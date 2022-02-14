Ross County sign winger Josh Sims after months-long pursuit of ex-Premier League starlet

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sport Football Ross County

Ross County sign winger Josh Sims after months-long pursuit of ex-Premier League starlet

By Ryan Cryle
February 14, 2022, 5:16 pm Updated: February 14, 2022, 5:30 pm
Ken Macpherson.
Ken Macpherson.

Ross County have signed winger Josh Sims after a nine-month pursuit.

A product of the Southampton’s youth academy, Sims – who made 27 appearances for the club, including in the English Premier League – took time out of the game due to heart condition Myocarditis in 2021 with his St Mary’s contract expiring last summer.

Staggies boss Malky Mackay revealed the capture of the 24-year-old was an exercise in patience while the player returned to fitness.

He said: “We are absolutely delighted to bring Josh to Ross County.

“He is a player we have been aware of for a considerable time, and a great deal of work has been done to bring Josh to Dingwall.

“We have had to be patient and keep in regular contact over the course of the past nine months, and are delighted to finally be able to sign him.”

County already have Jake Vokins and Kayne Ramsay on loan from Southampton, with the latter scoring a late equaliser for County against Livingston last time out.

Mackay said the capture of Sims was another benefit of County’s close links with the St Mary’s outfit, adding: “Josh is an exciting player with great domestic and international experience that will add to our group, and he is a player I think our fans will really enjoy watching.

“I’d like to once again thank Southampton for our continued relationship.”

Sims was with Saints for a decade, making his professional debut and setting up Charlie Austin for the winning goal against Everton in November 2016.

Josh Sims of Southampton and Ruben Neves of Wolverhampton Wanderers in April 2019.

He would go on to play in Europe for the club, as well as earning a runners-up medal when Southampton lost 3-2 to Manchester United in the 2017 EFL Cup final. Sims played in victories over Liverpool and Arsenal during the cup run.

A European Championship-winning England youth international at under-17 level, Sims would go on to have loans spells from Saints at Championship Reading – in the first half of the 2018/19 season – then Major League Soccer’s New York Red Bulls and League One Doncaster Rovers.

He scored three times during his time with Doncaster last term.

Sims could make his Ross County debut when they return to action against Hibs at Easter Road in the Premiership this weekend.

The Staggies are on a four-match unbeaten run and just five points off of the top six.

