Keith Watson urges Ross County to remain level-headed after moving off foot of Premiership

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Keith Watson urges Ross County to remain level-headed after moving off foot of Premiership

By Andy Skinner
January 31, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: January 31, 2023, 10:22 am
Ross County skipper Keith Watson celebrates following the 2-0 win over Hibernian.
Ross County skipper Keith Watson celebrates following the 2-0 win over Hibernian.

Keith Watson insists Ross County must not allow league positions to distract them from their efforts to build Premiership momentum.

County moved off the foot of the table on goal difference following Saturday’s 3-0 win over Kilmarnock.

Along with Killie, County are joined by Motherwell and Dundee United on 20 points.

The Staggies welcome Hibernian to Victoria Park in the only league fixture to take place this evening.

With 15 matches still to play, skipper Watson insists Malky Mackay’s side must be ready for more twists and turns during the run-in.

He said: “Saturday’s win brought us back into the mix and four teams are on the 20-point mark.

“We’re the only game tonight, so we know if we do our job we can go and sit back and see what happens on Wednesday.

“There will be loads of changes from now to the end of the season. We just need to make sure we’re on it and can pick up as many points as we can.

“It is one of those – when getting beat don’t get too low, and when winning don’t get too high.

Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS

“We keep ourselves level, with lots of games still to play.

“We did the business on Saturday and we’re looking forward to the game against Hibs, when we’re hopefully going to do the same.”

Watson enjoying sustained run in County side

Although Watson found action hard to come by in the opening weeks of the season, the defender has started six of the Staggies’ last seven matches.

Watson was part of a three-man backline who faced Killie, alongside Jack Baldwin and Alex Iacovitti.

After keeping a clean sheet, Watson felt the defenders adapted comfortably to the change in shape.

Ross County’s Keith Watson during the clash with Aberdeen. Image: Shutterstock

The 33-year-old added: “At the back, having three there worked really well.

“We looked solid, with a lot of experience.

“Recently, I’ve started quite a lot of games, which is good for me. I want to be playing as much as possible.

“Myself, Jack Baldwin and Alex Iacovitti are all capable of coming in there to play. We’re all big boys and all vocal, with a lot of experience.

“Having the three of us is a good base going forwards.

“We’ve all had turns with each other in a two and as a three. We know each others’ games, as it has been a couple of years now.

“We know each other’s strengths and weaknesses. We just build on that and get stronger.

“In a three, it is just about communication, the basics and we work off each other well.”

Staggies struck winning formula over Hibs last time out

County triumphed 2-0 over Hibernian when the sides last met at Easter Road, courtesy of goals from George Harmon and Iacovitti.

Watson expects the Edinburgh outfit to be fired up ahead of the trip north, with Lee Johnson’s men fresh from a 6-0 triumph over Aberdeen which moved them up to fifth place.

He added: “When we got our chances, we took them.

“I thought we dug in really well. They threw a lot at us, but we stood up strong and defended our box really well, as a team.

“To go there and keep a clean sheet was massive.

“They will remember that and they will want to come up to our ground and turn that around, but we’ll be ready for anything they are going to throw at us.

“We’re going into it believing we can win the game.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Ross County

Ross County boss Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Malky Mackay reveals Ross County missed out on three further deadline day deals
Yan Dhanda celebrates netting against Hibernian with Eamonn Brophy. Image: SNS
Ross County up to ninth after coming from behind to draw 1-1 with Hibernian
Simon Murray bagged four for Queen's Park as they thumped Cove Rangers. Image: SNS
Ross County boss Malky Mackay delighted after landing striker Simon Murray from Queen's Park
Kazeem Olaigbe in action for Ross County against Aberdeen. Image: SNS
Kazeem Olaigbe joins Harrogate Town on loan after cutting short Ross County spell
Ross County boss Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Malky Mackay says transfer deadline falling on same night as Ross County face Hibernian…
Ross County's Eamonn Brophy (R) celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 with Yan Dhanda. Image: SNS.
Ross County fan view: Staggies choose the perfect time to find form
Eamonn Brophy celebrates his debut goal for Ross County against Kilmarnock with Yan Dhanda. Image: SNS
Yan Dhanda confident Ross County can bring out best in striker Eamonn Brophy
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Malky Mackay reveals the motivational pitch he used in his efforts to get Ross…
Eamonn Brophy celebrates netting a debut goal for Ross County. Image: SNS
Ross County 3-0 Kilmarnock – The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star man…
Ross County's William Akio celebrates scoring his equaliser against Aberdeen.
Ross County forward William Akio joins Raith Rovers on loan

