Fit-again Roddy MacGregor wants to make up for lost time at Caley Thistle

Roddy MacGregor wants to shine for Caley Thistle once more and draw a line under his injury nightmare.

The 22-year-old midfielder loves playing for his home-city club in the Championship, but over the past two years he’s been battling back from injuries and operations on his left ankle.

Since bursting on to the scene in 2019-2020, the once-capped Scotland under-21 player has been a fans’ favourite, displaying bags of energy, plenty of quality and fearlessness to put opponents on the back foot.

He can also score some stunning goals, such as the rocket to beat Raith Rovers in August 2021.

Overall, he’s made 105 appearances for Inverness, but that could have been so much more.

The good news is he returned to the fold recently from the bench in the 4-0 Scottish Cup win against Broomhill and he’s desperate to be given as many minutes as possible under Duncan Ferguson.

That was his first taste of action since playing in two Viaplay Cup group games last July.

Scan revealed tear in ankle tendon

MacGregor explained that he couldn’t gamble on playing through the injury this season – even though it meant another operation.

He said: “It was ongoing from last season when I felt something wasn’t right. It was similar to last time.

“There was the big build-up to the Scottish Cup final last June, so I thought I’d get through until the end of the season and have some time off and let it settle down.

“But I came back in pre-season and I could tell something was not quite right. It got to a point where it couldn’t go on. I got through games alright, but I knew something was up.

“I went for a scan and I had a tear in my tendon – getting it operated on was the best option.

“I had the operation in early August and you have around a month of not doing anything then you build it back up slowly.

“With it being my second (ankle) operation, myself and the physio and staff were more cautious, so I was introduced gradually into part-training for a couple of weeks before full training.

“I have been in full training for more than a month, so I feel I could definitely help out on the pitch.”

Tough times when injuries hit hard

MacGregor admits there is nothing worse for a footballer than kicking your heels due to injury and he wants to make up for lost time sooner rather than later.

He said: “Tough moments which injuries is the most difficult part of your career, like I have in the past couple of years.

“It’s been frustrating for me being out when I’m wanting to help the team. You want to come back and be straight in amongst it, but sometimes that’s not the best case.

“You must give it time, which I think I’ve done. I just want to come and when I get the chance and repay the faith the club have had in me, and the fans.

“I’m feeling good and fit. Having been out for a while, it about gradually getting back into it. The gaffer has used me sparingly, but I feel like I’m at the point now where I am ready to be called upon. I just need to be patient.

“Whether I get the chance from the start or getting a decent chunk of time in the second half, it makes no odds to me. I have to be patient.

“I’ve been training for a good while now, so I’ve been working hard to get up to speed, and although it’s different in games, I’ll be ready to make an impact.”

MacGregor wants to show his quality

Last weekend’s 3-2 victory at title-chasing Raith Rovers – thanks to on-loan Ross County striker Alex Samuel’s nine-minute hat-trick – opened up a six-point gap between ICT and Championship basement side Arbroath.

This weekend, ninth-placed Inverness host Queen’s Park, who are just below them, before hosting Premiership Hibs next Saturday in the last 16 of the Scottish Cup.

As well as Samuel, Ferguson handed debuts to new defenders Cammy Kerr and Jeremiah Mullen, who are on loan from Dundee and Leeds United, and Newcastle centre-back Remi Savage, who joined last week on a permanent deal.

MacGregor welcomes the competition for places as the team look to push towards the play-offs and away from the danger-zone.

He added: “Beating Raith Rovers was a big result. All the new lads played really well. They look like great additions.

“Hopefully they will be able to help us push back up the table.

“It’s difficult, of course, when boys are doing well for me to get back in the squad, but that’s competition and that’s what we want.

“I am looking forward to the challenge of getting back into the team. The manager hasn’t really seen me play, so I will work hard to show him that I’ve got the quality. It’s like starting from scratch really.

“While everyone is looking at the Scottish Cup tie against Hibs, we know first and foremost the Queen’s Park game is another massive one against a side just below us in the league.

“I’m sure there will be changes made given the amount of games we need to get through. I’ll be ready to take my chance when I get it.”