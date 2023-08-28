Ross County fan view: Formation change has given Staggies boss food for thought

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ross County fan view: Formation change has given Staggies boss food for thought

Half-time switch gave County a bigger threat in losing effort to Rangers.

By Peter Mackay
James Brown in action against Rangers. Image: PA
James Brown in action against Rangers. Image: PA

Ross County didn’t manage to spring any surprises onto visiting Rangers – who in the end left Dingwall with a routine win.

The Staggies displayed a decent showing and were only put to the sword by two fantastic goals, including a goal-of-the-season contender from James Tavernier.

Both Rangers strikes came in what was a subpar first half for Malky Mackay’s side.

It seemed as though Mackay was fairly settled on his newly curated 4-4-2 formation, which has been mostly successful this season.

In each match using the formation, there have been plenty of positive and creative attacking movements.

Despite the defensive side of the shape not being the strongest, it was a bit of risk-reward with there being enough chances created to be confident in outscoring the opponent.

County a bigger threat after the break

Ross County manager Malky Mackay with goalkeeping coach Scott Thomson. Image: Shutterstock

However, at half-time against Rangers, Mackay made the switch back to last season’s successful 5-3-2 formation.

It improved County’s fortunes in the game to an extent, but more so in our own box and Rangers didn’t score again following the change.

Just five minutes after half-time the formation change nearly had the Staggies back into the tie.

With Yan Dhanda now given a more central role to free roam and get on the ball – it meant he was able to play a perfect cross for Jordan White who glanced wide.

It may have just been a stopgap change to ensure Rangers didn’t run away with the match, but seeing the positives it brought into the Staggies side could give Malky Mackay food for thought about bringing back the shape that brought the Staggies most of their victories last campaign.

Without a surplus of wide players in the squad, it would allow for Dhanda to play in a central role where he is not only most comfortable but most effective too.

It would also allow for two strikers to continue at the top end of the park, meaning the attack wouldn’t be impacted too much.

Be it a back four or five, the Staggies look like a heavily bolstered outfit when compared to the last campaign.

It is important to have options and selection dilemmas, and Malky Mackay certainly has his fair share of those.

Conversation