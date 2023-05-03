Malky Mackay confirms injured Ross County trio unlikely to feature again this season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Malky Mackay confirms injured Ross County trio unlikely to feature again this season

Eamonn Brophy, Gwion Edwards and Ross Callachan have all suffered injury blows in recent weeks.

By Andy Skinner
Ross County forward Eamonn Brophy. Image: SNS

Malky Mackay is close to the stage of accepting that Ross County trio Eamonn Brophy, Gwion Edwards and Ross Callachan will not feature again this season.

Winger Edwards (hamstring) and midfielder Callachan (cruciate ligament) have both been sidelined since picking up injuries in the 2-0 loss to Celtic at the beginning of last month.

County were dealt another setback when forward Brophy suffered a thigh strain in the 2-0 victory at St Johnstone the following weekend.

Brophy, who is on a temporary deal from St Mirren, and on-loan Wigan Athletic player Edwards only arrived at Victoria Park in January.

Ross County winger Gwion Edwards. Image: SNS

With the Staggies four points adrift at the foot of the Premiership with five games remaining, Mackay says the likely absence of three experienced campaigners is a setback in their survival battle.

He said: “Eamonn, Gwion and Ross are ones that we are nearly at the point where I’m not sure if we will get them before the end of the season.

“I’m not going to say no, but I don’t think so.

“With Ross, Gwion and Eamonn, we are looking at it and thinking we could have done with those three experienced guys.

Ross County midfielder Ross Callachan. Image: SNS

“It’s obviously only been a short period that Gwion and Eamonn have been with us, but both have made an impact immediately.

“That’s what you get with players who have two or three hundred games under their belts, and Ross is another experienced player.

“We’re keeping the focus on everyone that is fit going towards the Livingston game, but on a separate note it has been disappointing to see three good players, good men and good characters miss out at this time in the season.”

Purrington also sidelined from Staggies’ cause

Left back Ben Purrington is also among County’s absentees, having been sidelined since October with an ankle injury.

Although Mackay rates his prospects of a return before the end of the season more highly, the Staggies boss is mindful of his lack of recent action.

Ben Purrington. Image: SNS

He added: “I think he’s in a better bracket than the others. I’m not going to rule him out for the last two games, but it’s a big ask.

“He is running, which is good. It has just taken much longer than we thought.

“It’s not because of any specific setback, but when he started running he started feeling something.

“We have had him checked out constantly by our specialist, and it has just turned into a really nasty injury.

“It was around late-October, and when you count that down, with another month, that’s seven months – which is the same as serious knee injuries.

“Off the back of his first ankle operation it got to a point where it wasn’t getting better. We looked at the scan again, and found there was a piece of bone which had come off and was floating around in there.

“It was complete bad luck, I suppose. They went back in again and cleaned that up, and this is now him getting back from that.”

Pair back in contention for visit of Lions

County will be boosted by the return of Jordan Tillson (pelvic injury) and Yan Dhanda (foot) for this weekend’s visit of Livingston.

Jordan Tillson.

Mackay added: “Jordan Tillson is back fit which is great, and Yan Dhanda is back again which is another big bonus.

“He was in terrific form just before he got that freak little injury.”

