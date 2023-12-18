Jack Baldwin says manner of Dundee defeat can act as motivation for Ross County

Jack Baldwin says Ross County must use the manner of their defeat to Dundee as fuel in their efforts to get back to winning ways.

The Staggies were defeated 1-0 by the Dark Blues on Saturday, losing out through Joe Shaughnessy’s 97th minute goal.

It is a result which ended a run of three home matches without defeat since Derek Adams returned for a third stint in charge of the Staggies last month.

Adams offered a scathing assessment of the game, along with the standard of Scottish football, following the match.

Skipper Baldwin says the painful nature of losing the match so late on can provoke a response from his side, who will look to bounce back when they host Hibernian on Saturday.

Baldwin said: “We are coming off feeling we shouldn’t have lost and that the least we deserved was a draw, but that’s football.

“We have to use it as motivation. We will do our review and speak about the good stuff and how we can be better out of possession.

“On Saturday we have another home game coming up where we can put it right. That’s all we can do at this stage.”

Defender felt Staggies had dealt with Dundee’s threat

Baldwin felt the Staggies deserved more from Saturday’s match, with the Dark Blues’ victory moving them four points clear of the ninth-placed Dingwall side.

Defender Baldwin added: “We created quite a few chances and got into their final third quite a lot, into good areas and some good spaces, with some good shooting opportunities.

“I don’t think they really created too many clear-cut chances when you are thinking ‘we are on the ropes and defending for our lives.’

“There was a little period when we were defending throw-ins and corners but I thought we dealt with that pretty well on the whole.”

Shaughnessy’s winning goal came around after a free-kick from Luke McCowan which came back off the post, before ricocheting into the Irishman’s path off Staggies striker Alex Samuel.

Baldwin appeared to be leading County’s protests to referee Colin Steven at full-time, with the Englishman having been frustrated that some of Dundee’s challenges went unpunished throughout the match.

The 31-year-old added: “We were round the referee seeing if it was going to be checked.

“I also wanted to have a conversation with him about a few of the challenges early on.

“There were a couple that looked like they could have ended our lads’ careers – both feet off the floor and flying in at a pace.

“But trying to have a conversation with some referees nowadays, they don’t want to speak too much or give you too much information about what their process is.”