Derek Adams says Ross County ‘not strong enough in depth’ as he maps out January plans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Derek Adams says Ross County ‘not strong enough in depth’ as he maps out January plans

Adams has taken charge of seven matches since replacing Malky Mackay at Victoria Park in November.

By Andy Skinner
Ross County manager Derek Adams. Image: SNS
Ross County manager Derek Adams. Image: SNS

Derek Adams is planning to be proactive in the January transfer window in his efforts to improve Ross County’s strength in depth.

Adams has taken charge of seven matches since returning to the Staggies for a third spell as manager, when he replaced Malky Mackay in November.

During that period, Adams has been assessing his recently-inherited squad, with the transfer window now open for the duration of the month.

Adams will now map out his plans to chairman Roy MacGregor and chief executive Steven Ferguson, in order to address what he feels is a lack of depth in the Staggies’ squad.

He said: “I need to sit down with the chairman and CEO.

Derek Adams, along with Ross County chief executive Steven Ferguson and chairman Roy MacGregor. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

“I’ve already spoken to them and given my plans for the January transfer window.

“We’re going to have to be active in it because you can see we’re not strong enough in depth or in quality going forward.

“When you can’t make like for like substitutions, that gives you huge problems.”

New man Strong to spearhead Staggies’ recruitment drive

Adams’ first move of the transfer window was to bring in Greg Strong as the Staggies’ new head of recruitment.

Strong, a former defender who played alongside Adams at Motherwell and Livingston, has worked under the Staggies boss in similar recruitment roles at Plymouth Argyle and Morecambe.

Greg Strong during his playing career at Livingston, where he played alongside Derek Adams. Image: SNS.

Adams says Strong will be a valuable addition to the Staggies, given his experience in scouting the English market in particular.

He added: “We now have a presence in England which we didn’t have.

“We have a head of recruitment who is going to be full-time, who is going to scour the market for players, like I’ve done over my career.

“It is about getting in additions to help us, because, as you can see, we lack strength in depth.”

Staggies to return to training next week

County signed off for the winter break in defeat, going down 3-0 to Aberdeen at Victoria Park on Tuesday.

The loss means County remain 11th in the Premiership, six points ahead of bottom club Livingston.

County’s players have had time off since that match, but Adams says the squad will be remaining in Dingwall throughout the shutdown as they prepare for the second half of the campaign.

The Staggies return to action at home to Partick Thistle in the Scottish Cup fourth round on January 20, before resuming their league campaign away to Premiership leaders Celtic seven days later.

Adams added: “They are getting some time off, but we’ll be back in next Monday to get going again.

“We don’t have a winter tour this year because the budget was spent, so we have to stay here and get on with it.”

More from Ross County

Ross County midfielder Max Sheaf. Image: Shutterstock.
Max Sheaf aims to kick on in second half of Ross County's campaign
Connall Ewan, right, alongside Ross Draper after joining Elgin City on loan from Ross County. Image: Elgin City FC
Six Ross County youngsters to remain out on loan
Ross County's Jack Baldwin is shown a red card in the match against Aberdeen. Image: Shutterstock.
Ref Watch: Did Matthew MacDermid get the big calls right in Aberdeen's 3-0 win…
Ross County manager Derek Adams. Image: SNS
Derek Adams admits Ross County were beaten by better side in 3-0 loss to…
Jamie McGrath celebrates scoring against Ross County with Graeme Shinnie. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen kick off 2024 by getting back to winning ways with emphatic 3-0 victory…
Yan Dhanda in action against Hearts. Image: Shutterstock.
Yan Dhanda eager to show Ross County's display against Hearts was no one-off
Ross County manager Derek Adams.
Ross County appoint Greg Strong as head of recruitment
Yan Dhanda of Ross County is congratulated by his team-mates after his free-kick to put the Staggies 2-0 up at Hearts. Image: Shutterstock.
Fan view: Ross County must cling on to creator Yan Dhanda in transfer window
Ross County chief executive Steven Ferguson. Image: DC Thomson/Sandy McCook
Ross County fans at forefront of new year message from CEO Steven Ferguson
Derek Adams. Image: Shutterstock.
Derek Adams urging Ross County to take Tynecastle showing into Aberdeen encounter

Conversation