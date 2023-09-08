Barry Wilson says Caley Thistle’s desperation for win is not dampened by SPFL Trust Trophy tie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Barry Wilson says Caley Thistle’s desperation for win is not dampened by SPFL Trust Trophy tie

Inverness have gone seven matches without a victory, ahead of their trip to Arbroath this weekend.

By Andy Skinner
Barry Wilson standing with Billy Dodds at the side of the pitch
Barry Wilson (right) alongside Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds. Image: SNS

Barry Wilson says the change in focus to SPFL Trust Trophy action does not lessen Caley Thistle’s need to get back to winning ways.

Inverness make the trip to fellow Championship side Arbroath on Saturday, as they enter the competition at the third round stage. 

Billy Dodds’ men registered their first league point of the season in last weekend’s 1-1 draw at home to Dunfermline. 

That result ended a six-match losing streak in all competitions, with their only win coming in their opening Viaplay Cup fixture against Bonnyrigg Rose on July 15.

Although Inverness are eager to rack up more league points, first team coach Wilson is viewing this weekend’s game as an opportunity to get back to winning ways.

Billy Dodds with first team coach Barry Wilson. Image: SNS.

Wilson said: “We need to get a win somewhere, as quick as possible.

“If we can do that, we hope it gives us that momentum going into a tough couple of games away to Raith Rovers and at home to Dundee United.

“I don’t get the start of the whole season, where we play two games and we end up with a break, we play another two games and we’ve got this break.

“It seems the league season really struggles to get going.

“We will use it (the SPFL Trust Trophy match), I’m sure like most teams, to make a couple of tweaks here and there, but with the thought of going down there with a positive result.”

Inverness hoping to build on point against Pars – ‘Form between boxes has been good’

Wilson has been frustrated by Caley Jags’ start to the campaign, but he hopes getting off the mark against the Pars last week can be a step in the right direction.

He added: “It has been very frustrating.

“We knew the League Cup was going to be tough. We kind of used it as pre-season, because of the Scottish Cup final and the limited time off the players got for the second year on the trot.

“We were hoping the start of the league campaign would be better, though, absolutely no doubt.

“For one reason or another it has not been like that, but we have got to try and find our form.

“I actually think the form between the two boxes has been pretty good. We have been on top in a lot of the games.

“At one end we have made crazy decisions and mistakes, and at the other end we have been missing our chances – which doesn’t add up to a lot of points unfortunately.

“In between that the basis is there. It’s just cutting out the mistakes and being more clinical at the top end of the pitch.”

Few rounds before Caley Thistle notice Challenge Cup’s allure

Wilson was part of a Caley Thistle side which won the Challenge Cup in 2003, after defeating Airdrie 2-0 in the final at McDiarmid Park.

The 51-year-old feels the lure of contesting for silverware will only hit home to the players in the latter stages of the competition.

John Robertson with goalscorers Steven Hislop (left) and David Bingham after Caley Thistle beat Airdrie United to win the Challenge Cup in 2003. Image: PA.

Wilson added: “The Challenge Cup is a strange one, in that it’s probably not until you get to the quarter-finals or semi-finals that you really get into the nitty gritty of it.

“First of all you try and avoid a long-distance journey, so Arbroath was not too bad for us.

“It’s about trying to get some confidence into the players. I think that’s the one ingredient that’s really missing.

“We need to use the opportunity to try and do that.”

More from Caley Thistle

Russell Duncan, in his playing days at Caley Thistle. Image: DC Thomson
Russell Duncan insists Caley Thistle should not treat SPFL Trust Trophy lightly
Aberdeen players on the pitch
Duncan Shearer: No excuses - Aberdeen have to be better than they have shown…
2
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds is chasing victory in the SPFL Trust Trophy against Arbroath this weekend
Caley Thistle ponder injury risks ahead of SPFL Trust Trophy trip to Arbroath
Inverness' Keith Bray and Dunfermline's Chris Hamilton in action. Image: SNS.
Caley Thistle fan view: A tough watch but it's a point on the board
Morgan Boyes keeps tabs on Dunfermline's Lewis McCann. Image: SNS
Whirlwind start is fine for defender Morgan Boyes at Caley Thistle
Caley Jags head coach Billy Dodds. Images: Craig Foy/SNS Group
Billy Dodds: Costly offside call denied Caley Thistle first league win
Nathan Shaw (left) celebrates after opening the scoring. Image: Craig Foy/SNS Group
Caley Thistle 1-1 Dunfermline Athletic - The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star…
Max Anderson left, in action for Dundee against Motherwell's Liam Donnelly. The 22-year-old midfielder has joined Inverness on loan. Image: SNS Group
Dundee promotions can drive Max Anderson on at Caley Thistle
Nikola Ujdur, who has joined Caley Thistle on a two-year deal. Image: ICTFC
Caley Thistle sign Australian defender Nikola Ujdur on two-year deal
Caley Thistle Women's SWF Championship squad.
Manager Karen Mason delighted with Caley Thistle Women's flawless start to SWF Championship season

Conversation