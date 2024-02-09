Steven Mackay backs Don Cowie to put own stamp on Ross County

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Steven Mackay backs Don Cowie to put own stamp on Ross County

Cowie has been installed as interim boss following the resignation of Derek Adams.

By Andy Skinner
Ross County's Steven Mackay celebrates with Don Cowie during the CIS Insurance Cup, Quarter-final game between Ross County and Rangers at Victoria Park in 2001.
Ross County's Steven Mackay celebrates with Don Cowie during the CIS Insurance Cup, Quarter-final game between Ross County and Rangers at Victoria Park in 2001.

Steven Mackay believes Don Cowie will be intent on putting his own stamp on Ross County during his spell as interim manager.

Cowie has taken temporary charge of the Staggies, in the wake of Derek Adams’ resignation earlier this week.

The 40-year-old has been part of the Staggies’ coaching setup since 2020, having served as first team coach under both Stuart Kettlewell and John Hughes.

He was promoted to assistant manager when Malky Mackay took charge the following year, and continued in the position during Adams’ short tenure.

Ross County coach Don Cowie.
Don Cowie. Image: SNS

Mackay made the breakthrough into the Staggies’ first team in 1999 – two years before Cowie did likewise under the management of Neale Cooper – and the pair remain close friends.

Although Cowie has picked up experience within four different management teams, Mackay insists he will be eager to implement his own style on a Staggies side he is already familiar with.

Experience will serve Cowie well to be ‘his own man’

Nairn County manager Mackay said: “Don is his own man, he always has been, and he will want to put his own stamp on things. There’s no question about that.

“Equally, I’m sure he will use the experience and learnings he has picked up over the last few years in working under the likes of John Hughes, Malky Mackay and Derek, even if it was for a short time.

Malky Mackay alongside Don Cowie. Image: SNS

“He will have seen the good, the bad and the indifferent during that phase, but he will want to do his own thing and be his own man.

“Being a manager in your own right is hard enough, never mind going into a completely new squad of players you don’t know much about. That’s what Derek walked into I guess.

“But Don will have that familiarity, and he will know the expectations of the club. It will be a massive advantage.

“He knows the club inside out, and more importantly he knows the players inside out.

“He will know what makes them tick – what player needs a cuddle and what player maybe needs a firmer word.

“He’s got the capabilities to do both.”

Cowie showed pathway to top during playing career

Midfielder Cowie enjoyed an hugely successful playing career, after making the switch to Watford in 2009 following an 18-month spell at Caley Thistle.

After two years with the Hornets he joined Cardiff City, who he helped win promotion to the English Premier League in 2013.

Don Cowie in action for Cardiff City.

He went on to have spells with Wigan Athletic and Hearts before finishing his career with the Staggies. He also won 10 Scotland caps between 2009 and 2012.

Mackay feels the professionalism Cowie showed to reach the highest level as a player has shone through in his coaching career, which he believes will serve him well in management.

He added: “I can just imagine how methodical his training sessions are, and how well organised and professional they are.

“He has done that all throughout his career, which is why he played at the top level.

“That’s why people respect him – because he is meticulous.

Ross County's Don Cowie.
Don Cowie during a Ross County training session.

“That’s just the way he is. If he’s going to do something, he’s going to do it right. That’s what Ross County need.

“Players will see and recognise that because he will leave no stone unturned in his preparation for games. He will consider every option, and what is best for the team.

“I just think players will respond to that – if I was a player, that’s the type of manager I would want to play for.”

A trip to Ibrox first up for interim Staggies boss

Cowie faces a difficult start to his interim spell, with a trip to Rangers on Wednesday.

Adams stepped down following a run of nine matches without a victory in all competitions, which leaves them 11th in the Premiership table.

Mackay feels Cowie will relish the challenge of trying to turn County’s fortunes around.

He added: “Don will go there and try and get a response and a positive result. He will know that performances and results against Rangers won’t define their season.

“What he will be looking for is all the habits, and the things that allowed him to have a good career.

Ross County assistant boss Don Cowie. Image: SNS

“He will want to see the players gel together, he will want to see a certain level of work-rate and a level of organisation.

“Those are the things I would imagine he will be looking for. If they can get a result out of it, even better, but it will be the performances against the teams around them that will really matter.

“It’s important the club finds an element of stability and I think he will offer that. He’s a familiar face, he’s not someone new coming into the squad.

“I just hope he gets enough time to show what he can do. Hopefully he does get that opportunity.”

Conversation