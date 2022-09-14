Ross County have not been affected by change in schedule ahead of St Johnstone game, says Malky Mackay

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ross County have not been affected by change in schedule ahead of St Johnstone game, says Malky Mackay

By Andy Skinner
September 14, 2022, 10:30 pm Updated: September 15, 2022, 6:40 am
Ross County manager Malky Mackay.
Ross County manager Malky Mackay.

Ross County manager Malky Mackay says the early decision to go ahead with Saturday’s Scottish Premiership fixtures has meant minimal disruption for the trip to St Johnstone.

All matches across the country were called over last weekend, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II last Thursday.

On Monday, it was confirmed Scottish matches would resume from this weekend.

Despite the postponement of last Saturday’s home fixture against Motherwell 24 hours prior to the game, Mackay says the Staggies have not been affected by the change in schedule.

Mackay said: “People were wondering if this weekend would be off as well.

“But it was quite clear once golf, rugby, rugby league and cricket were on at the weekend and the Champions League went on that it was just about when the actual funeral would be.

Ross County boss Malky Mackay.

“Once that was confirmed for Monday, we were clear for the weekend.

“The key for any team is preparation, and we’ve got a six-week schedule that we lay out in advance.

“We know that’s the plan for our days off and the days we travel, then every match fits into the process of a four-day build-up.

“If something happens you quickly look at it, rearrange it and move on.

“We gave the boys a couple of days to get back to their families and pay their respects before coming back in this week.”

Staggies were kept ticking over by internal practice match

Mackay revealed County prepared as normal for the Well match until the moment they received confirmation it was off.

The Staggies’ squad then played an internal practice match at Victoria Park on Saturday, before being given two days off.

Mackay, who agreed with the decision to call off last week’s games, says all focus has been on Saturday’s trip to McDiarmid Park since the return to training.

Ross Callachan celebrates netting the winner for Ross County against St Johnstone last season.

He added: “I think the right decision was made, absolutely, but we were ready for Motherwell coming here so we came back in this week and reset to get everyone focused on St Johnstone.

“We actually got right to our normal prep, looking at Motherwell clips on Friday morning.

“We were going to go out and train, and plan for set-plays.

“We kind of thought it was going to go, but we hadn’t been told until then, so once we found out we kept them out for another half an hour.

“Then we brought them back in on Saturday morning and played a practice match on the pitch, and we still got to give them a couple of days off to reset for this week.

“We moved on and parked it quite quickly.”

