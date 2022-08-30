‘No-one is hurting more than me’ – Peterhead chairman Rodger Morrison addresses early-season criticism

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Peterhead FC

‘No-one is hurting more than me’ – Peterhead chairman Rodger Morrison addresses early-season criticism

By Jamie Durent
August 30, 2022, 5:00 pm
Peterhead chairman Rodger Morrison
Peterhead chairman Rodger Morrison.

Peterhead chairman Rodger Morrison insists it was necessary to address the club’s poor start to the season in League One.

Morrison penned a lengthy letter to supporters on the Peterhead website on Monday night, answering some of the criticism directed at the club as it sits bottom of the third tier.

In it, he stated much of the comments had come online rather than in-person, with Morrison stressing he makes himself visible at Balmoor on match-days for anyone to raise any issues.

The Blue Toon were thumped 5-0 on Saturday by Alloa Athletic and have yet to win a game this season, amid a flurry of new signings.

Morrison has pin-pointed the issues the club has had with recruitment and felt he had to make a public statement given Peterhead’s early struggles.

“You’ve got to have a response because no one is hurting more than me,” said Morrison. “It’s putting something out there to explain and give a bit of breathing space.

Peterhead’s Chris Kisuka shoots wide against Alloa Athletic. Picture by Duncan Brown

“We’ve had a horrendous time and it’s been the hardest I can ever recall in terms of recruiting players. We’ve always got a target list and if you get two out of 10, you’re doing alright.

“But down the leagues teams are offering more money and the travelling is an issue as well. We’ve had to cast our net further afield.”

Jim McInally has brought in 16 players so far this summer and has been without Andy McCarthy, Hamish Ritchie Andy McDonald and Russell McLean – regulars from last season – through injury.

Skipper Scott Brown and player-coach Simon Ferry have also departed and the rebuild has been a significant one.

Morrison has faith in McInally to turn it around but stressed the security of the club will not be put at risk in order to strengthen the squad.

“We’ll have to start turning it round shortly,” added Morrison. “We know it’s early days but you don’t want a gap opening up.

Peterhead boss Jim McInally
Peterhead boss Jim McInally.

“Jim was down on Saturday but he rescued us last season. He’ll have to pull something out of the hat again.

“He’s a good manager, without a doubt, but he can only work with what he’s got. That’s probably down to where we’re situated – Montrose and Forfar have probably found it easier to attract players than us, as there’s something about travelling north of Aberdeen.

“It’s not that Jim doesn’t get a good budget. He does and I can’t ever recall turning down a player he wants.

“On the back of Covid we’ve got a cost of living crisis and I’m not going to bankrupt the club to put a team on the park.”

Optimism has been in short supply after their turbulent start to the campaign, which has also included heavy defeats to Raith Rovers and Queen of the South.

League One is arguably as competitive as it ever has been, with two more full-time sides in Queens and Dunfermline added to the mix this year, and Peterhead are among the smaller clubs in the division.

“You’ve got to have a touch of realism,” said Morrison. “I would love to have a shot at the Championship, without a doubt. But a smaller club like ourselves can only punch above its weight at certain times.

“We missed out getting into the Championship years ago in a penalty shootout against Partick Thistle. I thought that maybe the only crack we get at it and so far that’s been true.

“I’m not too downbeat. I would just like to get some of our injured players back and make a fist of it.

“Without a doubt, it gets to you. I’m the biggest salesman within the club for hospitality and you’ve not got the same enthusiasm for phoning round when you’re on a low. There’s a knock-on impact.

“When you’re feeling on a high, it’s easier to get on the phone and drum up business.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Peterhead FC

CR0029393 Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup 2020 quarter-final. Buckie Thistle (G/w) v Aberdeen (red) Picture of Buckie Thistle manager Graeme Stewart. Picture by Kenny Elrick 10/07/2021
Buckie boss Graeme Stewart hopes family connection can help in preparation for Linfield tie
16 March 2022. Buckie Thistle FC, Victoria Park, 9 Midmar Street, Buckie, Moray, Scotland, AB56 1PP. This is from the SPFL Trust Trophy Match between Buckie Thistle FC and Brora Rangers FC. PICTURE CONTENT:- Josh Peters celebrates his Goial
SPFL Trust Trophy draw: Buckie Thistle paired with Linfield
Peterhead's Chris Kisuka shoots wide against Alloa Athletic. Picture by Duncan Brown.
Alloa Athletic 5-0 Peterhead: Jim McInally admits Blue Toon must eradicate sloppy mistakes
Peterhead boss Jim McInally
Jim McInally targeting further Peterhead signings as squad revamp continues
Robbie Scullion in action for Peterhead. Photo by Duncan Brown
Robbie Scullion reckons he called it right with Peterhead move
Peterhead's Ryan Dow fires in a dangerous cross.
Peterhead 1-4 Queen of the South: Blue Toon suffer heavy defeat to Doonhamers
Peterhead manager Jim McInally. Photo by Duncan Brown
Peterhead: Jim McInally eager for stability after turbulent start
Max Gillies, left, celebrates his first Peterhead goal with Ewan Murray and Jack Brown. Photo by Duncan Brown
Max Gillies wants to use Peterhead loan to further Queen's Park career
Peterhead's Conor O'Keefe is sent off against Falkirk.
Falkirk 3-1 Peterhead: Jim McInally admits Blue Toon were well beaten
Peterhead striker Ola Adeyemo. Photo by Duncan Brown
Forward Ola Adeyemo embracing baptism of fire to Peterhead career

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen's Vicente Besuijen (R) celebrates scoring.
Aberdeen's 'class, quality and fitness' came to the fore in extra-time against minnows Annan…
0
Aberdeen's Luis Lopes celebrates making it 2-1 in extra time against Annan Athletic.
Aberdeen need extra-time to edge past lower league Annan Athletic and reach Premier Sports…
0
A communal bin caught fire on Belmont Road. Picture by Alastair Gammack.
Fire crews extinguish bin blaze on Belmont Road
0
CR0037743 Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup quarter-final Huntly (yellow) v Aberdeen (red) Picture of Brodie Allen and Dylan Lobban. Picture by Kenny Elrick 30/08/2022
EE Aberdeenshire Cup: Huntly beat Aberdeen on penalties
The Findrassie Masterplan by EMA Architecture Design Limited. Supplied by Moray Council.
Public invited to share views on proposed new primary school in Elgin
There were no queues outside the Westhill Shopping Centre branch on Tuesday now both pharmacies are open again.
Lloyds Pharmacy in Westhill reopens following queue chaos earlier this month
0