Ross County midfielder Jordan Tillson makes Dundee United loan move

Ross County midfielder Jordan Tillson has joined Championship leaders Dundee United on loan.

The 30-year-old has moved to the Tannadice side on a season-long loan.

United boss Jim Goodwin has been keen to bolster his midfield after Craig Sibbald suffered an ankle injury.

The Dundee United boss said: “We’re delighted to welcome Jordan to Tannadice.

“With more than 100 top-flight games under his belt with Ross County, he brings experience to a position in which we are slightly light at this current period of time, and we can’t afford to take any risks in that area of the pitch.

“We have no doubts he will greatly enhance the group.”

Tillson joined County from Exeter City in January 2020.

He has made 111 appearances for the Staggies but has featured in only two games this season.

Tillson could make his debut for United against Dunfermline Athletic in the SPFL Trust Trophy on Saturday.