Aberdeen goalkeeper Tom Ritchie looks to Ryan Duncan example during Peterhead loan spell

Aberdeen goalkeeper Tom Ritchie sees Peterhead as the perfect place to develop – and was sold on the move by team-mate Ryan Duncan.

Ritchie has been first-choice at Peterhead since signing on loan from the Dons last month and impressed in the midweek 2-0 defeat to FC Edinburgh.

The young stopper was initially due to join the Blue Toon in the summer, however the move fell through and he instead signed for fellow League One side Queen of the South on loan.

Peterhead brought in Dundee United’s Jack Newman but when he was recalled at the end of August, combined with Ritchie’s lack of game-time at Palmerston, the switch was made to get the 19-year-old to where he was originally supposed to be.

He had advice close to home from fellow Aberdeen youngster Duncan, who impressed during a loan stint at Balmoor last season and has since forced himself into Jim Goodwin’s first-team plans.

“Ryan had nothing but good things to say about the club,” said Ritchie. “He sent me the biggest paragraph about Peterhead – nothing bad at all.

“Everything he said has been right and I’m enjoying my time here. It’s a good set of lads and everything about the club is brilliant.

“I’ve just got to do what I can. Ryan has been a great example of what to aim for. It just shows you what’s possible. We’ll just see what unfolds.”

Scotland youth international Ritchie had a loan spell with Highland League side Huntly last season, helping them reach the Aberdeenshire Shield final.

The jump in standards has not gone unnoticed, as he seeks to do his part to help Peterhead, who take on Falkirk today, away from the foot of League One.

“Training with Aberdeen’s first-team on a daily basis helps,” said Ritchie. “You can tell there’s a jump – there’s much better players in this league, as well as teams and stadiums.

“You’ve got to be on top of your game week in, week out, to play regularly in this league.

“I think we’ve been really unfortunate. I don’t think we’ve been deserving of some of our losses and Wednesday was one the boys were gutted about.

“But things are starting to come together and it’s just a matter of time before we start climbing the table.”

The only game Ritchie has missed for Peterhead was the SPFL Trust Trophy tie with Elgin City, due to him being cup-tied.

But after his move to Queens did not work out, finding a solution closer to home has been best for all parties.

“It’s worked out great for me,” added Ritchie. “It’s exactly what I need just now in my career, which is game-time.

“I’m getting it here and it’s even better that it’s local. It’s worked out ideal for me – it’s the way it should have been at the start of the season and I’m really thankful it’s worked out the way it has.

“I still train with the Aberdeen first-team and keep that standard. I come here and play games, so I’m getting the best of both worlds and really enjoying my football at the moment.”