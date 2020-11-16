Ross County academy kids make step up in Betfred Cup win over Stirling Albion

Something went wrong - please try again later.

After a week when John Hughes, the ex-Caley Thistle manager, took plaudits for foresight in handing a certain 17-year-old his first-team chance seven years ago, County were emboldened to do something similar.

Back on December 29 2013, Hughes had thrown on future Scotland hero Ryan Christie against Celtic and Virgil Van Djik, just 25 days after taking the managerial reins from Terry Butcher.

On Saturday, County – three goals to the good – had the luxury of blooding two Stornoway lads, products of their youth academy, against Stirling Albion.

Matthew Wright, 18, and 17-year-old Adam Mackinnon came on with only minutes remaining, but it was a memorable first bow for the pair.

It might in fact have been the stuff of dreams for Wright, who effortlessly controlled a high Iain Vigurs ball forward and flashed a shot against the crossbar.

The pair were joined from the bench by Ben Williamson, son of County legend Robbie, taking his second senior bow after a debut against Elgin on Tuesday.

For the 300 socially-distanced fans watching, the teenagers’ arrival added another positive note to a satisfying day’s work.

County won comfortably and topped their group.

The hope now is that the warm feel-good factor kindled in the League Cup can blaze into the Premiership campaign.

“It’s massively encouraging to score seven in two games this week,” said boss Stuart Kettlewell.

“There’s been a good spread in the goals with six different scorers and, with that, there’s a lot of confidence to be taken into the league.

“It’s a great story for us to bring on two lads from Stornoway and Ben Williamson also comes on for his second appearance and looks assured at right-back.”

Kettlewell made four changes from the side that beat Elgin City earlier in the week, with injured Carl Tremarco out and Stephen Kelly, Harry Paton and Billy Mckay dropping to the bench.

In came teenager Josh Reid, skipper Iain Vigurs, Jordan Tillson and Ross Stewart.

The Binos, with only pride at stake in the group, set up in a 5-4-1 shape to frustrate County, but created a couple of early chances.

County’s first decent move ended in the opening goal after 20 minutes.

Vigurs picked out Ross Stewart with a high diagonal from deep.

Stewart leapt high and knocked a header down and the waiting Oli Shaw found enough power from 18 yards to see his strike squirm through keeper Cameron Binnie’s hands.

Five minutes after the interval, County doubled the lead.

Stewart was clipped by Jordan McGregor as he pivoted away from his attentions and stuck the penalty into the net himself.

It was all over after 71 minutes as Regan Charles-Cook cut inside from the right along the 18-yard line and then curled a fine shot into the far left corner.