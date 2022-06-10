Ross County loan signings could take time to materialise, with Malky Mackay insisting Staggies at behest of other factors

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Ross County loan signings could take time to materialise, with Malky Mackay insisting Staggies at behest of other factors

By Andy Skinner
June 10, 2022, 6:00 am
Ross County manager Malky Mackay.
Ross County manager Malky Mackay.

Ross County manager Malky Mackay does not expect loan signings to be concluded quickly this summer.

The Staggies are in the market for fresh faces, with a number of players having moved on.

Leading scorer Regan Charles-Cook earlier this week made the switch to Belgian side KAS Eupen, shortly after midfielder Blair Spittal joined Premiership rivals Motherwell.

Declan Drysdale has joined Newport County after spending the latter half of last term on loan from Coventry City.

Fellow loan signings Joseph Hungbo, Jake Vokins, Ash Maynard-Brewer, Kayne Ramsay and Jack Burroughs have returned to their parent clubs.

County have not given up hope some of those players could return to Dingwall, with Mackay yet to add to his squad this summer.

Although the Staggies boss has spoken of his desire to implement a longer-term recruitment strategy, it is likely he will look to delve into the loan market for some arrivals this summer.

Mackay says the process of bringing players in could take a number of weeks due to circumstances at other clubs.

Malky Mackay.

He said: “There are obviously six loans and three or four out of contract. There could still be 10 people leaving the club, so it will be a busy summer again.

“As far as the loans going back to their clubs is concerned, and us talking to clubs about loan players, it never changes.

“It’s usually last-minute stuff.

“Very few will give you a loan player for the first day of pre-season, because they are in the exact same position where they need numbers.

“Once they get numbers in, it’s like a domino effect, so that will take time.

“Ideally you’d have everybody in from the start of pre-season, but that’s not going to happen unfortunately.

“Sometimes you’re at the behest of the club you’re dealing with, or a transfer decision that the boy is going to make, whether they’re going here or there.”

Stronger starting point this summer

Mackay made 12 new signings after taking charge at Victoria Park last summer, with 15 players moving on.

Efforts have been made to tie down more members of the existing squad, with Ross Callachan, Connor Randall, Jordan White and Jordan Tillson among those to pen new deals in recent weeks.

Ross Callachan.

Mackay feels he has a stronger starting point this time around, adding: “That big group that has all signed on means that there’s a body of players here to start with, a structure to start with, which is great.

“We’ve got a group of players here who already know how I want to work, and are already in that vein and will want to kick on again.

“It’s great that that’s there as well.

“I’m really looking forward to getting into that and having a right good go at the League Cup, because we were unfortunately unable to do that.

“It will be busy in terms of players coming in over the summer, when we can get them in and how things are going to look until the transfer deadline.

“I’ll be driving up to Ullapool for a bit of light relief this summer again, a bit of head space where I can turn the mobile off at some point, because I’m sure it will be like that again.”

