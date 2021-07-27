Defender Alex Iacovitti seeks to be constant goal threat for Ross County

Alex Iacovotti is relishing the chance to provide goals on a regular basis to help out his Ross County team-mates this season.

The big defender scored against Brora Rangers and Montrose over the past week in 1-0 and 4-1 Premier Sports Cup wins respectively.

It wasn’t enough to get County of out their group after two forfeited ties due to Covid, but it lifted the mood ahead of the new league campaign starting this weekend against St Johnstone.

Goal target set by defender Iacovitti

Manager Malky Mackay has been thrilled with contribution of the Nottingham-born stopper, who scored four goals last term for the Scottish Premiership side and is keen to develop that side of his game.

Iacovitti said: “I went on a little run last season and it was one of my targets this year. I want to get as many as I can to help the team and hopefully get into both boxes and keep going and carry that on.

“If defenders can score goals, then it takes the pressure off the team. If you go 2-0 up, it kills the game. I will do my best to do that every week.”

The 23-year-old said he was one of the players struck by Covid at County this summer, but he’s feeling fresh and ready for the opener against the Perth Saints this Saturday.

He said: “I was in bed for four or five days. After that, I got my energy back and got my smell back and built it up gradually.

“It hit me a bit, but I’m alright now. I’m through it now, I’m fine.”

Swift cup contests lift the Staggies for opener

Back-to-back wins last week has been the ideal way for the squad to prepare for the visit of the double cup-winners from Perth.

Iacovitti stressed: “We feel ready now. It was good to get two quick games in this week. It was a quick turnaround, but everyone needed that.

“It helped us and we now have that full week to build up for St Johnstone.

FT | ROS 4-1 MON The Staggies put on a strong performance to claim the win in Dingwall for our returning fans! pic.twitter.com/ztVkmUmvEU — Ross County FC (@RossCounty) July 24, 2021

“Once the first goal went in (against Montrose), the confidence rose and it could have been six or seven.

“Goals do bring confidence, for me and the whole team. It gives you a lift and you keep building on it.”

The defender, who is confident playing in a three at the back system, knows beginning the season with a win would be a real shot in the arm for the Staggies and insists they’ll focus no further ahead than this Saturday.

He added: “A win in the first game would give us a massive confidence boost. We are humble and we’ll take every game as it comes. We will set up the same way and every week build towards it.

“We’re just really looking forward to it.”