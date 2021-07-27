Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Defender Alex Iacovitti seeks to be constant goal threat for Ross County

By Paul Chalk
July 27, 2021, 6:00 am
Alex Iacovitti celebrates making it 2-0 against Montrose.
Alex Iacovotti is relishing the chance to provide goals on a regular basis to help out his Ross County team-mates this season.

The big defender scored against Brora Rangers and Montrose over the past week in 1-0 and 4-1 Premier Sports Cup wins respectively.

It wasn’t enough to get County of out their group after two forfeited ties due to Covid, but it lifted the mood ahead of the new league campaign starting this weekend against St Johnstone.

Goal target set by defender Iacovitti

Manager Malky Mackay has been thrilled with contribution of the Nottingham-born stopper, who scored four goals last term for the Scottish Premiership side and is keen to develop that side of his game.

Iacovitti said: “I went on a little run last season and it was one of my targets this year. I want to get as many as I can to help the team and hopefully get into both boxes and keep going and carry that on.

A water break for the players during the Ross County v Montrose cup tie.

“If defenders can score goals, then it takes the pressure off the team. If you go 2-0 up, it kills the game. I will do my best to do that every week.”

The 23-year-old said he was one of the players struck by Covid at County this summer, but he’s feeling fresh and ready for the opener against the Perth Saints this Saturday.

He said: “I was in bed for four or five days. After that, I got my energy back and got my smell back and built it up gradually.

“It hit me a bit, but I’m alright now. I’m through it now, I’m fine.”

Swift cup contests lift the Staggies for opener

Back-to-back wins last week has been the ideal way for the squad to prepare for the visit of the double cup-winners from Perth.

Iacovitti stressed: “We feel ready now. It was good to get two quick games in this week. It was a quick turnaround, but everyone needed that.

“It helped us and we now have that full week to build up for St Johnstone.

“Once the first goal went in (against Montrose), the confidence rose and it could have been six or seven.

“Goals do bring confidence, for me and the whole team. It gives you a lift and you keep building on it.”

The defender, who is confident playing in a three at the back system, knows beginning the season with a win would be a real shot in the arm for the Staggies and insists they’ll focus no further ahead than this Saturday.

He added: “A win in the first game would give us a massive confidence boost. We are humble and we’ll take every game as it comes. We will set up the same way and every week build towards it.

“We’re just really looking forward to it.”

