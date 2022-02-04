Regan Charles-Cook overwhelmed by support from Ross County and beyond following racist abuse

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ross County winger Regan Charles-Cook says he has been overwhelmed by the support he has received since suffering online racial abuse.

Charles-Cook became aware of the discriminatory messages after leaving the ground in the wake of last Saturday’s 3-3 draw with Rangers.

It prompted a widespread show of support for the 24-year-old.

Staggies supporters instigated a minute’s applause during Tuesday’s 1-1 draw with Aberdeen which both sets of fans, along with County boss Malky Mackay, took part in.

The messages are being investigated by the police, and Charles-Cook says he is particularly thankful to County for the way they have handled the matter.

Charles-Cook said: “The club, the manager, the staff and all the boys have been really supportive straight away.

“As soon as it came out that it happened, everybody started ringing me and texting me. I just can’t thank the club enough for how supportive they have been.

“When you see things like that, it puts a downer on things, especially after such a good, entertaining game for everyone.

“The club have been excellent with me in terms of support.

“I was overwhelmed with the support from both sets of fans against Aberdeen.

“When you heard them clapping, it felt like everyone was together with so much support that I’ve had on the pitch and off the pitch.

I’d like to thank everybody for there continued support, it was such great feeling to see a overwhelming applause from both set of fans today. Also thankyou for the support offline and online, it is truly appreciated #kickoutracism #weareallone https://t.co/vZTlGQdp6t — Regan Charles-Cook (@R_charlescook) February 1, 2022

“It was great to see both sets of fans getting involved in that moment.

“We need a solid change. It’s a little bit sensitive sometimes, but I’m getting over it.

“The club have supported me through it, so I’m happy with where I am.”

Grenada recognition remains a target for winger

Among those to reach out to Charles-Cook in recent days is his Grenada national team head coach Michael Findlay.

Charles-Cook, who was born in London, was handed his first three caps for Grenada during last summer’s Gold Cup.

The winger says continued international recognition is a long-term aim for him.

He added: “When I first went, I didn’t realise how good having an international cap was, and what a proud moment it would be for me.

“Hopefully I can keep playing for them in the future and make them proud.

“Even with the racism thing, the Grenada coach messaged me instantly as well. All the boys over there see everything as well, so it’s really pleasing.

“In the summer there’s a little qualifier for the Gold Cup that I’ve been told about.

“At the moment that’s all I know. I know they want to do team bonding now and then, but my priority is here right now.

“It’s not competitive games, so my main focus is at Ross County. Maybe in the summer when there are games, that’s when I’ll go out there.”

County make the trip to Dundee today, looking to extend the five-point gap above James McPake’s bottom-placed side.

Although the Staggies have defeated Dundee twice this term, Charles-Cook is only focused on the present.

He added: “It gives us confidence I would say, but that was a long time ago in our heads.

“Coming off two good points at home, we’re filled with confidence to go down there and hopefully get the win.

“These games in our eyes are six pointers.

“It extends the gap between us and Dundee if we win on Saturday, but we want to look forward at the teams above us we want to catch.

“We don’t want to look behind us any more, so Saturday is a really important game for us.”