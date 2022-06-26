Ross County working on deal for Sheffield United goalkeeper Jake Eastwood

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ross County working on deal for Sheffield United goalkeeper Jake Eastwood

By Paul Third
June 26, 2022, 1:00 pm Updated: June 26, 2022, 1:06 pm
Jake Eastwood is training with Ross County
Ross County are working on a deal to bring former Kilmarnock goalkeeper Jake Eastwood back to Scotland.

The 25 year-old has reportedly joined the Staggies squad for pre-season training in Verona in Italy.

The Scottish Sun has reported the Sheffield United keeper is available from the Blades and has been targeted by County boss Malky Mackay as he looks for a new challenge for Ross Laidlaw.

Mackay is looking to bring a new goalkeeper on board after Ash Maynard-Brewer returned to Charlton at the end of his loan spell last season.

Eastwood’s previous action in Scotland is limited.

He had a spell on loan at Kilmarnock two years ago but suffered an injury on his debut against Hibernian and made only one more appearance for the club.

The 25 year-old had a spell on loan with English League 2 side Rochdale last season.

