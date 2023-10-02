Duncan Ferguson wants even more lethal Caley Thistle after goals flow at Arbroath

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Duncan Ferguson wants even more lethal Caley Thistle after goals flow at Arbroath

After a debut victory for the new manager at Arbroath, this week's training is focused on rounding off attacks ahead of Partick Thistle's trip north in the Championship.

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
New Caley Thistle manager Duncan Ferguson
New Inverness manager Duncan Ferguson. Image: Ross Brownlee/SNS Group

Duncan Ferguson insists Caley Thistle need to sharpen their finishing – despite doubling their Championship tally in one afternoon at Arbroath.

The new Inverness boss was delighted to see his team race into a 3-0 lead at in-form Arbroath on Saturday, then stand up to a fightback to walk off with a 3-2 victory at Gayfield, to get off the bottom of the table on goal difference with their first league win of the season.

In his first game in charge, it was a massive result for Ferguson’s ICT, and will be something to build upon when third-placed Partick Thistle hit the Highlands this weekend.

A tap-in from Luis Longstaff, a close-range finish from Aaron Doran and a wonderful chipped effort from Billy Mckay earned Inverness their first win since Billy Dodds’ side saw off Bonnyrigg Rose 2-1 in the Viaplay Cup in mid-July. 

Work ethic impresses Ferguson

Before the weekend, Caley Thistle had only netted three league goals, and it was a good step forward.

Ferguson, however, sees room for improvement.

He said: “We need to finish off our counter-attacks better.

“We attacked on a number of occasions and never finished it off. That is something to work on in training.

“We had a chance to score four and we never finished it off. It’s something for us to work on.

Caley Thistles's midfielder Aaron Doran celebrating with his teammates
Inverness’ midfielder Aaron Doran (left) celebrates scoring to make it 2-0. Image: SNS.

“On a positive note, the boys worked extremely hard, so we need to keep that work ethic up.

“I am sure they were working hard under the previous manager, and they maybe just never got the results. They lost 1-0 against Dundee United and Raith Rovers recently.

“They have been very close. The formation was a good starting point, especially in the first half. That was positive, as was the work ethic.

“The players gave everything for the shirt and that’s what I’ll push the players to do. Getting a good tactical set-up is important.”

Team held on after Arbroath’s double

Former Rangers, Everton and Newcastle forward Ferguson, who became Inverness boss on a three-year deal last week, understood why his players began to sweat amid a late Arbroath fightback.

He said: “They gave 100% and showed a lot of resilience. We need to be braver on the ball and keep possession a bit more.

“You could see them panicking – it set in as the game went on, which is understandable because they’ve not won for a long time.

Luis Longstaff scores
Luis Longstaff scores the opener from close-range at Arbroath. Image: SNS.

“You start sinking and sinking. I try to push them up.

“It’s human nature to try and protect what you’ve got.

“We have good players and we showed that in the first half in particular. We connected and combined our passes and tried to cut Arbroath open on the counter-attack.”

Billy Mckay showed his experience

Ferguson, who went with a 4-4-2 for much of the match at Arbroath, liked the movement of his attackers as they troubled their hosts for most of the first half to secure a two-goal interval advantage.

He added: “Our shape was very good, and we trusted that in the first half in particular.

“The two strikers worked well.

“Billy Mckay showed his experience with a good finish after having good chances in the first half. He kept at it, and it was a great finish to go three up.

“It was a lovely finish from Aaron Doran, too, at the front post.

“By scoring three goals away from home, you feel you deserve the points.”

This Saturday’s visitors Partick returned to form at the weekend as they defeated Dunfermline Athletic 3-0, one week after losing by the same scoreline against Arbroath.

ICT are above Morton on goal difference and have Ayr United in their sights, with the Honest Men two points ahead before their clash with Airdrie.

