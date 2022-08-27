Winning form matters more than personal goals to Caley Thistle midfielder Roddy MacGregor

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Roddy MacGregor is remaining tight-lipped about his goal targets – but he’s ready to have a crack at Morton after scoring a scorcher against them last season.

The Inverness midfielder, 20, has started all eight Championship and League Cup games so far and is always a player with potential to deliver big, and impressive, goals.

The Caley Jags are keen to bounce back in style this weekend following their 4-1 defeat at Partick Thistle last Friday against opponents they are level with on five points from four games so far.

⚽ 🔴🔵 Roddy MacGregor's goal earned us a 1-0 win against Morton in April when the sides last met. 🎟️ Tickets for this Saturday's game are available online now: https://t.co/48l2amkKEP Get your tickets in advance to save money pic.twitter.com/z2edgg91mu — Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC (@ICTFC) August 25, 2022

MacGregor goal sealed third position

In April, in the penultimate match of the regular season, MacGregor guided home a terrific winner against the Ton at Cappielow, which secured ICT third spot in the second-tier.

When asked about that memorable moment, he said: “It wasn’t even a great game, but I was happy with my finish and it obviously secured third place last season.

“They always work hard, so we know it’s going to be really tough again, but it’s about how we react to our own game last Friday. Hopefully we can put things right.”

Getting off the mark against Cove

MacGregor’s first goal of this season came in the recent 4-1 home win against Cove Rangers.

He netted three times last term, but insists his personal goals will be for his knowledge only as staying in the team remains his main aim.

He said: “I will just keep that to myself.

“I’m not really fussed about individual targets, I just want to play well and help the team as much as possible and play regularly.”

No fears over growing responsibility

Despite his age, MacGregor is already just six appearances shy of 100 games in ICT colours.

And the play-maker relishes the changing roles he’s played and welcomes the extra responsibility which comes with increasing experience.

He added: “I came into the team more as a number 10, but recently I’ve been playing deeper.

“That’s maybe down to injuries as well, because we’ve suffered a few in the early stages of the season, but I’m just happy to play anywhere in midfield.

“I’m really enjoying it, and hopefully I will be enjoying it more with a win on Saturday.

“The average age of the squad is quite young, and the team last Friday was young as well.

“We all know we need to step up and have mature heads, and you’ve got to take that responsibility especially if you’re starting and you’re a mainstay in the team.

“That’s what we’re all trying to do, and barring last Friday I think we’ve done that really well.”

Pitching in for big performance

The Caledonian Stadium, which will host the Glasgow Warriors v Worcester Warriors pre-season rugby contest next Friday, is in great shape right now, with the pitch in great order.

And MacGregor, who likes to get the ball down and pass with pace, is keen to make the most of it against Morton.

He said: “We take it for granted right now, then winter comes and the pitch won’t be great to play on.

“Our pitch is immaculate, so hopefully we can go out and play some good football.”

Motherwell tie is one for ICT to relish

Once the dust settles on the Morton match, ICT will turn their attention to Wednesday’s Premier Sports Cup second-round trip to Motherwell, who have won back-to-back games against Aberdeen and Livingston since Steven Hammell became the boss.

MacGregor, who helped the Caley Jags win at top-flight Livingston in the group stages of the competition last month, says the players will be ready for the Fir Park test.

🎟️ Tickets are available now online for our Premier Sports Cup Last 16 match against @MotherwellFC 👉 https://t.co/HmDr7qxfTW pic.twitter.com/REtvNKxNtY — Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC (@ICTFC) August 24, 2022

He added: “It’s always good playing against Premiership teams to see where you’re at.

“Barring the final play-off game (against St Johnstone in May), we’ve always stepped up to that challenge.

“Our games against Premiership teams have gone well in recent times, and that’s the level we want to be playing at, so there’s nothing better than going up against those players.”