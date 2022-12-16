Peterhead: Max Gillies reckons Clyde game is biggest of the season so far

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Peterhead: Max Gillies reckons Clyde game is biggest of the season so far

By Jamie Durent
December 16, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: December 16, 2022, 12:55 pm
Peterhead defender Max Gillies in action against Kelty Hearts. Image: Duncan Brown
Peterhead defender Max Gillies in action against Kelty Hearts. Image: Duncan Brown

Peterhead defender Max Gillies reckons Saturday’s showdown with Clyde is the most important game of their season.

The Blue Toon have been stuck at the bottom of League One for much of the season but face their closest rivals, with a chance to get off the bottom.

It would give the Peterhead players a much-needed boost more than anything, given they only have one win to their name so far this season.

They have a new manager at the helm in David Robertson, who presided over his first game in charge nearly a fortnight ago in the 3-0 defeat to Kelty Hearts.

While there is a gap opening up to the automatic safety of eighth spot, moving away from the foot of the division would be a big moment for Peterhead.

“When I joined Peterhead in League One, I knew it was going to be a very difficult league to play in,” said Gillies, who is on loan from Championship side Queen’s Park.

Max Gillies in action for Peterhead against Airdrieonians. Photo by Duncan Brown
Max Gillies in action for Peterhead against Airdrieonians. Photo by Duncan Brown

“I suppose it’s a race to see who goes down. Peterhead are in this league for a reason and we want to stay in this league. We’ve got a team that’s good enough to stay in the league.

“The main focus is to get off the bottom. With the games we’ve been playing we’ve probably deserved to be there, but with Clyde on Saturday, if we beat them we go above them. It’s the biggest game of the season so far.

“That’s what we need for a wee kick-start. A lot can happen after a win; you can kick on again and go two or three games unbeaten.

“Every training session, we give everything we’ve got. It’s not ideal not picking up points every week but hopefully Saturday is the start of things.

“We’re not in the best position but hopefully with the new manager coming in, it’s the start of something new.”

‘Hopefully this week Peterhead can start building way back up again’

Teenager Gillies has found a friend in fellow loanee Michael Hewitt, who joined from Ayr United and has had to fill the void up top in recent weeks.

“Me and Michael come up the road together,” added Gillies. “He’s a good lad and is doing really well at the moment.

Peterhead's Mikey Hewitt clashes with Stephen Eze of Queen's Park. Image: Duncan Brown
Peterhead's Mikey Hewitt clashes with Stephen Eze of Queen's Park. Image: Duncan Brown

“He brings a lot to the team and certainly up front, we’ve needed legs and someone willing to run in behind.

“I think he could play anywhere – you could give him a pair of gloves and he’d do a job in goal.”

No player has scored more than three goals this season for Peterhead, with winger Conor O’Keefe the man at the top of the charts.

Behind are two defenders – Gillies and Jason Brown – and having trouble scoring goals is always going to put more pressure on their defence.

“We’ve been missing goals,” added Gillies. “It’s good to be the second-top goalscorer but I don’t really want to be that.

“I’m a defender – I want the strikers to have all the goals. I’ve obviously come out to get experience but I don’t want to be getting attacked all the time. I want to be able to go forward as well.

“Under the new manager we’re looking a wee bit better going forward so hopefully this week we can start building our way back up again.”

