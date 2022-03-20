Alloa Athletic 1-0 Peterhead: Blue Toon suffer fourth defeat on the spin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Alloa Athletic 1-0 Peterhead: Blue Toon suffer fourth defeat on the spin

By Reporter
March 20, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: March 20, 2022, 2:20 pm
Peterhead manager Jim McInally
Peterhead manager Jim McInally

Peterhead suffered their fourth successive defeat in League One as they slipped to a 1-0 defeat at Alloa Athletic.

A Kevin Cawley goal midway through the second half gave the home side the three points in an evenly fought match.

Peterhead manager Jim McInally said: “After the opening 10 to 15 minutes of the match, we played really well for the remainder of the first half.

“At half-time, I felt if we kept up our level of play, we could get something from the game.

“Alloa changed their shape and we did not adjust to it.

“Our keeper kept us in the game with some great saves, but Alloa’s goal came from a defensive mistake.

“We then missed a sitter right after that when we should have scored, and this is how it has been for us this season.”

Peterhead manager Jim McInally.
Peterhead manager Jim McInally.

The home side dominated the play in the opening minute with Steven Boyd and Connor Sammon both going close.

Boyd sent over an inch-perfect pass to Kevin Cawley in the 12th minute but Cawley’s attempt was cleared.

Midway through the first half, Peterhead worked their way back into the match, and went close to scoring when Grant Savoury fired in a well-struck shot from the edge of the box but PJ Morrison in the Alloa goal was equal to it.

The on-loan Motherwell stopper made a superb save to keep out Russell McLean’s fierce left-footed drive before Ryan Duncan hit the post as the visitors upped the ante.

Peterhead fell behind against the run of play in the 69th minute when Cawley’s shot found the bottom corner.

The Blue Toon ended the game with 10 players after Andy McDonald saw red in injury time for a challenge on Ross MacIver.

Peterhead goalkeeper Brett Long
Peterhead goalkeeper Brett Long.

Peterhead goalkeeper Brett Long said: “We played better in the first half, but we allowed Alloa to get at us in the second half.

“We gave Alloa a lot of the ball and they got their goal.

“It was not our day but the manager reminded us that we need to get back to it.

“We know we are in a bit of a dogfight but we need to keep working hard.”

