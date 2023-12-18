Caley Thistle fan view: Huge improvement required after abject showing

No words I could write can express the true horror of what I just witnessed – you really had to be there.

Arbroath fans will naturally feel different but supporters of Inverness will have rarely witnessed a poorer performance by their team.

This time last week I was looking forward to two games that appeared to give Caley Thistle opportunities to strengthen their league position.

The first was a midweek trip to Greenock, perhaps the Scottish equivalent of a Tuesday night in Stoke.

Whatever it might be, it was a test that Inverness failed. Next up, Saturday’s visit from Arbroath.

I actually thought that we started fairly brightly but couldn’t take advantage of it.

All three goals came before the break and all came about as a result of a player being given too much space.

Neither team was giving us textbook defending but I hoped for better in the second half.

I was to be disappointed. Much as Caley Thistle tried hard, they simply couldn’t lay a glove on the Red Lichties.

Some home fans might point to time wasting and peculiar refereeing, but the bottom line is that we weren’t good enough on the day.

Arbroath game showed Caley Thistle need improvement

Anybody who watched the latter days of Billy Dodds would have had a sense of deja vu.

The Caley Jags were struggling.

They had made a change at the break but didn’t make another until the game was entering added on time.

This triple substitution was far too little, far too late.

This was odd management, to put it mildly, and you couldn’t help but feel that Duncan Ferguson had no confidence in his bench.

I’d never seen anything quite like it.

Saturday’s trip to Firhill now looks very challenging indeed.

A huge improvement will be required if Inverness are to take anything from this game.