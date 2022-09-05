Ross County fan view: Dons supporters left to rue their premature celebrations

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Late goals have become a common theme at the Global Energy Stadium since Malky Mackay took charge of the Staggies, and they added another one to the collection of eleventh-hour action when Aberdeen travelled north.

The saviour at the death on this occasion for Ross County was making his league debut.

South Sudanese international, William Akio, was able to bundle the ball over the line for the Staggies after a trademark Jack Baldwin long throw-in.

There were polarising emotions for the County fans within just a few minutes as a frantic end to proceedings caused chaos.

Aberdeen substitute Luis Duk Lopes scored in spectacular fashion with a sumptuous acrobatic effort on the 88th-minute mark to send the Red Sea-like away end into endless raptures.

Raptures so much, that hundreds of Aberdeen fans spilled over the barriers and invaded the pitch – after going 1-0 up against Ross County.

An overreaction? That wouldn’t be for me to analyse.

With five minutes being added to playing time – all thanks to Aberdeen’s pitch invasion – it gave Malky Mackay’s men a chance to throw everyone forward for what seemed like an unreachable task of creating a final chance to score.

As the Staggies fans stood in anticipation, Jordan White did what he does best and flicked on from a Baldwin launch into the box.

After some poor Aberdeen defending the ball fell to YouTube sensation and County new boy William Akio who tapped home on the 95th minute to erupt the home stands in Dingwall.

Desperately grabbing a point was like dreamland for the Staggies who just so recently had thought they were ones who’d suffered the late blow.

Akio’s smash and grab in front of the loving Jailend made the Aberdeen supporters’ pitch incursion look rather embarrassing.

Some would say it was an overreaction, as they couldn’t hold on for the additional five minutes – of course, they were just supporting their team, but it is rather funny, from a Staggie standpoint at least.