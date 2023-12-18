Jack Baldwin says manner of Dundee defeat can act as motivation for Ross County

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jack Baldwin says manner of Dundee defeat can act as motivation for Ross County

The Staggies were hit by a cruel 97th minute winner against the Dark Blues at Victoria Park.

By Andy Skinner
Ross County skipper Jack Baldwin. Image: SNS
Ross County skipper Jack Baldwin. Image: SNS

Jack Baldwin says Ross County must use the manner of their defeat to Dundee as fuel in their efforts to get back to winning ways.

The Staggies were defeated 1-0 by the Dark Blues on Saturday, losing out through Joe Shaughnessy’s 97th minute goal.

It is a result which ended a run of three home matches without defeat since Derek Adams returned for a third stint in charge of the Staggies last month.

Ross County manager Derek Adams during his side’s defeat to Dundee. Image: SNS

Adams offered a scathing assessment of the game, along with the standard of Scottish football, following the match.

Skipper Baldwin says the painful nature of losing the match so late on can provoke a response from his side, who will look to bounce back when they host Hibernian on Saturday.

Baldwin said: “We are coming off feeling we shouldn’t have lost and that the least we deserved was a draw, but that’s football.

“We have to use it as motivation. We will do our review and speak about the good stuff and how we can be better out of possession.

“On Saturday we have another home game coming up where we can put it right. That’s all we can do at this stage.”

Defender felt Staggies had dealt with Dundee’s threat

Baldwin felt the Staggies deserved more from Saturday’s match, with the Dark Blues’ victory moving them four points clear of the ninth-placed Dingwall side.

Jack Baldwin in action against Dundee. Image: Shutterstock

Defender Baldwin added: “We created quite a few chances and got into their final third quite a lot, into good areas and some good spaces, with some good shooting opportunities.

“I don’t think they really created too many clear-cut chances when you are thinking ‘we are on the ropes and defending for our lives.’

“There was a little period when we were defending throw-ins and corners but I thought we dealt with that pretty well on the whole.”

Shaughnessy’s winning goal came around after a free-kick from Luke McCowan which came back off the post, before ricocheting into the Irishman’s path off Staggies striker Alex Samuel.

Baldwin appeared to be leading County’s protests to referee Colin Steven at full-time, with the Englishman having been frustrated that some of Dundee’s challenges went unpunished throughout the match.

Dundee celebrate their late winner against Ross County. Image: SNS

The 31-year-old added: “We were round the referee seeing if it was going to be checked.

“I also wanted to have a conversation with him about a few of the challenges early on.

“There were a couple that looked like they could have ended our lads’ careers – both feet off the floor and flying in at a pace.

“But trying to have a conversation with some referees nowadays, they don’t want to speak too much or give you too much information about what their process is.”

