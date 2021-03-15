Fan view: Ross County deserved a point from game where Hibs should have been down to 10 men

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

March 13 has been a happy date to remember for Ross County fans when they play Hibs.

County enjoyed a thrilling match at Easter Road on the route to the Scottish Cup final in 2010 and the Staggies had an unforgettable day at Hampden five years ago with the League Cup triumph.

This was more of a result to forget, but County put so much into the match and were hard done by not to get a point.

Hibernian had the better of the first half without directly threatening Ross Laidlaw’s goal.

The two sides matched up with 3-5-2 systems, but with different styles. County lobbed the ball forward early to test Hibs’ defence, while Hibs looked to get midfielders Joe Newell and Jackson Irvine to slide passes behind County’s defence for Martin Boyle to race on to.

Boyle was a livewire, but County contained him well in the first period.

Hibs were the better team in the first half, but a brilliant combination from a long ball between Jordan White and Mckay put County ahead.

I was still celebrating when Boyle drew a challenge from Alex Iacovitti for yet another soft penalty conceded by the Staggies.

Boyle should have been sent off for diving moments after his equaliser, but Hibs’ sustained pressure after that got them the lead.

© Shutterstock Feed

John Hughes had to gamble and threw on a slew of attacking players for the last quarter of the match.

While Laidlaw pulled off some great saves with his feet, County had their chances to get themselves level.

White’s header took an age to bounce off the bottom of the post, but the second goal didn’t arrive.

With six fixtures to go, the season will go down to the wire.