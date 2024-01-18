Duncan Ferguson: Caley Thistle player hunt could go the distance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Duncan Ferguson: Caley Thistle player hunt could go the distance

The Inverness gaffer thinks any moves are unlikely to get over the line in time for the Broomhill tie in the Scottish Cup this weekend.

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
Caley Thistle manager Duncan Ferguson. Image: SNS
Caley Thistle manager Duncan Ferguson. Image: SNS

Duncan Ferguson insists Caley Thistle remain in the chase for players for several positions – but admits transfer business could go right to the wire.

So far, defender Jamie Carragher is the only new face at the Championship club in the January window, with the on-loan Wigan Athletic player making his debut in last week’s 1-0 league loss to Dundee United. 

Ahead of this Saturday’s Scottish Cup fourth-round tie against Lowland League opponents Broomhill, Ferguson said he’s working hard to bolster his options.

He said: “It’s still ongoing. We’re trying to get the best players we possibly can. We’re fighting with several clubs to get deals over the line.

“We’re looking at several positions and hopefully can get something done before the end of the window. If not, we go with what we’ve got.

“We have a lot of good players here, which we showed on Friday against Dundee United.

“If we don’t make additions, we don’t make additions, but I’ve got a good enough group to believe we can win games.”

Caley Thistle manager Duncan Ferguson. Image: SNS

Ferguson thinks any moves are unlikely to get over the line in time for the Broomhill tie.

He said: “I don’t think we will have anyone in before Saturday due to the paperwork side of things.

“At best, possibly one, but it is difficult because of the paperwork.

“Hopefully we can get at least one more in before the end of January. If not, we keep going with what we’ve got.”

Manager desperate to avoid a shock

Former captain and experienced midfielder Sean Welsh left the club last week and promptly joined Championship rivals Queen’s Park and made a scoring start by netting their winner in a 2-1 victory at Raith Rovers. 

Defender Zak Delaney also moved on from Inverness and signed for another Championship side, Arbroath.

The Irishman lasted just 12 minutes of his debut before being injured in Saturday’s 0-0 draw with Ayr United.

Attacker David Wotherspoon, as widely reported, moved on to Championship leaders Dundee United, while forward Cillian Sheridan left ICT following his 10 goalless appearances, mainly briefly from the bench.

In the previous round, Caley Thistle left it late as goals from Wotherspoon and Billy Mckay took them past Lowland League visitors Cowdenbeath in November.

After finishing as runners-up to Celtic last season under Billy Dodds, manager Ferguson says his players are determined to ensure they’re not left as the big-name team knocked out by a lower league opponent.

He added: “We never underestimate the opposition.

“In the last round, it was a tough one against Cowdenbeath. It took a while to break their team down.

“It will be tough, but we’re at home and that’s all you can ask for.

“We’re up for it and hopefully we can get into the next round.

“We don’t want to be making negative headlines by getting beat. Every game is tough.”

Due to the downpours of snow this week, the Inverness squad have trained indoors at the Highland Football Academy.

Defender Danny Devine, full-back/midfielder Cammy Harper, and striker Billy Mckay are all battling against knee injuries in order to be fit.

More from Caley Thistle

Sean Welsh applauds the Inverness fans after the 3-1 win at Ayr United on Saturday.
Sean Welsh reveals three reasons why he left Caley Thistle for Queen's Park
Caledonian Stadium.
Police launch investigation after Inverness Caledonian Thistle supporter injured by 'flare'
Inverness Caledonian Thistle midfielder Aaron Doran.
Caley Thistle's Aaron Doran enjoying Duncan Ferguson's attack-minded approach
Broomhill manager Stephen Swift, whose team are in Scottish Cup action against Caley Thistle this weekend.
Broomhill boss using Dundee United contacts to plot Caley Thistle cup shock
Caley Thistle manager Duncan Ferguson. Image: SNS.
Duncan Ferguson praises James Carragher after debut - and says Caley Thistle exits have…
Former Caley Thistle star David Proctor
David Proctor insists Broomhill will have Scottish Cup shock in mind for Caley Thistle
James Carragher in action for Caley Thistle. Image: SNS
James Carragher encouraged by Caley Thistle prospects after debut against Dundee United
David Wotherspoon in action for Caley Thistle. Image: SNS.
Caley Thistle confirm departure of David Wotherspoon and Cillian Sheridan
Duncan Ferguson reacts after Inverness were not given a penalty against Dundee United. Image: SNS
Duncan Ferguson criticises Alan Muir's failure to award Caley Thistle penalty against Dundee United
Tony Watt tucks home Dundee United's late winner against Caley Thistle. Image: SNS
Caley Thistle suffer deja vu as Dundee United strike late again at Caledonian Stadium