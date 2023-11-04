Duncan Ferguson says Caley Thistle revival is down to players

Duncan Ferguson doesn’t take the credit for Caley Thistle’s recent revival, insisting it’s the players who deserve the plaudits.

The Inverness manager has guided the team to Championship wins against Arbroth and Airdrie, with a 0-0 draw against Partick Thistle in between, to make it seven points from nine since replacing Billy Dodds.

That strong start will be tested to the full on Saturday when they travel to unbeaten leaders Dundee United, who hold a four-point advantage over nearest chasers Raith Rovers, having played one match more.

‘Players win matches, not managers’

Ferguson is delighted that his players have taken his instructions on board, but stressed it’s their work which has given the team a chance of kicking away from the lower reaches of the table.

He said: “I put it down to the players. They are the ones who cross the white line.

“I set them up and tactically give them the information, but it is always down to the players.

“Players win football matches, not managers.

“The boys are in a good place after three games and a couple of clean sheets, happy days.

“It’s a good return that we’ve got – on to the next one.

“The players have given me everything over the last three games. We need another 100% performance to get anything from Dundee United.

“They are unbeaten, have only drawn three games and won the rest. They have scored a lot of goals, so it’s a big test for us.”

Praise for new man Wotherspoon

The 1-0 home victory over Airdrie last weekend was secured thanks to new signing David Wotherspoon crashing home the only goal on his Championship debut.

Former Dundee United, Rangers, Everton and Scotland striker Ferguson said: “We brought David in because of his quality.

“He took his goal well and he had a good chance before he scored.

“It never got to him. He went again and got his goal. It’s nice when your signing hits the ground running and scores the winner.

“He’s a very good player and he’s been training well. We’re happy to have him.”

No more signings imminent at ICT

Ex-Dundee forward Cillian Sheridan joined Inverness on a deal until January – like Wotherspoon – but the ICT manager confirmed there are no further players set to add to their numbers at the moment.

The main doubt for Inverness is winger Luis Longstaff, who was carrying a knock and didn’t train before Friday this week.