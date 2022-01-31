Malky Mackay hopeful of two fresh Ross County additions

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ross County manager Malky Mackay could finalise up to two deals before tomorrow’s Premiership visit of Aberdeen.

Mackay has brought in defenders Declan Drysdale and Kayne Ramsay in on loan deals so far in the transfer window, which closes tonight.

The Staggies boss expects to secure a free agent on a two-and-a-half year deal, which could happen after tonight’s deadline.

Mackay is also working on another loan addition, which he rates as a 50-50 chance of happening.

He said: “We’re doing a wee bit of work to try and see if we can push one over the line.

“There’s one that’s definitely done, and that will come out in the next day or so.

“There’s one that we’re trying to do, and I’m not sure whether we will be able to or not – it depends on a number of factors.

“It’s one where we’ve been in contact with the club, the player and his agent, and it’s a situation between the other club and the player at the moment.

“I honestly don’t know if it will get done. Everything is comfortable at our end between both parties, it’s just their situation. I’m 50/50 on that, because we’re not in control of that one.”

Staggies not in market for squad-fillers

Mackay says the process of adding to his squad is one he has been keen to take his time over.

He added: “I’ve said before that we’re trying to pitch for people we might not get. I genuinely could go and sign five or six, but it would be great for today and tomorrow to get those headlines and they would come in and sit on the bench.

“That’s not what I want to do. I want the club to spend money wisely and as efficiently as possible, for the good of the club.

“I’ll map out a strategy for why people are coming here, so that they’re not just in and out – and if they are, it’s strategic loans for very specific reasons.

“When we buy, I want us to buy for the longer term.”

Mackay has no concerns over the prospect of losing in-form winger Regan Charles-Cook, who became the Premiership’s leading scorer when he netted his 10th goal of the season in Saturday’s 3-3 draw with Rangers.

He added: “I’ve had conversations with him, and he has told me he absolutely hasn’t got a pre-contract signed anywhere.

“I’ve got a player there who is committed to this club and the badge and is playing wonderfully well despite speculation and despite the possibility of him leaving at the end of the season.”