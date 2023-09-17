‘Sad but inevitable given results this season’: Caley Thistle fans react to departure of Billy Dodds and Barry Wilson

After nine games without a win, Caley Thistle have sacked manager Billy Dodds and his assistant Barry Wilson.

Dodds was appointed as manager in June 2021 and guided the Caley Jags to the 2022 Premiership play-off final and last season’s Scottish Cup final.

He signed a new two-year deal only days after the Scottish Cup final defeat against Celtic.

But the Inverness club has terminated the contracts of Dodds and Wilson following a slow start to the season with only one point from their opening five Championship games

The Caley Thistle supporters were quick to react on social media following Sunday evening’s statement which confirmed Dodds and Wilson had left the club.

Morag Macdonald wrote: “While I thought this might happen, it’s quite sad to see people lose their jobs, especially Barry Wilson who has been a legend at our club.

“I hope that out of all this hurt the board will take their time to appoint a manager that is capable of getting us back to the Premiership where our club belongs. Good luck to Billy and Barry for their future and to our club going forward.”

Stephen Belford also felt the pair had brought some good times to the club but believes the board made the correct call.

He wrote: “Great memories made with this management duo. However, the cup run last season was papering over some cracks as league form was indifferent.

“Good decision made, I regret to say. Good luck to them both in the future. I hear Graham Potter is free. Ahem.”

Alan Bugler agreed, adding: “Good decision. Just need to follow this up with a good signing. They have had plenty moments of glory. But at no point have we looked like a Premiership club, and that is what we need to be.”

Nigel Nacho wrote: “Sad news – hope that now the fans have got what they want the new man can get a tune out of this lot. It’s still early days but wins are needed now.”

‘Good luck to them both’

After a difficult start to the season, Karen MacGlip also hopes the Caley Thistle support get behind the new manager.

She wrote: “Sad that it has had to come to this and people have lost their jobs. We need to get behind the management and team now and hope we can get back to winning ways.”

Cameron Proudfoot wrote: “Good luck to them both in their future endeavours. They did well, but it was time for them to go.”

Evelyn Grant also felt the decision had been coming.

She wrote: “Sad but inevitable given the results this season. Wish both Barry (a club legend) and Billy all the best. Thanks for some fabulous memories, including that improbable run to the cup final last season.”

Matty Macclancy hopes whoever succeeds Dodds is given the money to build a team capable of leading Caley Thistle back to the top-flight of Scottish football.

He wrote: “Whoever takes over, needs the financial backing from the club too! Half the reason for the poor performances is because we can’t hold on to our best players.”

Steven Garden feared a relegation battle was on the cards if the club didn’t make a change.

He wrote: “Best of luck to Billy and Barry. Nobody should lose their job but if we kept going the way we have been then League One was calling and then many jobs would be lost with cut-backs.

“John Robertson and Charlie Christie will have to keep the lads upbeat until the club employ a new leader.

“Still early but Championship survival is key and if we hit play-offs then that’s a boost.

“Few names could be in contention but they need to make sure it’s the right person to bring the club forward from this rut.”

Kenny Watt hopes the club turn to a former manager, writing: “Does anyone have Terry Butcher’s phone number?”