Sean Welsh and Zak Delaney leave Caley Thistle

Former Caley Thistle captain and experienced midfielder Sean Welsh has left the Championship club – with Queen’s Park reportedly ready to sign him.

The 33-year-old, who joined Inverness from Falkirk in August 2018, has been a stand-out performer over the years, but has often battled against injury. He leaves the club having played in total 143 games, scoring 16 goals.

ICT confirmed on Friday lunchtime the ex-Partick Thistle star had “left the club with immediate effect by mutual consent”.

The statement added: “We thank Sean for all his contributions while at Inverness Caledonian Thistle and wish him the very best in the future.”

In his first season at the club, Welsh won the players’ player of the year award as the club reached the semi-final of the Premiership play-offs and the semi-final of the Scottish Cup.

Welsh was named the club’s captain at the start of the 2020/21 season and the following year, he played a key role in helping the team to the Premiership play-off final against St Johnstone, starting in all the play-off matches in the run to the final.

Key goals scored on way to Hampden

Last season, he again stood up to the plate, particularly as the club went all the way to the Scottish Cup final where they lost 3-1 against treble-winners Celtic.

He scored in the fifth round 3-0 win against Livingston and the winner against another top-flight team, Kilmarnock, in the quarter-final.

Welsh captained the side in the semi-final victory against Falkirk and the final at Hampden in June.

Injury sidelined him between mid-July and mid-November this season and he’s played nine matches across all competitions.

That meant he was out of action when manager Duncan Ferguson replaced Billy Dodds.

The captaincy duties were handed over to Danny Devine and Billy Mckay, with Welsh’s main aim to get match-fit and back in the team, as he has done.

Spiders set to make Welsh move

ICT’s Championship rivals Queen’s Park, according to reports in the Daily Record, look set to make him their new manager Callum Davidson’s first signing.

Inverness are in action tonight (Friday) when they host title-chasing Dundee United.

So far, Ferguson has made one move in the transfer window, bringing in Wigan Athletic loanee defender James Carragher, son of Liverpool legend Jamie.

Delaney departs after 52 appearances

Hours after Welsh’s exit, Dublin-born defender Zak Delaney was also confirmed as leaving the Caledonian Stadium.

The 22-year-old, who represented Ireland at under-18 level, joined ICT in the summer of 2022 after kicking off his career at West Brom, coming through the club’s academy and spent loan time at National League South side Bath City.

Delaney, who can play left-back or centre half, reached the 52 appearance mark for the club this season and last year’s experiences included coming off the bench in the Scottish Cup semis and final.

An ICT statement said: “We thank Zak for all his contributions while at Inverness Caledonian Thistle and wish him the very best in the future.”