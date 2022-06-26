Ross County working on deal for Sheffield United goalkeeper Jake Eastwood By Paul Third June 26, 2022, 1:00 pm Updated: June 26, 2022, 1:06 pm Jake Eastwood is training with Ross County [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Ross County are working on a deal to bring former Kilmarnock goalkeeper Jake Eastwood back to Scotland. The 25 year-old has reportedly joined the Staggies squad for pre-season training in Verona in Italy. The Scottish Sun has reported the Sheffield United keeper is available from the Blades and has been targeted by County boss Malky Mackay as he looks for a new challenge for Ross Laidlaw. Mackay is looking to bring a new goalkeeper on board after Ash Maynard-Brewer returned to Charlton at the end of his loan spell last season. Eastwood’s previous action in Scotland is limited. He had a spell on loan at Kilmarnock two years ago but suffered an injury on his debut against Hibernian and made only one more appearance for the club. The 25 year-old had a spell on loan with English League 2 side Rochdale last season. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Southampton winger Kazeem Olaigbe linked with Ross County loan move Permanent deals are best route forward, says Ross County manager Malky Mackay Summer signings offer ideal mix for Ross County manager Malky Mackay Midfielder Harry Paton moves on from Ross County after third new arrival checks in