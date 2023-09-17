‘Sad but inevitable given results this season’: Caley Thistle fans react to departure of Billy Dodds and Barry Wilson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Sad but inevitable given results this season’: Caley Thistle fans react to departure of Billy Dodds and Barry Wilson

ICT manager Dodds and his assistant have been sacked following the club's poor start to the season.

By Danny Law
Billy Dodds with first team coach Barry Wilson. Image: SNS
Billy Dodds with first team coach Barry Wilson. Image: SNS

After nine games without a win, Caley Thistle have sacked manager Billy Dodds and his assistant Barry Wilson.

Dodds was appointed as manager in June 2021 and guided the Caley Jags to the 2022 Premiership play-off final and last season’s Scottish Cup final.

He signed a new two-year deal only days after the Scottish Cup final defeat against Celtic.

But the Inverness club has terminated the contracts of Dodds and Wilson following a slow start to the season with only one point from their opening five Championship games

The Caley Thistle supporters were quick to react on social media following Sunday evening’s statement which confirmed Dodds and Wilson had left the club. 

Morag Macdonald wrote: “While I thought this might happen, it’s quite sad to see people lose their jobs, especially Barry Wilson who has been a legend at our club.

“I hope that out of all this hurt the board will take their time to appoint a manager that is capable of getting us back to the Premiership where our club belongs. Good luck to Billy and Barry for their future and to our club going forward.”

Billy Dodds during his time in charge of Inverness Caledonian Thistle. Image: Ross Parker/SNS Group

Stephen Belford also felt the pair had brought some good times to the club but believes the board made the correct call.

He wrote: “Great memories made with this management duo. However, the cup run last season was papering over some cracks as league form was indifferent.

“Good decision made, I regret to say. Good luck to them both in the future. I hear Graham Potter is free. Ahem.”

Alan Bugler agreed, adding: “Good decision. Just need to follow this up with a good signing. They have had plenty moments of glory. But at no point have we looked like a Premiership club, and that is what we need to be.”

Nigel Nacho wrote: “Sad news – hope that now the fans have got what they want the new man can get a tune out of this lot. It’s still early days but wins are needed now.”

‘Good luck to them both’

After a difficult start to the season, Karen MacGlip also hopes the Caley Thistle support get behind the new manager.

She wrote: “Sad that it has had to come to this and people have lost their jobs. We need to get behind the management and team now and hope we can get back to winning ways.”

Cameron Proudfoot wrote: “Good luck to them both in their future endeavours. They did well, but it was time for them to go.”

Evelyn Grant also felt the decision had been coming.

She wrote: “Sad but inevitable given the results this season. Wish both Barry (a club legend) and Billy all the best. Thanks for some fabulous memories, including that improbable run to the cup final last season.”

Matty Macclancy hopes whoever succeeds Dodds is given the money to build a team capable of leading Caley Thistle back to the top-flight of Scottish football.

He wrote: “Whoever takes over, needs the financial backing from the club too! Half the reason for the poor performances is because we can’t hold on to our best players.”

John Robertson, pictured, and Charlie Christie have been placed in interim charge. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

Steven Garden feared a relegation battle was on the cards if the club didn’t make a change.

He wrote: “Best of luck to Billy and Barry. Nobody should lose their job but if we kept going the way we have been then League One was calling and then many jobs would be lost with cut-backs.

“John Robertson and Charlie Christie will have to keep the lads upbeat until the club employ a new leader.

“Still early but Championship survival is key and if we hit play-offs then that’s a boost.

“Few names could be in contention but they need to make sure it’s the right person to bring the club forward from this rut.”

Kenny Watt hopes the club turn to a former manager, writing: “Does anyone have Terry Butcher’s phone number?”

Billy Dodds SACKED by Caley Thistle following nine-game winless run

