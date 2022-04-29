Junior football: Dufftown and East End hoping to have the final say

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sunday sees the staging of the North Regional Cup final with Rothienorman the venue for the clash between First Division Dufftown and Superleague East End, which kicks off at 2 pm.

This evening sees Longside welcome newly-crowned Second Division champions Rothie Rovers to Davidson Park in Group 1 of the Morrison Cup (kick-off 6.45 pm.)

It should be quite an encounter at Aberdeen Sports Village tomorrow when Bridge of Don Thistle meet Dyce in the last four of the McLeman Cup, with Banks o’ Dee awaiting the winners in the final.

In the McBookie.com Second Division, Glentanar make the journey to Burghead Thistle with Islavale hosting Newmachar United.

In Group 2 of the Morrison Cup, Fraserburgh United entertain Cruden Bat with all Saturday matches getting under way at 2 pm.