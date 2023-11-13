Malky Mackay confident Ross County can compete in Premiership mix despite table slump

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Malky Mackay confident Ross County can compete in Premiership mix despite table slump

The Staggies have dropped to 11th place in the table, following their 1-0 defeat to St Johnstone on Saturday.

By Andy Skinner
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS

Malky Mackay remains convinced Ross County are capable of competing with the majority of their fellow Premiership sides.

County have dropped to 11th in the table going into the international break, with goal difference separating them from bottom side Livingston, after they suffered a 1-0 loss to St Johnstone on Saturday.

It was an eighth league match in succession without a victory – although half of those have been draws.

The Staggies are now out of action until November 25, when they host Kilmarnock.

It kick-starts a crucial run of seven matches before Christmas, of which five are at Victoria Park.

Despite the Staggies’ league position, Mackay is confident his side remain a close match for the sides immediately above them in the table.

He said: “There’s not a lot between a lot of teams – we will move Celtic and Rangers out of that.

“St Mirren have done really well, which doesn’t surprise me because Stephen Robinson is a good manager.

“We haven’t played them, but there’s very little between everyone else from what I’ve seen.

Ryan Leak closes down St Johnstone’s Nicky Clark. Image: SNS.

“In one sense I’m happy about that because it means we’re in amongst that mix as well, which we firmly believe we are.

“It’s dangerous. though, because someone putting the ball in the net at one end, or making a mistake at the other end, in any one of the games between those teams could be the difference between three points.

“We have played against the city clubs and, on the whole, we have acquitted ourselves ok.

“Again this year, we’ve got to punch above our weight because we’ll be seen as one of the teams that are relegation favourites – like every year.

“We have to be better than we’re supposed to be budget-wise and holistically at this football club, and that’s fine.”

Henderson working way back to fitness

County will have defender Josh Reid and winger Josh Sims back in contention for their return to action, after the pair recovered from injury.

Long-term absentees Ross Callachan and Ben Paton are unlikely to feature until the new year, as they continue their rehabilitation from cruciate ligament injuries.

The Staggies boss says winger Jay Henderson is still working his way back from a hamstring strain, however, the former St Mirren player is making good progress having returned to running.

Ross County winger Jay Henderson. Image: SNS.

Mackay added: “Unfortunately Jay tweaked his hamstring in the first 20 minutes against Brora (North of Scotland Cup).

“It was desperately disappointing, because he had come on to a bit of a run of form and come on in games and affected them.

“Unfortunately he is going to be out for a month at least.

“It’s a relatively-longer one with him and the two cruciates, but everyone else is there or thereabouts, which is good going into the next run of games with a fairly healthy squad.”

