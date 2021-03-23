Ross County must replicate standards set against Premiership’s top sides, says John Hughes

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Ross County manager John Hughes says triumphs over some of the top sides in the Premiership show the Staggies have what it takes to secure survival.

The Staggies are in the midst of a relegation dogfight with just five matches remaining, with the 10th placed Dingwall men just a point ahead of Kilmarnock and two clear of bottom side Hamilton Accies.

Despite County’s struggle towards the foot of the table throughout the campaign, the Staggies have enjoyed notable triumphs against Celtic, Hibernian and Aberdeen since Hughes took charge in December.

Under previous manager Stuart Kettlewell, County also claimed a memorable 2-0 Betfred Cup victory over Celtic at Parkhead.

After falling to a second successive defeat against St Johnstone on Saturday, Hughes feels the Staggies need to replicate the standards previously set against some of the league’s leading teams.

He said: “I have seen it since I came to the club. You don’t get results against the top clubs – like Celtic, Aberdeen and Hibs – if they didn’t have it in them.

© SNS Group

“I trust them. My frustration is I know they have got better than what they showed on Saturday.

“It’s all right me telling them that, they need to bring it every week.

“That’s been our problem, we have been up and down.

“It’s on a Saturday that it matters. We need to overcome it.

“Courage is a great word and we need to have it in so many forms, but most of all to be the player they are. If they do that, it tells me we will be all right.”

County have been handed their post-split fixture schedule, which starts with a trip to Kilmarnock on April 10.

The Staggies will host St Mirren on Wednesday, April 21, before a trip to Dundee United on May 1.

Another midweek home game against Hamilton Accies on May 12 is followed by the season finale away to Motherwell on Sunday, May 16.

County are now on a two-week break, until they host either Buckie Thistle or Caley Thistle in the Scottish Cup third round on April 3.

Hughes has urged his players to mentally prepare for the survival challenge that lies ahead, and he added: “It’s all credit to the boys for getting a lot of big results to give us the opportunity.

“We just need to stand up to it and bring it on. It’s not nice, I have been there myself.

“I’m in it with them, I’m here to help them. We need to see it as a challenge, we cannot let the pressure win by affecting our game.

“There’s a spirit among them. From now until the end of the season we need to be at it, and not just turning up on a Saturday.

“They need to be really focused, with that glaze in their eye even when their wives are talking to them. All they need to be concentrating on 24-7 is the football.

“They need to get themselves in that zone.

“They have to train like a world champion, and not take it for granted. They need to keep themselves grounded and let their football do the talking. That’s what I have asked of them in the next five games.”