Ross County proud as Harry Paton and Regan Charles-Cook score Gold Cup call-ups

Ross County midfielders Harry Paton and Regan Charles-Cook can’t wait to represent their countries in this month’s Concacaf Gold Cup.

The Staggies duo have earned their first senior call-ups, with Paton playing for Canada and Charles-Cook getting the nod for Grenada.

County said the Premiership club is “extremely proud” that their players will get the chance to represent their countries and the Staggies in such a top tournament.

Both will head out for the start of the group stage phase which commences on July 10.

The top two nations from each of the four groups will advance to the knockout phases with the final of the competition taking place on August 1.

Mackay – they can showcase themselves as County players

Manager Malky Mackay, who was Scottish FA performance director and five-times capped player when at Norwich City, knows only too well what it will mean to his midfield pair.

He said: “It is a great honour for both players to be called up for their national teams.

“Having been involved with the Scottish national team as both a player and manager, I know how much it means to be involved with your country and the boys are ecstatic to have this opportunity.

“It is great for them to be representing their country, but also showcasing themselves as Ross County players on the international stage.”

Living the dream

Paton, 23, who joined County in 2018 from Hearts, admits a dream is about to become reality and he’s determined to impress from the get-go.

He explained: “This is one of the moments in my career that I will never forget. It’s a very proud moment to be called up to represent your country in such a competitive tournament.

“I cannot wait to get started and show everyone what I can bring to Canada soccer. It’s a dream I’ve had since I started playing and it’s finally come true.”

An honour for Charles-Cook

Former Arsenal youth Charles-Cook, 24, who signed for County last year, is also determined to repay the many who have backed him within football over the years, including his club.

He stressed: “It’s a great honour to be called up to represent my country. It’s a proud moment for me and my family and to be involved in the Concacaf Gold Cup makes it even more special.

“The club have been very supportive of helping me get to this stage and now I’m excited to meet up with the boys and go to the tournament.”