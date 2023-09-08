Barry Wilson hopes near full-strength Caley Thistle can see them end winless run at Arbroath

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Barry Wilson hopes near full-strength Caley Thistle can see them end winless run at Arbroath

Inverness struggled with injury problems throughout much of last season, but have no such issues ahead of Saturday's SPFL Trust Trophy tie.

By Andy Skinner
Billy Dodds with first team coach Barry Wilson. Image: SNS
Billy Dodds with first team coach Barry Wilson. Image: SNS

Barry Wilson believes Caley Thistle’s strength in depth will stand them in good stead as they aim to return to winning ways against Arbroath this weekend.

Inverness are on a seven-match winless streak in all competitions, ahead of their trip to Gayfield in the SPFL Trust Trophy third round on Saturday.

Billy Dodds’ men recorded their first point of the Championship campaign in last weekend’s 1-1 draw at home to Dunfermline.

Due to a succession of injuries last season, Caley Jags were forced to field a team of predominantly under-18s players for a fourth round tie away to Hamilton Accies in December, which they went on to lose by a 2-0 scoreline. 

Inverness are closer to full strength now, with Lewis Nicolson, Roddy MacGregor and skipper Sean Welsh sidelined, while new addition Nikola Ujdur, a centre-back, is expected to join up with the squad shortly.

Nikola Ujdur, who has joined Caley Thistle on a two-year deal. Image: ICTFC.

First-team coach Wilson is pleased with the range of options currently at Caley Thistle’s disposal.

He said: “I think our squad is stronger now.

“Myself and Billy have been looking at what potential changes we could make, and we have got plenty of them.

“If we go back a year, we played our under-18s in the Challenge Cup against Hamilton because we were so depleted with injuries.

Inverness’ young players thank fans at full-time at New Douglas Park after their tie against Hamilton. Image: SNS

“While there are two or three long-term ones, the rest of the boys are fit.

“We have plenty of options there, but these guys should really be making the decision for the Raith Rovers game hard by their performances on Saturday.”

Inverness likely to rotate squad

Although Caley Jags are eager to end the wait for a victory in Angus, Wilson has hinted they will likely rotate the squad.

He added: “I think every team will make changes in the Challenge Cup – especially at this time in the season when we do need to get boys up to speed.

“It will still be quite a strong team. It won’t be wholesale, but there will be some changes there.

“The fact that our squad is stronger, and a bit deeper, means we won’t have to dip into the under-18s this season.

“It will be all first-team players that will be involved.”

The trip to Gayfield will be another opportunity to integrate loan arrivals Morgan Boyes and Max Anderson into the squad, after they made their first outings for the club against the Pars last weekend.

Morgan Boyes keeps tabs on Dunfermline’s Lewis McCann. Image: SNS.

Wilson added: “Morgan and Max made their debuts last week, and showed up well I thought.

“There’s a bit of depth there, and plenty competition for places along with a couple of young boys that have come on and done well.

“Squad-wise, we are looking healthier than at any time last year.”

