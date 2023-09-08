Barry Wilson hopes near full-strength Caley Thistle can see them end winless run at Arbroath

Barry Wilson believes Caley Thistle’s strength in depth will stand them in good stead as they aim to return to winning ways against Arbroath this weekend.

Inverness are on a seven-match winless streak in all competitions, ahead of their trip to Gayfield in the SPFL Trust Trophy third round on Saturday.

Billy Dodds’ men recorded their first point of the Championship campaign in last weekend’s 1-1 draw at home to Dunfermline.

Due to a succession of injuries last season, Caley Jags were forced to field a team of predominantly under-18s players for a fourth round tie away to Hamilton Accies in December, which they went on to lose by a 2-0 scoreline.

Inverness are closer to full strength now, with Lewis Nicolson, Roddy MacGregor and skipper Sean Welsh sidelined, while new addition Nikola Ujdur, a centre-back, is expected to join up with the squad shortly.

First-team coach Wilson is pleased with the range of options currently at Caley Thistle’s disposal.

He said: “I think our squad is stronger now.

“Myself and Billy have been looking at what potential changes we could make, and we have got plenty of them.

“If we go back a year, we played our under-18s in the Challenge Cup against Hamilton because we were so depleted with injuries.

“While there are two or three long-term ones, the rest of the boys are fit.

“We have plenty of options there, but these guys should really be making the decision for the Raith Rovers game hard by their performances on Saturday.”

Inverness likely to rotate squad

Although Caley Jags are eager to end the wait for a victory in Angus, Wilson has hinted they will likely rotate the squad.

He added: “I think every team will make changes in the Challenge Cup – especially at this time in the season when we do need to get boys up to speed.

“It will still be quite a strong team. It won’t be wholesale, but there will be some changes there.

“The fact that our squad is stronger, and a bit deeper, means we won’t have to dip into the under-18s this season.

“It will be all first-team players that will be involved.”

The trip to Gayfield will be another opportunity to integrate loan arrivals Morgan Boyes and Max Anderson into the squad, after they made their first outings for the club against the Pars last weekend.

Wilson added: “Morgan and Max made their debuts last week, and showed up well I thought.

“There’s a bit of depth there, and plenty competition for places along with a couple of young boys that have come on and done well.

“Squad-wise, we are looking healthier than at any time last year.”