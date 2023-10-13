Allan Preston tips Duncan Ferguson and Gary Bollan to be a success at Caley Thistle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Allan Preston tips Duncan Ferguson and Gary Bollan to be a success at Caley Thistle

The BBC Scotland pundit was a team-mate of Inverness' new-look management pair at Dundee United - and he backs Highlanders to get stronger under their leadership.

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
BBC Scotland's Allan Preston, who thinks Duncan Ferguson and Gary Bollan are great managerial appointments for Caley Thistle
BBC Scotland's Allan Preston thinks Duncan Ferguson and Gary Bollan are great managerial appointments for Inverness.

Allan Preston reckons Caley Thistle struck double gold by securing the services of Duncan Ferguson and Gary Bollan.

The capture of former Scotland, Rangers, Everton and Newcastle United striker Ferguson, 51, on a three-year deal made the headlines across the UK and beyond.

It didn’t work out this year for Ferguson at troubled League Two club Forest Green, but Inverness swooped recently to offer him the chance to be the successor to Billy Dodds, who was sacked after a nine-match winless league start.

Days later, Ferguson moved to bring in his ex-Livingston, Airdrie, Forfar Athletic and Cowdenbeath boss Bollan as his assistant.

Long-standing BBC Scotland pundit Preston was team-mates with both men at Dundee United and with Bollan at St Johnstone, so knows them well.

Gary Bollan, the former Livingston manager, is the assistant boss at Inverness.
Gary Bollan, the former Livingston manager, is the assistant boss at Inverness. Image: SNS Group

Bollan is ‘perfect foil’ for Ferguson

Preston, who also works as a football agent, believes Bollan’s knowledge of the SPFL will be a massive asset to Ferguson, who spent almost three decades working south of the border before this switch north.

He said: “In the past year, Duncan has been very prevalent in Scottish football through Gary, in that he’d come up and look at players when he was a Forest Green. Gary was doing a lot of scouting for him as well.

“Gary has got a wealth of knowledge of the Scottish game. I felt he was harshly treated at Livingston (when he was sacked in 2012), and it was always going to be difficult at Cowdenbeath (who he left in October 2021).

Inverness manager Duncan Ferguson.
Inverness manager Duncan Ferguson. Image: Craig Brown/SNS Group

“Duncan has been away from Scottish football for almost 30 years and Gary is someone he can lean on. He’s the perfect man for that.

“Sometimes they say you have ‘good cop, bad cop’, but here you have ‘bad cop and extremely bad cop’. I don’t think there will be any slacking from the squad, that’s for sure.

“However, in all seriousness, they are two very good guys. They will want to do well for the club. No stone will be left unturned.

“Without a doubt, this is a shrewd bit of business by Inverness to bring Gary in to assist Duncan. He’ll be a great foil for Duncan.”

ICT can be ‘force to be reckoned with’

Four points from their first two games in charge lifted ICT from bottom spot, although they are only in front of Morton, who they face next weekend, on goal difference.

Preston, who is also a former manager of Livingston, sees no reason for Caley Thistle not to still be considered as promotion contenders this season.

He said: “You must set targets and Duncan and Gary will have their eyes on catching Ayr. They won’t want to look behind.

“In the last two years, Inverness have played the final games in Scottish football with the (2022) play-off final and the Scottish Cup final and the players have not had a lot of time off.

“Billy Dodds didn’t play as many pre-season games this year to allow the players a little bit of rest before they went straight into the Viaplay Cup group stages. That was difficult.

“They’ve had Sean Welsh, Wallace Duffy and Roddy MacGregor out, but once they get their regular players fit, they will be a side to be reckoned with.

“If they can get away from the bottom of the table, the promotion play-offs, although they’ve a long way to go, are not out of the question. It will take some run to get there, but they can still make it.”

‘Close-knit’ squad at Inverness

Preston, who is related to ICT’s 2015 Scottish Cup-winning boss John “Yogi” Hughes, is confident the Inverness squad can deliver success under Ferguson.

He added: “Inverness have always had a really good group of players. Yogi is my big cousin and I’ve known from his time onwards, they’ve always had that about their squads, all on to Neil McCann and Billy Dodds most recently.

John Hughes, the former Inverness boss
John Hughes, the former Inverness boss. Image: SNS Group

“They are a close-knit group at Inverness. They are not shy of hard work, so any changes to their working week won’t faze them because they want to be successful.

“Duncan also wants to be successful, and he realises this is a good opportunity for him. When Duncan played, he was a fit lad. Look at him now, he looks as if he could play. He loves his fitness and his boxing, so he’ll carry that on. They are in for a good time.”

