Ross County have not been affected by change in schedule ahead of St Johnstone game, says Malky Mackay

Ross County manager Malky Mackay says the early decision to go ahead with Saturday’s Scottish Premiership fixtures has meant minimal disruption for the trip to St Johnstone.

All matches across the country were called over last weekend, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II last Thursday.

On Monday, it was confirmed Scottish matches would resume from this weekend.

Despite the postponement of last Saturday’s home fixture against Motherwell 24 hours prior to the game, Mackay says the Staggies have not been affected by the change in schedule.

Mackay said: “People were wondering if this weekend would be off as well.

“But it was quite clear once golf, rugby, rugby league and cricket were on at the weekend and the Champions League went on that it was just about when the actual funeral would be.

“Once that was confirmed for Monday, we were clear for the weekend.

“The key for any team is preparation, and we’ve got a six-week schedule that we lay out in advance.

“We know that’s the plan for our days off and the days we travel, then every match fits into the process of a four-day build-up.

“If something happens you quickly look at it, rearrange it and move on.

“We gave the boys a couple of days to get back to their families and pay their respects before coming back in this week.”

Staggies were kept ticking over by internal practice match

Mackay revealed County prepared as normal for the Well match until the moment they received confirmation it was off.

The Staggies’ squad then played an internal practice match at Victoria Park on Saturday, before being given two days off.

Mackay, who agreed with the decision to call off last week’s games, says all focus has been on Saturday’s trip to McDiarmid Park since the return to training.

He added: “I think the right decision was made, absolutely, but we were ready for Motherwell coming here so we came back in this week and reset to get everyone focused on St Johnstone.

“We actually got right to our normal prep, looking at Motherwell clips on Friday morning.

“We were going to go out and train, and plan for set-plays.

“We kind of thought it was going to go, but we hadn’t been told until then, so once we found out we kept them out for another half an hour.

“Then we brought them back in on Saturday morning and played a practice match on the pitch, and we still got to give them a couple of days off to reset for this week.

“We moved on and parked it quite quickly.”