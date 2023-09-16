Peterhead: Jordon Brown pleased with signs of a successful Rory McAllister and Kieran Shanks strike partnership

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Peterhead: Jordon Brown pleased with signs of a successful Rory McAllister and Kieran Shanks strike partnership

McAllister returned to Balmoor for his third spell last month, and lined up alongside Shanks for the first time in the SPFL Trust Trophy win over Annan Athletic.

By Sophie Goodwin
Peterhead striker Rory McAllister watches on as Kieran Shanks gets away from Annan's Benjamin Lussint
Peterhead striker Rory McAllister watches on as Kieran Shanks gets away from Annan's Benjamin Lussint. Image: Duncan Brown.

Peterhead co-manager Jordon Brown says he has already seen signs of a flourishing strike partnership between Rory McAllister and Kieran Shanks.

McAllister returned to Balmoor for his third spell last month, and lined up alongside Shanks for the first time in last weekend’s SPFL Trust Trophy 2-0 win over Annan Athletic.

Both forwards played their part in the third-round victory at Galabank with McAllister setting up both goals and Shanks netted the Blue Toon’s second.

Peterhead host League Two leaders Bonnyrigg Rose at Balmoor on Saturday afternoon, where Brown hopes his strikers can keep making an impact.

Brown said: “Everyone knows what Rory and (Kieran) Shanks will offer. The partnership they are building is going to be huge for our success this season.

Peterhead striker Rory McAllister in action against Annan Athletic in a SPFL Trust Trophy match.
Rory McAllister in action against Annan. Image Duncan Brown.

“We’ve got that focal point with Rory and Kieran, who has got such a talent and he can go on to have as successful a career as he wants to have.

“We’ve added young Aaron Reid this season as well and he’s learning all the time as a forward player.

“To have these calibre of players to choose from is great, but we need to make sure we’re giving them the service because if we do that then they will be really successful for us.

“Goals had to be improved upon this season, so it’s good to see our forwards scoring but the goals are also coming from all over the park.”

Home form can be catalyst for a ‘good run’ – Brown

The win over Annan ensured the Blue Toon did not suffer three successive defeats, and Brown hopes the momentum from the victory can be carried into the league.

Peterhead host Bonnyrigg in search of their first League Two win and goals at Balmoor this season, which Brown knows must happen sooner rather than later.

He said: “It’s massively important that we take last week’s cup result and put that into our league form.

“Home form is going to be massive and everyone here is aware of that.

“The two games we’ve had at home so far have been frustrating and we’ve not scored a goal, so we’re looking to put that right on Saturday in what will be a tricky game against the team top of the league.

Peterhead co-manager Jordon Brown. Image: Duncan Brown.

“We believe that when we get a home result and get up and running in the league then we will be able to go on a really good run.”

Although the Bonnyrigg clash is Peterhead’s immediate focus, the Blue Toon have a SPFL Trust Trophy fourth round home tie with Dundee United to look forward to following Thursday’s draw.

Brown added: “It’s going to be a good day for the club. We’ve already played them this season, so landing them in another cup is good.

“The next round of the cup was always going to be a challenging draw. It’s exciting that it is at home, and hopefully we can bring in a good crowd and put in a good performance.”

