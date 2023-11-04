Duncan Ferguson says Caley Thistle revival is down to players

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Duncan Ferguson says Caley Thistle revival is down to players

Inverness aim to become the first Championship side to defeat Dundee United this weekend.

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
Inverness manager Duncan Ferguson. Image: Ross Brownlee/SNS Group
Inverness manager Duncan Ferguson. Image: Ross Brownlee/SNS Group

Duncan Ferguson doesn’t take the credit for Caley Thistle’s recent revival, insisting it’s the players who deserve the plaudits.

The Inverness manager has guided the team to Championship wins against Arbroth and Airdrie, with a 0-0 draw against Partick Thistle in between, to make it seven points from nine since replacing Billy Dodds.

That strong start will be tested to the full on Saturday when they travel to unbeaten leaders Dundee United, who hold a four-point advantage over nearest chasers Raith Rovers, having played one match more.

‘Players win matches, not managers’

Ferguson is delighted that his players have taken his instructions on board, but stressed it’s their work which has given the team a chance of kicking away from the lower reaches of the table.

He said: “I put it down to the players. They are the ones who cross the white line.

“I set them up and tactically give them the information, but it is always down to the players.

“Players win football matches, not managers.

“The boys are in a good place after three games and a couple of clean sheets, happy days.

“It’s a good return that we’ve got – on to the next one.

“The players have given me everything over the last three games. We need another 100% performance to get anything from Dundee United.

“They are unbeaten, have only drawn three games and won the rest. They have scored a lot of goals, so it’s a big test for us.”

Praise for new man Wotherspoon

The 1-0 home victory over Airdrie last weekend was secured thanks to new signing David Wotherspoon crashing home the only goal on his Championship debut.

Former Dundee United, Rangers, Everton and Scotland striker Ferguson said: “We brought David in because of his quality.

“He took his goal well and he had a good chance before he scored.

“It never got to him. He went again and got his goal. It’s nice when your signing hits the ground running and scores the winner.

“He’s a very good player and he’s been training well. We’re happy to have him.”

No more signings imminent at ICT

Ex-Dundee forward Cillian Sheridan joined Inverness on a deal until January – like Wotherspoon – but the ICT manager confirmed there are no further players set to add to their numbers at the moment.

The main doubt for Inverness is winger Luis Longstaff, who was carrying a knock and didn’t train before Friday this week.

