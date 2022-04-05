Every place counts for Malky Mackay as Ross County look upwards in Premiership

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ross County boss Malky Mackay knows the financial benefits for the Dingwall club as they hunt down a top-half finish in the Scottish Premiership.

The Staggies are aiming for a top six placing, which is incredible given the side failed to win any of their first 10 games after a massive summer overhaul, led by Mackay after he replaced John Hughes, who kept the club in the division.

County brought in a dozen new faces, with 15 senior players moving on, including loanees, meaning Mackay was pretty much starting from scratch with the clock ticking fast towards kick-off.

Strong winter results blasted County out of the danger-zone and into the middle section of an ultra-competitive league.

After their 1-1 draw at home to Hearts at the weekend, County are seventh ahead of Saturday’s crunch clash at Aberdeen, who are two spots below them.

This weekend’s fixtures are the final matches before the split kicks in, so it really is all to play for across the division.

An 11-game unbeaten home run has helped to catapult the Highlanders into a seven-way battle for the three vacant top-six positions.

Cutting cloth accordingly matters

With every league place meaning more financial rewards, Mackay explained regular money talks with chairman Roy MacGregor and chief executive Steven Ferguson ensures clarity.

He said: “We talk every day, but once a month we talk about the whole strategy.

“At the start of the season, the chairman opened the books and showed me everything. Everything that happens at this football club.

“If you can finish a wee bit higher, I know the extra financial rewards are there for the club. It is important to the football club.

“I’m very conscious of making sure we cut our cloth properly. I’ve always been like that in management, to be fair.

“There’s a finite ability for the football club to do things here.

“Any bonuses we get, whether from selling a player or the league position you finish in, or a run in the cup, the better.

“Any money we can bring into the club is only going to help that, I’m very aware of that.”

Clubs lost out due to impact of Covid

County’s chances of making money from the League Cup this season were cut short when they were handed a couple of 3-0 walkover defeats in the group stages due to Covid cases. Progression to the knockouts was therefore not possible.

The financial impact of Covid, and the loss of income through gate receipts due to restrictions, mean clubs across Scotland are chasing cash and league placings will be important.

Mackay added: “Like every club, County has been through two years where not enough money has come into the football club.

“Anything we can claw back from that is going to help.

“I’m also well aware of where we sit in terms of us trying to facilitate players coming into the club and what level that might look like financially.

“I’m aware of where we sit in terms of actually trying to lure players to the club.

“Anything we can do to improve that through our league position is going to be beneficial.”