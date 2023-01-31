Keith Watson urges Ross County to remain level-headed after moving off foot of Premiership

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Keith Watson insists Ross County must not allow league positions to distract them from their efforts to build Premiership momentum.

County moved off the foot of the table on goal difference following Saturday’s 3-0 win over Kilmarnock.

Along with Killie, County are joined by Motherwell and Dundee United on 20 points.

The Staggies welcome Hibernian to Victoria Park in the only league fixture to take place this evening.

With 15 matches still to play, skipper Watson insists Malky Mackay’s side must be ready for more twists and turns during the run-in.

He said: “Saturday’s win brought us back into the mix and four teams are on the 20-point mark.

“We’re the only game tonight, so we know if we do our job we can go and sit back and see what happens on Wednesday.

“There will be loads of changes from now to the end of the season. We just need to make sure we’re on it and can pick up as many points as we can.

“It is one of those – when getting beat don’t get too low, and when winning don’t get too high.

“We keep ourselves level, with lots of games still to play.

“We did the business on Saturday and we’re looking forward to the game against Hibs, when we’re hopefully going to do the same.”

Watson enjoying sustained run in County side

Although Watson found action hard to come by in the opening weeks of the season, the defender has started six of the Staggies’ last seven matches.

Watson was part of a three-man backline who faced Killie, alongside Jack Baldwin and Alex Iacovitti.

After keeping a clean sheet, Watson felt the defenders adapted comfortably to the change in shape.

The 33-year-old added: “At the back, having three there worked really well.

“We looked solid, with a lot of experience.

“Recently, I’ve started quite a lot of games, which is good for me. I want to be playing as much as possible.

“Myself, Jack Baldwin and Alex Iacovitti are all capable of coming in there to play. We’re all big boys and all vocal, with a lot of experience.

“Having the three of us is a good base going forwards.

“We’ve all had turns with each other in a two and as a three. We know each others’ games, as it has been a couple of years now.

“We know each other’s strengths and weaknesses. We just build on that and get stronger.

“In a three, it is just about communication, the basics and we work off each other well.”

Staggies struck winning formula over Hibs last time out

County triumphed 2-0 over Hibernian when the sides last met at Easter Road, courtesy of goals from George Harmon and Iacovitti.

Watson expects the Edinburgh outfit to be fired up ahead of the trip north, with Lee Johnson’s men fresh from a 6-0 triumph over Aberdeen which moved them up to fifth place.

He added: “When we got our chances, we took them.

“I thought we dug in really well. They threw a lot at us, but we stood up strong and defended our box really well, as a team.

“To go there and keep a clean sheet was massive.

“They will remember that and they will want to come up to our ground and turn that around, but we’ll be ready for anything they are going to throw at us.

“We’re going into it believing we can win the game.”