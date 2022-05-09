Scottish Football Writers Association apologises after awards walkout

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Scottish Football Writers Association apologises after awards walkout

By Paul Third
May 9, 2022, 2:45 pm Updated: May 9, 2022, 4:09 pm
Broadcaster Eilidh Barbour was among those to walk out during the event
The Scottish Football Writers Association have apologised after guests walked out during a speech at their annual awards dinner.

BBC and Sky presenter Eilidh Barbour was among guests who left the gala dinner in Glasgow in protest.

Barbour tweeted she had “never felt so unwelcome in the industry.”

The SFWA has apologised for any offence caused and announced a review of the format will be carried out.

The move also comes after journalist and author Gabriella Bennett, who was at the bash, told BBC Radio Scotland’s Lunchtime Live programme she heard misogynistic comments and her table decided to leave after hearing an “offensive racial slur.”

Bennett said: “My table stood up to leave and I saw Eilidh Barbour and people on her table stand up to leave – but it’s also worth pointing out there were lots of people laughing at these jokes.

“We were two tables in an enormous room and lots of people found it really funny.”

Former Scotland international Leanne Crichton, who was also at the dinner, said she left the event feeling “disheartened”.

She said: “I don’t think it was reflective of everyone who was in the room, and there are lots of positive strides.

“There’s still a long way to go and I think last night was a stark reminder of that, and how far we still have to go.”

SFWA will carry out review of format

The SFWA released a statement following Barbour’s tweet.

It read: “The Scottish Football Writers’ Association apologises to anyone offended or upset by material from one of our after-dinner speakers at last night’s annual awards dinner.

“We have agreed unanimously that this will act as a catalyst to review and improve the format of our future events to make it an enjoyable and inspirational event for all.”

Women in Football and Kick It Out released a joint statement calling for change following the the incident.

It read: “Women face sexism and misogyny in society, and this is often exacerbated when they play a role in football and other sports – whether they’re a player, a pundit or a fan. That must change.

“Racism and homophobia continue to be a stain on the game, and we must continue to challenge it and eradicate it.

There is no place for any form of discrimination, in sport or anywhere else.”

Hearts goalkeeper Craig Gordon was named player of the year at the dinner with Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou taking the manager of the year accolade.

Aberdeen’s Calvin Ramsay collected the young player award, with Manchester City’s Caroline Weir the winner of the inaugural women’s international player of the year.

 

