’s side.

It seemed as though Mackay was fairly settled on his newly curated 4-4-2 formation, which has been mostly successful this season.

In each match using the formation, there have been plenty of positive and creative attacking movements.

Despite the defensive side of the shape not being the strongest, it was a bit of risk-reward with there being enough chances created to be confident in outscoring the opponent.

County a bigger threat after the break

However, at half-time against Rangers, Mackay made the switch back to last season’s successful 5-3-2 formation.

It improved County’s fortunes in the game to an extent, but more so in our own box and Rangers didn’t score again following the change.

Just five minutes after half-time the formation change nearly had the Staggies back into the tie.

With Yan Dhanda now given a more central role to free roam and get on the ball – it meant he was able to play a perfect cross for Jordan White who glanced wide.

It may have just been a stopgap change to ensure Rangers didn’t run away with the match, but seeing the positives it brought into the Staggies side could give Malky Mackay food for thought about bringing back the shape that brought the Staggies most of their victories last campaign.

Without a surplus of wide players in the squad, it would allow for Dhanda to play in a central role where he is not only most comfortable but most effective too.

It would also allow for two strikers to continue at the top end of the park, meaning the attack wouldn’t be impacted too much.

Be it a back four or five, the Staggies look like a heavily bolstered outfit when compared to the last campaign.

It is important to have options and selection dilemmas, and Malky Mackay certainly has his fair share of those.