Barry Wilson says Caley Thistle’s desperation for win is not dampened by SPFL Trust Trophy tie

Barry Wilson says the change in focus to SPFL Trust Trophy action does not lessen Caley Thistle’s need to get back to winning ways.

Inverness make the trip to fellow Championship side Arbroath on Saturday, as they enter the competition at the third round stage.

Billy Dodds’ men registered their first league point of the season in last weekend’s 1-1 draw at home to Dunfermline.

That result ended a six-match losing streak in all competitions, with their only win coming in their opening Viaplay Cup fixture against Bonnyrigg Rose on July 15.

Although Inverness are eager to rack up more league points, first team coach Wilson is viewing this weekend’s game as an opportunity to get back to winning ways.

Wilson said: “We need to get a win somewhere, as quick as possible.

“If we can do that, we hope it gives us that momentum going into a tough couple of games away to Raith Rovers and at home to Dundee United.

“I don’t get the start of the whole season, where we play two games and we end up with a break, we play another two games and we’ve got this break.

“It seems the league season really struggles to get going.

“We will use it (the SPFL Trust Trophy match), I’m sure like most teams, to make a couple of tweaks here and there, but with the thought of going down there with a positive result.”

Inverness hoping to build on point against Pars – ‘Form between boxes has been good’

Wilson has been frustrated by Caley Jags’ start to the campaign, but he hopes getting off the mark against the Pars last week can be a step in the right direction.

He added: “It has been very frustrating.

“We knew the League Cup was going to be tough. We kind of used it as pre-season, because of the Scottish Cup final and the limited time off the players got for the second year on the trot.

“We were hoping the start of the league campaign would be better, though, absolutely no doubt.

“For one reason or another it has not been like that, but we have got to try and find our form.

“I actually think the form between the two boxes has been pretty good. We have been on top in a lot of the games.

“At one end we have made crazy decisions and mistakes, and at the other end we have been missing our chances – which doesn’t add up to a lot of points unfortunately.

“In between that the basis is there. It’s just cutting out the mistakes and being more clinical at the top end of the pitch.”

Few rounds before Caley Thistle notice Challenge Cup’s allure

Wilson was part of a Caley Thistle side which won the Challenge Cup in 2003, after defeating Airdrie 2-0 in the final at McDiarmid Park.

The 51-year-old feels the lure of contesting for silverware will only hit home to the players in the latter stages of the competition.

Wilson added: “The Challenge Cup is a strange one, in that it’s probably not until you get to the quarter-finals or semi-finals that you really get into the nitty gritty of it.

“First of all you try and avoid a long-distance journey, so Arbroath was not too bad for us.

“It’s about trying to get some confidence into the players. I think that’s the one ingredient that’s really missing.

“We need to use the opportunity to try and do that.”