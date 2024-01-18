Duncan Ferguson: Caley Thistle player hunt could go the distance

Duncan Ferguson insists Caley Thistle remain in the chase for players for several positions – but admits transfer business could go right to the wire.

So far, defender Jamie Carragher is the only new face at the Championship club in the January window, with the on-loan Wigan Athletic player making his debut in last week’s 1-0 league loss to Dundee United.

Ahead of this Saturday’s Scottish Cup fourth-round tie against Lowland League opponents Broomhill, Ferguson said he’s working hard to bolster his options.

He said: “It’s still ongoing. We’re trying to get the best players we possibly can. We’re fighting with several clubs to get deals over the line.

“We’re looking at several positions and hopefully can get something done before the end of the window. If not, we go with what we’ve got.

“We have a lot of good players here, which we showed on Friday against Dundee United.

“If we don’t make additions, we don’t make additions, but I’ve got a good enough group to believe we can win games.”

Ferguson thinks any moves are unlikely to get over the line in time for the Broomhill tie.

He said: “I don’t think we will have anyone in before Saturday due to the paperwork side of things.

“At best, possibly one, but it is difficult because of the paperwork.

“Hopefully we can get at least one more in before the end of January. If not, we keep going with what we’ve got.”

🏟️ The Matchday Info ahead of Saturday's game against Broomhill Reminder that Season Tickets are not valid for this game Full Info👉 https://t.co/8UgiuPvIMS pic.twitter.com/MJxUeJS6IL — Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC (@ICTFC) January 18, 2024

Manager desperate to avoid a shock

Former captain and experienced midfielder Sean Welsh left the club last week and promptly joined Championship rivals Queen’s Park and made a scoring start by netting their winner in a 2-1 victory at Raith Rovers.

Defender Zak Delaney also moved on from Inverness and signed for another Championship side, Arbroath.

The Irishman lasted just 12 minutes of his debut before being injured in Saturday’s 0-0 draw with Ayr United.

Attacker David Wotherspoon, as widely reported, moved on to Championship leaders Dundee United, while forward Cillian Sheridan left ICT following his 10 goalless appearances, mainly briefly from the bench.

In the previous round, Caley Thistle left it late as goals from Wotherspoon and Billy Mckay took them past Lowland League visitors Cowdenbeath in November.

After finishing as runners-up to Celtic last season under Billy Dodds, manager Ferguson says his players are determined to ensure they’re not left as the big-name team knocked out by a lower league opponent.

He added: “We never underestimate the opposition.

“In the last round, it was a tough one against Cowdenbeath. It took a while to break their team down.

“It will be tough, but we’re at home and that’s all you can ask for.

“We’re up for it and hopefully we can get into the next round.

“We don’t want to be making negative headlines by getting beat. Every game is tough.”

Due to the downpours of snow this week, the Inverness squad have trained indoors at the Highland Football Academy.

Defender Danny Devine, full-back/midfielder Cammy Harper, and striker Billy Mckay are all battling against knee injuries in order to be fit.