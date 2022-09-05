Ross County fan view: Dons supporters left to rue their premature celebrations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ross County

Ross County fan view: Dons supporters left to rue their premature celebrations

By Peter Mackay
September 5, 2022, 11:45 am
Ross County's William Akio celebrates after scoring his late equaliser against Aberdeen.
Ross County's William Akio celebrates after scoring his late equaliser against Aberdeen.

Late goals have become a common theme at the Global Energy Stadium since Malky Mackay took charge of the Staggies, and they added another one to the collection of eleventh-hour action when Aberdeen travelled north.

The saviour at the death on this occasion for Ross County was making his league debut.

South Sudanese international, William Akio, was able to bundle the ball over the line for the Staggies after a trademark Jack Baldwin long throw-in.

There were polarising emotions for the County fans within just a few minutes as a frantic end to proceedings caused chaos.

Aberdeen substitute Luis Duk Lopes scored in spectacular fashion with a sumptuous acrobatic effort on the 88th-minute mark to send the Red Sea-like away end into endless raptures.

Raptures so much, that hundreds of Aberdeen fans spilled over the barriers and invaded the pitch – after going 1-0 up against Ross County.

Aberdeen fans spilled on to the pitch following Duk’s late goal in Dingwall.

An overreaction? That wouldn’t be for me to analyse.

With five minutes being added to playing time – all thanks to Aberdeen’s pitch invasion – it gave Malky Mackay’s men a chance to throw everyone forward for what seemed like an unreachable task of creating a final chance to score.

As the Staggies fans stood in anticipation, Jordan White did what he does best and flicked on from a Baldwin launch into the box.

After some poor Aberdeen defending the ball fell to YouTube sensation and County new boy William Akio who tapped home on the 95th minute to erupt the home stands in Dingwall.

Desperately grabbing a point was like dreamland for the Staggies who just so recently had thought they were ones who’d suffered the late blow.

Akio’s smash and grab in front of the loving Jailend made the Aberdeen supporters’ pitch incursion look rather embarrassing.

Some would say it was an overreaction, as they couldn’t hold on for the additional five minutes – of course, they were just supporting their team, but it is rather funny, from a Staggie standpoint at least.

