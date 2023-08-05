Malky Mackay says early Ross County breakthrough could have changed dynamics of opening day encounter with Celtic

Ross County manager Malky Mackay was frustrated his side could not capitalise on their fine start against Celtic before going down 4-2 at Parkhead.

The Staggies were on the front foot against the champions in the early stages of the opening day fixture of the Premiership campaign.

Simon Murray was a particularly lively presence, carving out two fine goalscoring opportunities and also providing Josh Sims with an early chance which drifted wide.

Celtic broke the deadlock on 17 minutes through David Turnbull’s penalty, before strikes from Kyogo and a second by Turnbull had the Dingwall men staring at a three-goal deficit come the interval.

Mackay feels a breakthrough for his side could have changed the dynamics of the game.

He said: “I said to the boys before the game that we knew that if Celtic play well and you don’t you’re going to get beat.

“If tactically you don’t get it right you are going to get damaged.

“I thought we started really well.

“International standard teams score goals against Celtic – Yokohama and Bilbao just did it – and we had two chances in the first 15 minutes.

“If it’s an international team Celtic are 2-0 down and that changes dynamics.

“It didn’t and they are who they are, they play and they pass.

“Our shape and system was good, and so was our discipline. But we gave away a stupid penalty – it’s nothing – and we didn’t defend a cross in the last minute for the first half.

“Next minute we are 3-0 down at half-time. I know that 3-0 can go on to be six and seven, it can just get away from you.”

Staggies’ resolve heartens Mackay

Although they lost a fourth goal courtesy of Matt O’Riley, County fought back through strikes from Jordan White and James Brown.

Mackay was pleased with his side’s resolve after the interval.

He added: “Standing in that opposition dug-out, it can be a scary place.

“You can get damaged badly. Teams have played okay here and been beaten six and seven.

“They beat somebody by nine last season. That damages managers and damages clubs.

“The responsibility on me is to make sure that tactically we are drilled and know exactly what Celtic’s style of play is, not only that but their patterns.

“That was done to the nth degree during the week, and whether we can then pull it off is down to the discipline on the pitch and the concentration for 95 minutes.

“For 80 minutes of those 95 we probably did it. I was proud of certain performances that stood out.”

Room for encouragement for Staggies boss

County face St Johnstone at Victoria Park next Saturday, with Mackay hopeful his side can build on elements of their opening day performance.

Mackay added: “The challenge at half-time was go and score a goal. Be brave, press high, press Joe Hart.

“Sometimes we did that but we have some new players who are not quite there yet.

“The experienced players pressed and pushed and I was really happy with how brave they were even up until the last minute.

“I’m gutted and disappointed but at the same time I have to concentrate on what we are going to do in the 15 or so games all the way through to Christmas.

“We have to make sure we have a stable and consistent team that keeps us away from doing what we had to do on the last day of last season.”

The Staggies boss also revealed a jarred knee suffered by midfielder Scott Allardice – just 10 minutes after coming on as a second half substitute – is not as bad as first feared.