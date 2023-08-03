10 years on: Darren Maatsen reflects on his dream debut for Ross County at Parkhead

Darren Maatsen could not establish himself as a Ross County regular– but the Dutchman’s debut impact a decade ago today will forever be remembered by Staggies supporters.

Former Excelsior winger Maatsen was among one of four Dutch recruits by then manager Derek Adams in the summer of 2013, along with Marc Klok, Kevin Luckassen and Melvin de Leeuw.

The Staggies were aiming to build on an excellent maiden top-flight campaign the previous year, in which they finished fifth.

In the opening weekend of the newly-rebranded Premiership, County were handed the difficult task of facing champions Celtic at Parkhead.

In a twist of fate, Malky Mackay’s class of 2023 will this weekend begin their new league campaign against the Hoops in Glasgow’s east end.

Maatsen could not have scripted a better start to his Staggies career. In front of 45,000 supporters and a live television audience, the then 22-year-old took hold of the ball just inside Celtic’s box only two minutes into the game, before rifling an unstoppable shot beyond the reach of Hoops goalkeeper Fraser Forster.

It was a moment Maatsen could only have dreamt of when he opted to leave his family home for the first time to move to Scotland.

Perfect stage for Maatsen to announce arrival

Maatsen said: “I was lucky that Ivan Sproule was suspended for the first two games of the season, so that was an opportunity for me to be first pick.

“Starting away to Celtic, there couldn’t be a better stage for me to introduce myself to Scottish football and make a first impression.

“It was flag day, the game was live on television and it was the only game at that time. It was a beautiful day as well. All eyes were on Parkhead.

“I was really excited regardless as it was the first game of the season. It doesn’t matter who are you are playing, you have just finished pre-season.

“Before the game, Marc Klok wished me good luck for the game and told me whenever I got the chance, just shoot.

“I didn’t think of it in the game, but after the game I remembered him saying it. I’m not saying I necessarily shot because he said it, but it was funny because he actually did.

“It was a tough angle to shoot from but the way it went in, hitting the crossbar and bouncing hard off the floor, it came off very spectacularly.

“It was one of those shots where, the second you hit it you know it’s going in.

“It was pure ecstasy in that moment, as you could tell with the way I celebrated.”

Goal a lasting memory for Dutcham

The lead lasted until just before the half-hour mark, when Anthony Stokes levelled for the home side.

County looked like holding on for a point until the Irishman – who Maatsen would later go on to play alongside at Greek club Apollon Smyrnis – netted the winner three minutes from time.

Despite the result, Maatsen insists it is a day which will forever live with him.

He added: “I never was, or would have been, a world class player, so it had quite a big impact on my career.

“I knew before I joined Ross County it would be their second season in the top flight.

“I never realised how new it was for the club as a whole to play against Celtic.

“Even though it was just one goal and it wasn’t enough to get the three points, I think it is something I will always be remembered for. I will cherish that forever.

“I didn’t play as much as other players, and couldn’t be one of the main characters of the team.

“But it happened to be such a remarkable goal, it helped me to be appreciated by the fans.”

A struggle for game time thereafter

Maatsen started the following week at home to Partick Thistle, but was substituted after 45 minutes of the 3-1 defeat.

They were to prove his only two starting outings for the Dingwall club, with his subsequent 18 appearances coming from the bench.

Maatsen was frustrated he never got the chance to build on his dream start but despite the lack of game time, he reflects fondly on his time in the Highlands.

He said: “I remember pre-season like it was yesterday. For the first two weeks we had double sessions every day. The afternoon session was always at the track – there was no ball. It was quite a switch.

“You just have to adapt, you have no choice if you want to get to the same level fitness wise.

“I had no injuries at all – I was fit and never missed a training session. It was just the manager not picking me. I didn’t impress enough in the games I played, and he maybe didn’t trust me enough.

Different style of play in Scotland

“Maybe in his eyes I didn’t adapt well enough to the way of playing. I came off the bench a few times and scored a couple more goals against Dundee and Dundee United.

“I was looking for ways to fight myself back into the team.

“You also have to accept the choices the manager makes because he is the one in charge.

“It can also take a couple of months to adapt, especially if you don’t play.

“It was a combination of a lot of things.

“In hindsight it was pretty frustrating, but at the same time I had one of the best times of my career in the Highlands.

“I didn’t have any plans to go abroad that soon in my career. It was quite a big step for me and the people around me.

“Everything was so nice and well arranged around football. Even though I didn’t play I enjoyed being around the squad, which was strange.

“I made friends for life such as Jake Jervis – I was in Portugal with him and his family a month ago. I keep in touch with Marc Klok, Kevin Luckassen and Melvin de Leeuw.”

Dingwall exit in search of game time

Although Maatsen featured more regularly under Adams’ successor Jim McIntyre, Maatsen parted company with County in January 2015 to return to Holland with Den Bosch.

Since then he has gone on to play in Cyprus, Greece and Norway. He has since returned to Holland, where he plays part-time for third-tier side AFC Amsterdam alongside brother Dalian, while working full-time for a recruitment agency.

Maatsen, who is now 32, insists his Victoria Park exit was an amicable one, adding: “I could have stayed if I wanted to. Rafa De Vita was in on trial and after a week or two, Jim McIntyre explained that I was very welcome to stay as he thought I was a good lad and I always trained hard.

“I didn’t play too many games though, and was going to go down in the picks if they signed De Vita.

“They were very transparent and left it up to me. I only had six months left of my contract and it would be very difficult for me to find something new in the summer if I was in the stands.

“Even though I didn’t want to, I left at that point.”