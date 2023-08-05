Malky Mackay says early Ross County breakthrough could have changed dynamics of opening day encounter with Celtic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Malky Mackay says early Ross County breakthrough could have changed dynamics of opening day encounter with Celtic

County were on the front foot until the Hoops took the lead against the run of play through David Turnbull's penalty

By Andy Skinner
Ross County manager Malky Mackay was frustrated his side could not capitalise on their fine start against Celtic before going down 4-2 at Parkhead.

The Staggies were on the front foot against the champions in the early stages of the opening day fixture of the Premiership campaign.

Simon Murray was a particularly lively presence, carving out two fine goalscoring opportunities and also providing Josh Sims with an early chance which drifted wide.

Celtic broke the deadlock on 17 minutes through David Turnbull’s penalty, before strikes from Kyogo and a second by Turnbull had the Dingwall men staring at a three-goal deficit come the interval.

Mackay feels a breakthrough for his side could have changed the dynamics of the game.

He said: “I said to the boys before the game that we knew that if Celtic play well and you don’t you’re going to get beat.

“If tactically you don’t get it right you are going to get damaged.

“I thought we started really well.

“International standard teams score goals against Celtic – Yokohama and Bilbao just did it – and we had two chances in the first 15 minutes.

“If it’s an international team Celtic are 2-0 down and that changes dynamics.

“It didn’t and they are who they are, they play and they pass.

“Our shape and system was good, and so was our discipline. But we gave away a stupid penalty – it’s nothing – and we didn’t defend a cross in the last minute for the first half.

“Next minute we are 3-0 down at half-time. I know that 3-0 can go on to be six and seven, it can just get away from you.”

Staggies’ resolve heartens Mackay

Although they lost a fourth goal courtesy of Matt O’Riley, County fought back through strikes from Jordan White and James Brown.

Mackay was pleased with his side’s resolve after the interval.

Jordan White after pulling a goal back for Ross County against Celtic. Image: SNS

He added: “Standing in that opposition dug-out, it can be a scary place.

“You can get damaged badly. Teams have played okay here and been beaten six and seven.

“They beat somebody by nine last season. That damages managers and damages clubs.

“The responsibility on me is to make sure that tactically we are drilled and know exactly what Celtic’s style of play is, not only that but their patterns.

“That was done to the nth degree during the week, and whether we can then pull it off is down to the discipline on the pitch and the concentration for 95 minutes.

“For 80 minutes of those 95 we probably did it. I was proud of certain performances that stood out.”

Room for encouragement for Staggies boss

County face St Johnstone at Victoria Park next Saturday, with Mackay hopeful his side can build on elements of their opening day performance.

Mackay added: “The challenge at half-time was go and score a goal. Be brave, press high, press Joe Hart.

“Sometimes we did that but we have some new players who are not quite there yet.

“The experienced players pressed and pushed and I was really happy with how brave they were even up until the last minute.

Scott Allardice goes down injured against Celtic. Image: SNS

“I’m gutted and disappointed but at the same time I have to concentrate on what we are going to do in the 15 or so games all the way through to Christmas.

“We have to make sure we have a stable and consistent team that keeps us away from doing what we had to do on the last day of last season.”

The Staggies boss also revealed a jarred knee suffered by midfielder Scott Allardice – just 10 minutes after coming on as a second half substitute – is not as bad as first feared.

