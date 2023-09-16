Peterhead: Jordon Brown pleased with signs of a successful Rory McAllister and Kieran Shanks strike partnership

Peterhead co-manager Jordon Brown says he has already seen signs of a flourishing strike partnership between Rory McAllister and Kieran Shanks.

McAllister returned to Balmoor for his third spell last month, and lined up alongside Shanks for the first time in last weekend’s SPFL Trust Trophy 2-0 win over Annan Athletic.

Both forwards played their part in the third-round victory at Galabank with McAllister setting up both goals and Shanks netted the Blue Toon’s second.

Peterhead host League Two leaders Bonnyrigg Rose at Balmoor on Saturday afternoon, where Brown hopes his strikers can keep making an impact.

Brown said: “Everyone knows what Rory and (Kieran) Shanks will offer. The partnership they are building is going to be huge for our success this season.

“We’ve got that focal point with Rory and Kieran, who has got such a talent and he can go on to have as successful a career as he wants to have.

“We’ve added young Aaron Reid this season as well and he’s learning all the time as a forward player.

“To have these calibre of players to choose from is great, but we need to make sure we’re giving them the service because if we do that then they will be really successful for us.

“Goals had to be improved upon this season, so it’s good to see our forwards scoring but the goals are also coming from all over the park.”

Home form can be catalyst for a ‘good run’ – Brown

The win over Annan ensured the Blue Toon did not suffer three successive defeats, and Brown hopes the momentum from the victory can be carried into the league.

Peterhead host Bonnyrigg in search of their first League Two win and goals at Balmoor this season, which Brown knows must happen sooner rather than later.

He said: “It’s massively important that we take last week’s cup result and put that into our league form.

“Home form is going to be massive and everyone here is aware of that.

“The two games we’ve had at home so far have been frustrating and we’ve not scored a goal, so we’re looking to put that right on Saturday in what will be a tricky game against the team top of the league.

“We believe that when we get a home result and get up and running in the league then we will be able to go on a really good run.”

Although the Bonnyrigg clash is Peterhead’s immediate focus, the Blue Toon have a SPFL Trust Trophy fourth round home tie with Dundee United to look forward to following Thursday’s draw.

Brown added: “It’s going to be a good day for the club. We’ve already played them this season, so landing them in another cup is good.

“The next round of the cup was always going to be a challenging draw. It’s exciting that it is at home, and hopefully we can bring in a good crowd and put in a good performance.”