Ross County boss Malky Mackay not fooled by Dundee United’s win over Rangers

Ross County manager Malky Mackay studied Dundee United’s recent win over Rangers – but insists it will be their own homework which matters for Sunday’s showdown.

It’s a fascinating match at Victoria Park as a capacity crowd will be allowed in post-restrictions for the visit of the champions to Dingwall.

No County side have ever beaten the Light Blues and few will fancy their chances of changing that this time so soon after a summer overhaul.

However, Dundee United’s front-foot display on August 7 led to a 1-0 victory against Steven Gerrard’s side, who didn’t lose a league game at all last season in the year where they stopped Celtic’s 10-in-a-row bid.

County, whose last outing was a 3-0 defeat at Hibs, have one point on the board from their opening day draw with double cup winners St Johnstone and will be out to shock the Gers.

While Mackay acknowledged the Tangerines’ victory, he saw enough to suggest Rangers will be a threat at Victoria Park.

He said: “Dundee United did really well to get that result, yet on another day Rangers could have scored five or six. I am not letting that kid me in any way and, while it was a great result for Dundee United and well done to them, Rangers also could have had a right few goals.

“We will do what we always do and that is analyse the team and the games and see where we can win the game from.”

Same approach as every other game

Matches against the Old Firm are often labelled as bonus matches whereby anything other than defeat should be regarded as such.

For Mackay, he insists his own and his players’ performance will still be assessed, no matter who they face.

He added: “Everyone gets judged in Scotland every week. We have to go into this game with the same approach as every other game. There is a team coming here that will pose us a huge threat.

“Rangers are the champions of Scotland and are a terrific team with a talented manager. It’s going to be a tough one for us, but my players can go and test themselves against the best.”

Sunday showdown boosted by fans

With fans allowed back inside the stadium to a full capacity, Mackay is delighted that a central part of the sport will be at the heart of it again.

He said: “It’s great to be able to get as close to as full attendance as we can. We have all been crying out for that. The difference in what football is without fans is evidenced by what happened last year.

“I don’t think one person would have enjoyed it and those at the games experienced how soulless it was without fans.

“When you saw Rangers last week in Europe, with 50,000 in the stadium. It’s great and hopefully there will be a terrific atmosphere here on Sunday. Players want to play in front of full houses and against the best players, so we’re looking forward to it.”

Rangers come into this match on the back of a 1-0 win against Alashkert in the Europa League play-off first leg, with Alfredo Morelos scoring after John Lundstram was sent off.

Winger Joseph Hungbo, who signed on a season-long loan from Watford, should go straight into the squad, with only on-loan Southampton full-back Jake Vokins out as he recovers from his foot operation.