Most Read

1
Anthony Stewart during a 0-0 draw with Ross County for Aberdeen. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen captain Anthony Stewart LOANED to MK Dons for rest of 2022/23 season
2
Jill Williams was found to have 16 times the limit for a cocaine metabolite in her system while in charge of a vehicle. Image: DC Thomson/Facebook.
Mum-of-two found slumped at the wheel of SUV was 16 times the cocaine limit
3
Manager Czeslaw Michniewicz of Poland celebrates with Robert Lewandowski after a World Cup match against Argentina. Photo by Javier Garcia/Shutterstock
Exclusive: Poland’s 2022 World Cup manager Czeslaw Michniewicz wants Aberdeen job
4
Connor Smart leaving court in custody. Image: DC Thomson
Dad jailed after cocaine found hidden under loft insulation and in Kinder Egg
5
An artist's impression of the new Inverurie Farmfoods supermarket. Image: Farmfoods
New Inverurie Farmfoods APPROVED ‘to help families struggling in cost-of-living crisis’
6
Oscar Road in Torry is currently closed following a serious crash involving a motorbike and car. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Multiple streets closed after motorbike and car collide in serious Aberdeen crash
7
An intruder at Peterhead Academy was arrested by police. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson.
Boy, 14, arrested following knife scare at Peterhead Academy
8
Valaris incident
Investigations continue as man missing from North Sea oil rig is named
9
Dr Krexi sent the messages to an Aberdeen Royal Infirmary colleague in 2019. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson
‘They don’t want a gay’: Aberdeen doctor allowed to keep working after homophobic abuse…
10
Resident Linda Cameron with Douglas Ross at the park in August 2022. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Under-pressure Lossiemouth Bay Holiday Park announces new management: Could it be the start of…

More from Press and Journal

Queen's Park manager Owen Coyle shakes Billy Mckay's hand at full-time. Images: SNS Group
Queen's Park could face Scottish Cup exit after 'fielding an ineligible player' in Inverness
Inverness boss Billy Dodds. Images: SNS
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds will eye loan moves after Scottish Cup loss to…
Scenes from the Junior Up-Helly-Aa 2023 festival. Here is one of the girls who took part for the first time ever. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
GALLERY: Our best images from the fiery climax to Up Helly Aa in Shetland
Aberdeen's Vincente Besuijen celebrates after making it 2-0 against Hearts on October 16. Image: SNS
Vicente Besuijen leaves Aberdeen for Excelsior Rotterdam loan - with option for permanent move…
Barry Robson. Image: Shutterstock
Interim Aberdeen boss Barry Robson refuses to be drawn on whether he'll enter race…
Zander Fagerson is in 'the shape of his life' ahead of the Calcutta Cup game.
Zander Fagerson, Stuart Hogg and Hamish Watson 'good to go' for Scotland at Twickenham
Cammy Harper goes for goal for Inverness. Images: Simon Wootton/SNS Group
Caley Thistle edged out of the Scottish Cup by Queen's Park after two late…
Ayr United players celebrate Mark McKenzie's opener against Cove Rangers. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Cove Rangers exit Scottish Cup with 3-0 defeat to Ayr United
This year's Up Helly Aa galley burned bright as the festival celebrations came to a fiery end on Tuesday night. Image Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Up Helly Aa: Shetland's big day burns as bright as ever before after long…
Matheus Machado, left, in action for Rothes. Image: Jasperimage
Matheus Machado says Rothes 'gave him back joy for football' as Brazilian attacker steps…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented