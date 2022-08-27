Winning form matters more than personal goals to Caley Thistle midfielder Roddy MacGregor

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Winning form matters more than personal goals to Caley Thistle midfielder Roddy MacGregor

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
August 27, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: August 27, 2022, 10:47 am
ICT midfielder Roddy MacGregor, left, tussles with Arbroath's Dale Hilson.
ICT midfielder Roddy MacGregor, left, tussles with Arbroath's Dale Hilson.

Roddy MacGregor is remaining tight-lipped about his goal targets – but he’s ready to have a crack at Morton after scoring a scorcher against them last season.

The Inverness midfielder, 20, has started all eight Championship and League Cup games so far and is always a player with potential to deliver big, and impressive, goals.

The Caley Jags are keen to bounce back in style this weekend following their 4-1 defeat at Partick Thistle last Friday against opponents they are level with on five points from four games so far.

MacGregor goal sealed third position

In April, in the penultimate match of the regular season, MacGregor guided home a terrific winner against the Ton at Cappielow, which secured ICT third spot in the second-tier.

When asked about that memorable moment, he said: “It wasn’t even a great game, but I was happy with my finish and it obviously secured third place last season.

“They always work hard, so we know it’s going to be really tough again, but it’s about how we react to our own game last Friday. Hopefully we can put things right.”

Getting off the mark against Cove

MacGregor’s first goal of this season came in the recent 4-1 home win against Cove Rangers.

He netted three times last term, but insists his personal goals will be for his knowledge only as staying in the team remains his main aim.

He said: “I will just keep that to myself.

“I’m not really fussed about individual targets, I just want to play well and help the team as much as possible and play regularly.”

No fears over growing responsibility

Despite his age, MacGregor is already just six appearances shy of 100 games in ICT colours.

And the play-maker relishes the changing roles he’s played and welcomes the extra responsibility which comes with increasing experience.

He added: “I came into the team more as a number 10, but recently I’ve been playing deeper.

“That’s maybe down to injuries as well, because we’ve suffered a few in the early stages of the season, but I’m just happy to play anywhere in midfield.

“I’m really enjoying it, and hopefully I will be enjoying it more with a win on Saturday.

“The average age of the squad is quite young, and the team last Friday was young as well.

“We all know we need to step up and have mature heads, and you’ve got to take that responsibility especially if you’re starting and you’re a mainstay in the team.

“That’s what we’re all trying to do, and barring last Friday I think we’ve done that really well.”

Pitching in for big performance

The Caledonian Stadium, which will host the Glasgow Warriors v Worcester Warriors pre-season rugby contest next Friday, is in great shape right now, with the pitch in great order.

And MacGregor, who likes to get the ball down and pass with pace, is keen to make the most of it against Morton.

He said: “We take it for granted right now, then winter comes and the pitch won’t be great to play on.

“Our pitch is immaculate, so hopefully we can go out and play some good football.”

Motherwell tie is one for ICT to relish

Once the dust settles on the Morton match, ICT will turn their attention to Wednesday’s Premier Sports Cup second-round trip to Motherwell, who have won back-to-back games against Aberdeen and Livingston since Steven Hammell became the boss.

MacGregor, who helped the Caley Jags win at top-flight Livingston in the group stages of the competition last month, says the players will be ready for the Fir Park test.

He added: “It’s always good playing against Premiership teams to see where you’re at.

“Barring the final play-off game (against St Johnstone in May), we’ve always stepped up to that challenge.

“Our games against Premiership teams have gone well in recent times, and that’s the level we want to be playing at, so there’s nothing better than going up against those players.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Caley Thistle

Inverness Caley Thistle Women conceded three late goals as they were beaten 4-3 by Hutchison Vale last weekend. (Photo by Chris McCluskie/SportPix.org.uk)
Inverness Caley Thistle Women boss Karen Mason looks for improvement ahead of clash with…
Morton's Grant Gillespie celebrates with team-mates after scoring the clinching penalty.
'Too timid' claim from Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds as side prepare for League…
0
Inverness head coach Billy Dodds.
Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds felt referee got winning penalty call right after…
0
Morton's Grant Gillespie converted the spot-kick to win the game.
Caley Thistle crash to late defeat as penalty seals Championship win for visitors Morton
0
Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds.
Caley Thistle ready to prove points against Morton in Championship clash
0
Caley Jags striker George Oakley is eyeing maximum points against Morton.
Forward George Oakley keen for Caley Thistle to strike back after 'shock to the…
0
Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds.
Digging out a 1-0 win will suit Caley Thistle just fine, says head coach…
1
Caley Thistle's Daniel Mackay keeps the ball under pressure from Cove Rangers' defender Shay Logan.
Winger Daniel MacKay says Caley Thistle can show strength by bouncing back from Partick…
1
Ex-ICT defender Josh Meekings reckons head coach Billy Dodds will have his troops ready for Morton this weekend.
Ex-Caley Thistle star Josh Meekings confident Inverness can rediscover spark which saw them dispatch…
0
Loan star Leighton Clarkson fires in a free-kick against St Johnstone.
Duncan Shearer: Leighton Clarkson can make the same impact at Aberdeen as Ryan Christie…
0

More from Press and Journal

Inverness Caley Thistle Women conceded three late goals as they were beaten 4-3 by Hutchison Vale last weekend. (Photo by Chris McCluskie/SportPix.org.uk)
Inverness Caley Thistle Women boss Karen Mason looks for improvement ahead of clash with…
Ella Mills' banana and olive oil loaf.
Sweet treats: Enjoy Ella Mills' guilt-free banana and olive oil loaf
Children from Junior World in Nairn have raised £200 for charity by recycling the 'unrecyclable'.
Got a Pringles tube? Nairn kids want your 'unrecyclable' stuff
0
Glenbardie House in Ballater was built by a ship owner in the 19th Century and boasts an octagonal tower, which can be seen here with a flag flying from it.
Six splendid properties for sale now in the north and north-east
0
Peterhead Seafood Festival
What you need to know about Peterhead Seafood Festival taking place in September
0
Gaelic poet and singer-songwriter Marcas Mac an Tuairneir has just released his new GaelPop album, Speactram.
Meet the artist bringing Gaelic music into the 21st Century
0